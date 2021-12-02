Editor’s note for Thursday, December 2, 2021

A note from the editor of today’s SupChina Access newsletter

Jeremy Goldkorn

Dearest reader:

Two things:

Have you tried SupChina A.M., our daily business brief that goes out at close of business in Shanghai / market open time in New York? Today’s newsletter is here.

I’d love to know your thoughts on it. Just hit “reply” to reach me.

Our guide to China’s irrationally exuberant electric vehicle industry has been updated. It’s here.

Our word of the day is variable interest entity (VIE): 可变利益实体 kě biàn lìyì shítǐ.

—Jeremy Goldkorn, Editor-in-Chief

Jeremy Goldkorn worked in China for 20 years as an editor and entrepreneur. He is editor-in-chief of SupChina, and co-founder of the Sinica Podcast. Read more

Twitter

Suggested for you

Sinica Live - Jude Blanchette and Lizzi Lee
Society & Culture

An economy reforged: Jude Blanchette and Lizzi Lee on China’s new era

Kaiser Kuo
Business & Technology

China to close loophole for foreign IPOs?

Chang Che

Canada Goose under fire in China for ‘unfair’ return policies

Jiayun Feng

China’s Cultural Crackdowns: A guide

Chang Che
Indonesia-China relationship, explained

Explaining China’s relationship with Indonesia, its gateway to Southeast Asia

William Yuen Yee
Technology and surveillance's role in Xinjiang's camps

Xinjiang: On technology and crimes against humanity

Darren Byler