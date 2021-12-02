12.2.21 A.M. other links
- Cyberspace regulators fined social media company Douban 1.5 million yuan ($235,000) today due to an “unlawful” information leak. No specifics were mentioned. Tens of millions of Chinese users discuss books, films, music, and similar topics on the platform.
- Chinese developer Kaisa Group Holdings is seeking relief from bondholders as default looms on a $400 million bond due next week, piling more pressure on other indebted property giants.
- Seres is the latest Chinese EV startup to join the crowded market. Today it showed off its new AITO models developed with Huawei.
- Chinese streaming platform iQiyi is letting go of 20% to 40% of its staff, employees reported, following heavy losses in Q3 from intense competition and increased spending on original content.
- Housing prices will rise by 2% to 3.5% in 2022 in China as the amount of real estate for sale declines by about 6.8% to 8.3%, according to projections from a Beijing-based consulting company.
Today’s top story: China may be planning to ban overseas listings for Chinese tech firms, according to numerous sources.
—Jeremy Goldkorn, Matthew Silberman, and Chang Che