Rec links 12/1/21
These are the top five China links from other news sources worth your time today:
Another VIE crackdown report, another denial: After Bloomberg reported that China is “planning to ban companies from going public on foreign stock markets through variable interest entities,” the China Securities Regulatory Commission issued a swift denial (in Chinese). Caixin reports that Chinese regulators still intend to “support companies in choosing their listing locations,” but the rules might apply “differently based on their industrial sectors.” More context on SupChina in July: Did China take another step to financial decoupling with new VIE rules?
The charismatic founder of one of China’s biggest dairy companies has stepped down from its board (in Chinese). Niú Gēnshēng 牛根生 is retiring from Mengniu Dairy to spend more time on philanthropy. It’s a popular move these days for China’s business leaders, young and old.
Beijing is still cracking the whip on Big Tech: Telecom regulator MIIT issued (in Chinese) a five-year road map to develop China’s big data industry, highlighting efforts to cultivate the market, build industry chains, and safeguard data security (Caixin has a report). As the Wall Street Journal puts it: “A new set of rules on ride-sharing and online advertising shows just how intrusive Beijing is willing to be in its regulatory push.”
Apple reclaimed the title of largest smartphone brand in China for the first time since 2015, thanks to the iPhone 13’s overwhelming popularity. Its sales grew 46% month-on-month, faster than any domestic competitors.
“Turnover in the CCP Central Committee could reach 60% or even higher” in the power transition that will happen in 2022, according to think tank Macro Polo, which has a guide to the names that will matter.
