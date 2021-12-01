Editor’s note for Wednesday, December 1, 2021
A note from the editor of today's SupChina Access newsletter.
My thoughts today:
The Women’s Tennis Association (WTA) became the first global sporting organization, at least since the 2008 Olympic Games, to follow through in a public fight with Beijing, and suspend its operations in China on ethical grounds.
Meanwhile, the laughably earnest nationalist rag Global Times is criticizing “some Chinese entertainers’ promotion of people adopting a vegetarian lifestyle” as “blind worship of the West.”
And so the gap between China and the West grows wider…
Our word of the day is None of this is acceptable (这一切都不可接受 zhè yīqiè dōu bùkě jiēshòu).
—Jeremy Goldkorn, Editor-in-Chief