Links for Wednesday, December 1, 2021
BUSINESS NEWS FROM SUPCHINA A.M.:
Highlights from Chinese business media:
- Popular clothing brand Canada Goose may be punished by Shanghai and Jiangsu provincial authorities for problems with its return and exchange policies.
- Nearly 87% of China’s electric car users charge their cars at stations operated by different companies, with most drivers using six different charging platforms.
- Meituan’s smart transportation division was reorganized and its taxi business was spun off as part of the company’s attempt to swallow up the market share of Didi, which continues to be a favorite target of regulators.
Additional business and technology links:
Chinese people aren’t taking to sugar-free Oreos
Zero-sugar Oreos see weak China response despite healthy snacking trend / Reuters
Macao gambling crackdown
Suncity closes its Macau VIP gaming rooms after CEO’s arrest — sources / Reuters
Shanghai pledges “safe” environment for Taiwan firms
Shanghai mayor pledges safe investment environment for Taiwan firms amid Beijing warnings over separatists / SCMP (paywall)
“At Taipei-Shanghai Twin-City Forum[,] mayors talk of cooperation soon after Taiwan’s conglomerate Far Eastern Group was fined US$74 million by mainland authorities.”
China firm takes the Ukraine to international court
China’s Skyrizon takes Ukraine to The Hague over failed Motor Sich bid / SCMP (paywall)
“A Chinese company is taking the Ukrainian government to an international tribunal, seeking $4.5 billion in compensation over its scuttled attempt to take over an advanced aerospace company.”
China cuts Africa investments over debt concerns
China cuts finance pledge to Africa amid growing debt concerns / FT (paywall)
“Beijing lowers commitment to $40bn in investment, credit lines, trade and special drawing rights over next three years.”
Sinopec to build the largest solar-powered green hydrogen plant in Xinjiang
China’s Sinopec banks on green hydrogen with Xinjiang solar-powered plant / SCMP (paywall)
Former Goldman head raises funds for property debt, and more on the crisis
Ex-Goldman manager raises fund for China property debt / Bloomberg (paywall)
China’s developers face $12 billion in trust payments this month / Bloomberg (paywall)
Kaisa bondholders reject company offer aimed at avoiding default / FT (paywall)
“Indebted Chinese developer seeks to extend maturity of debt as payment looms next week.”
China’s manufacturers contracted in November
Caixin PMI shows China’s manufacturing activity contracted in November / Caixin (paywall)
Universal Studios Beijing plans to double in size
Universal Studios Beijing plots expansion 3 months after opening / Nikkei Asia (paywall)
Indebted Sanpower gets Huarong-backed rescue funds
Sanpower wins creditor backing for restructuring plan / Caixin (paywall)
Hainan Airlines sells shares to cut debt
Hainan Airlines plans to raise U.S.$7.9 billion via a stock sale to slash debt / SCMP (paywall)
Guangzhou Auto invests $1.7 billion into its EVs
Guangzhou Auto to spend extra $1.7 billion on battle with Tesla for EV distance record / Caixin (paywall)
NetEase’s Cloud Village debuts in Hong Kong
Chinese music platform Cloud Village goes social to revive growth / Nikkei Asia (paywall)
State-owned shipbuilder trims the fat
Chinese state-owned shipbuilder shutters shipyard in rare move / Nikkei Asia (paywall)
SCIENCE, HEALTH, AND ENVIRONMENT:
Meeting carbon goals could save China trillions
China could dodge $134 trillion in climate-related losses by meeting carbon neutrality target, study shows / Caixin (paywall)
“China is predicted to see an 81% reduction in its accumulative climate-related losses by 2100 if it achieves its carbon neutrality target, according to a new study from think tanks in Beijing and London.”
China’s rickety historical structures are at climate risk
In rural China, a tower’s collapse warns of storms to come / Sixth Tone
“China loses, on average, four historical buildings every day. Will climate change speed up that pace?”
A rush to save a holy glacier
Photo essay: Scientists and villagers struggle to preserve a holy glacier / Caixin (paywall)
China’s slow birth rate may get even slower
China’s birth rate just hit another record low. But the worst is yet to come / CNN
Omicron, and more COVID-19 updates
China basks in COVID vindication as Omicron closes borders / Bloomberg (paywall)
Chinese city residents queue in snow for 4th round of COVID-19 tests in as many days / SCMP (paywall)
Shanghai COVID flare-up traced to flight from Europe / Caixin (paywall)
POLITICS AND FOREIGN AFFAIRS:
Even toy guns can mean a prison sentence under China’s tough gun laws
In China, buying that toy gun could get you arrested / NYT (paywall)
“San Cheng bought toy guns online as props for video game design. Then the police arrived, and he was jailed under China’s strict but messy gun laws.”
Is China targeting Taiwanese overseas?
Hundreds of Taiwanese extradited to China, says report / BBC
“A new report by a human rights group has found more than 600 Taiwanese arrested overseas have been deported to China in recent years.”
Taiwan war watch: China hits back at Japan’s ex-PM over Taiwan invasion comments, Fujian emergency drill stokes invasion fears, and more
China lashes out at Abe over former leader’s Taiwan warning / AP
“China lashed out at Shinzo Abe Wednesday after the former Japanese prime minister warned of the serious security and economic consequences of any Chinese military action against self-ruled Taiwan.”
Abe warns China invading Taiwan would be ‘economic suicide’ / Bloomberg (paywall)
Japan’s former PM warns China invading Taiwan would be an ‘emergency’ for Tokyo / FT (paywall)
China’s Fujian sparks fears about Taiwan tensions with emergency drill for blackouts / SCMP (paywall)
“An emergency drill in preparation for potential blackouts in China’s Fujian province has drawn widespread attention online amid high tensions with Taiwan.”
Threatening Taiwan gets China more than invading it would / Foreign Policy
“The language of force has let Beijing limit and use the island.”
More than 300 days behind bars: Jimmy Lai (黎智英 Lí Zhìyīng)
Jimmy Lai, Hong Kong’s imprisoned media tycoon / Bloomberg (paywall)
“The Apple Daily founder has spent more than 300 days in jail this year, making him the highest-profile victim of China’s relentless campaign to bring Hong Kong to heel.”
China aims to have 85% of its citizens speaking Mandarin by 2025
China says 85% of citizens will use Mandarin by 2025 / AP
Xinjiang papers and Xí Jìnpíng 习近平
Leaked documents detail Xi Jinping’s extensive role in Xinjiang crackdown / WSJ (paywall)
“Records of internal speeches released by U.K.-based panel show how China’s leader set the blueprint for [the] vast campaign of forcible assimilation against Uyghurs, other groups.”
Belize reaffirms Taiwan ties as doubts on Honduras allegiance grows
Belize reaffirms support for Taiwan as doubts grow over Honduras / Reuters
“A senior politician from Belize pledged on Wednesday ‘steadfast’ support for Taiwan during a meeting with President Tsai Ing-wen, amid doubts whether fellow Central American nation Honduras will maintain ties with the island following a presidential election.”
Hong Kong students will be taught to love the motherland
Hong Kong pupils taught to love motherland under new rules / Bloomberg (paywall)
“Hong Kong students as young as six will be taught to love their motherland as the city overhauls its education system to create a generation of Chinese patriots.”
EU plans a $340 billion counter to “Belt and Road”
EU’s ‘Global Gateway’ infrastructure push offers counter to China’s ‘Belt and Road’ / Bloomberg (paywall)
“The European Union will seek to mobilize 300 billion euros ($340 billion) in public and private infrastructure investments by 2027 to offer developing countries an alternative to China’s massive Belt and Road program.”
EU unveils 300 billion euro answer to China’s Belt and Road / Reuters
EU launches €300bn bid to challenge Chinese influence / BBC
U.S. and U.K. see China as big national security threat
Americans consider China top national-security threat, survey finds / WSJ (paywall)
“Results also show that trust in the military declined 25 percentage points from three years ago.”
MI6 spy chief says China, Russia, Iran top U.K. threat list / AP
MI6 chief warns of security threat from China ‘miscalculation’ / FT (paywall)
“Richard Moore also raises concerns about Beijing’s ‘harvesting’ of data via surveillance technologies.”
NATO on guard against Chinese, Russian missiles that can hit allies / Reuters
U.S. in hypersonic weapon ‘arms race’ with China — Air Force secretary / Reuters
China says democracy is “a common human value” in quip to U.S.
Stoking divisions under the cover of democracy spells disaster, China says as U.S. summit nears / SCMP (paywall)
What’s causing China’s nuclear arms buildup?
Who’s to blame for Asia’s arms race? / Foreign Affairs
Thomas Shugart and Van Jackson debate the source of growing U.S.-China tensions.
New Zealand to send troops to Solomon Islands over riots
New Zealand to send military, police to Solomon Islands / AP
Economic woes, not China, are at the heart of Solomon Islands riots / FT (paywall)
Kathrin Hille writes: “Diplomatic switch from Taiwan to China is not the main reason behind the recent social unrest.”
China’s strong pledges to Africa are pressuring other donors to step up
FOCAC’s powerful optics present a challenge to China’s rivals / China-Africa Project (paywall)
China is going to force other donor countries to up their game when it comes to vaccine shipments to Africa / China-Africa Project (paywall)
“China’s FOCAC pledge to donate 600 million COVID vaccines to African countries and to jointly produce an additional 400 million doses on the continent is going to put new pressure on other donors, namely from the U.S. and Europe, to change how they distribute vaccines in Africa.”
U.S. and China exchange harsh words over AUKUS, Australia
AUKUS jeopardizes ‘post-war international security order,’ China’s U.N. envoy says / Caixin (paywall)
Biden’s Asia czar says AUKUS is ‘defining effort’ against China / Bloomberg (paywall)
Beijing wanted to ‘break’ Australia — U.S. Indo-Pacific adviser / Reuters
China urges citizens to leave eastern Congo as violence heats up
China calls on citizens to leave eastern Congo after attacks / AP
South China Sea disputes
China protested Indonesian drilling, military exercises / Reuters
SOCIETY AND CULTURE:
Chinese Super League is returning
Chinese Super League set for return after four-month break / Reuters
“The Chinese Super League will resume on December 12, authorities announced on Wednesday, ending a four-month hiatus created to accommodate China’s participation in World Cup qualifying.”
Mental health gets a starring role on a TV show
‘Psychologist’ brings mental health treatment to China’s small screen / Sixth Tone
“As mental health treatment gains acceptance in China, a new TV show makes a psychologist the star.”
Suicide of 12-year-old boy sheds light on China’s grueling academia
Prominent economist father questions merit of Chinese education reforms after son’s suicide / SCMP (paywall)
“The father, economist and active online commentator Sòng Qīnghuī 宋清辉, blamed a heavy workload, frequent tests and inadequate psychological counselling at schools for the death of his 12-year-old son.”
Too many cooks
Shenzhen cooking test offering $266 reward cancelled because it was too popular / SCMP (paywall)
“An effort by the Shenzhen government to boost traditional Chinese cuisine was suspended due to overwhelming interest after the public was attracted by a 1,700 yuan ($266) reward for making a traditional brine recipe.”
A fake socialite lives for free in Beijing
How to live for free in Beijing: An artist’s guide / Sixth Tone
“Could you survive for three weeks in the Chinese capital on a zero-yuan budget? Zou Yaqi tried it, and discovered it was surprisingly easy — if you’re dressed like a member of China’s social elite.”