Links for Thursday, December 2, 2021
Notable China news from around the world
BUSINESS AND TECHNOLOGY
Additional business and technology links:
Meta takes down Chinese misinformation campaign on COVID-19
Twitter and Facebook hit back at Chinese propaganda campaigns. / NYT (paywall)
“Twitter and Facebook said they have removed thousands of accounts connected to Chinese information campaigns, in the latest sign of Beijing’s ambitions to shape the global narrative around the country.”
Meta removes China-based network pushing COVID-19 misinformation / Bloomberg (paywall)
Facebook: Fake scientist used to spread anti-U.S. propaganda / AP
“A disinformation network with ties to China used hundreds of fake social media accounts — including one belonging to a fictitious Swiss biologist — to spread an unfounded claim that the U.S. pressured scientists to blame China for the coronavirus, Facebook said Wednesday.”
Facebook uncovers Chinese network behind fake expert / BBC
Can China replace cash?
China’s digital currency challenge: Winning hearts and minds / WSJ (paywall)
“Policy makers world-wide are watching to see how Beijing goes about replacing cash.”
Weibo bans “bad” user names
No more ‘SissyGuy’ or ‘Douchebag1990’: Weibo bans usernames containing ‘bad’ words / What’s on Weibo
“Weibo users can clean up their usernames before December 8.”
Canada Goose caves on returns after policy draws fierce backlash
Canada Goose says all Chinese customers can return clothes after policy triggers nationalist backlash / SCMP (paywall)
Canada Goose back over the coals with harsh returns policy / Sixth Tone
Canada Goose draws fresh fire in China for return policies / Reuters
“Canada Goose became a hot topic on Chinese social media in recent days over its handling of a case involving a customer who wanted a refund of her purchases amounting to 11,400 yuan ($1,790.17) after finding quality issues.”
U.S. government still wants Chinese tech despite security concerns
U.S. government agencies bought Chinese surveillance tech despite federal ban / TechCrunch
“At least three U.S. federal agencies, including the military, have purchased China-made video surveillance equipment banned from use in the federal government.”
U.S. unlikely to screen investments in China: ex-Trump official / Nikkei Asia (paywall)
“The U.S. is not expected to screen outbound investments unless something dramatic forces its hand, a key Trump administration trade official told Nikkei, downplaying a proposal here aimed at preventing sensitive technologies from leaking to China.
Suspected Chinese hackers hit more U.S. defense and tech firms
Suspected Chinese hackers breach more U.S. defense and tech firms / CNN
“A suspected Chinese hacking campaign has breached four more U.S. defense and technology companies in the last month, and hundreds more U.S. organizations are running the type of vulnerable software that the attackers have exploited, according to research shared with CNN.”
China fines Douban for “unlawful” info leak
China fines social media firm Douban for ‘unlawful’ release of information / Reuters
“The Cyberspace Administration of China (CAC) said on Thursday it had summoned and fined social media company Douban over unlawful release of information, as Beijing steps up efforts to control and ‘clean up’ the internet space.”
Fighting financial scammers
China fights a financial fraud explosion / FT (paywall)
“Tens of thousands are falling victim to fraud despite government attempts to combat the scammers.”
China approves pilot trading program in Shanghai, seeks more details on property investments
China OKs second pilot trading platform for shares in venture capital funds / Caixin (paywall)
Chinese insurers told to submit details of property investments amid probe into misuse of funds / Caixin (paywall)
Will hiking up minimum wages just drive a production exodus?
Minimum wage hikes sweep China in ‘common prosperity’ push / Nikkei Asia (paywall)
“Chinese provinces have responded to President Xi Jinping’s ‘common prosperity’ campaign by hiking minimum wages, but higher labor costs could prompt manufacturers to shift production elsewhere.”
Suncity shutters VIP gaming rooms as casino problems pile on
Macau casinos shut high-roller rooms tied to arrested operator / WSJ (paywall)
Suncity says Macau gaming rooms shut, CEO resigns after arrest / Reuters
Macao’s casino industry is struggling / Foreign Policy
“A high-profile arrest and political disapproval add to COVID-19-induced woes.”
SenseTime expands to Macau, delays plan for “AI casino” in Singapore
China’s Sensetime announces expansion into Macau with new partners / TechNode
World’s first ‘AI casino’ delayed by technical hitches / FT (paywall)
SenseTime’s ambitious plan to create the world’s first “AI casino” in Singapore, equipped with “robot croupiers and cameras that can spot bad behavior,” has run into technical difficulties.
Where should investors bet next in China?
China’s rising vulnerability to foreign investors / FT (paywall)
Russell Napier writes: “Increased holdings of Chinese assets has conferred new power over the economy.”
China big data/AI: $470bn expansion will offer safe bets for investors / FT (paywall)
“A fresh batch of companies could recreate the success of Beijing’s first generation of listed tech giants.”
Temasek vows to continue investing in China tech / TechNode
Quant hedge funds brace for end of unbridled growth in China / Bloomberg (paywall)
Markai joins the hunt to buy Chinese ecommerce brands
Markai raises $4M from Pear VC, Sea Capital and others to buy Chinese e-commerce brands / TechCrunch
Top-shelf liquors may get even more expensive
‘Baijiu’ giant Wuliangye planning to hike prices of its top-shelf liquors / Caixin (paywall)
Kaisa’s property woes
Kaisa abandons Hong Kong projects in race to avoid default / Bloomberg (paywall)
China’s Kaisa struggles for relief from bondholders as default risk looms / Reuters
Kaisa: Woes mean rare opportunity for Hong Kong developers / FT (paywall)
By FT Lex: “Fire sales of land by cash-strapped Chinese groups catch the eye.”
Audi’s China EV plant hits delays over red tape
Audi’s China electric car plant reportedly delayed over lack of official go-ahead / Caixin (paywall)
Boeing 737 MAX set to return to China’s skies
China sets Boeing 737 MAX directive for flight resumption / WSJ (paywall)
“Regulator instructs airlines on aircraft fixes but doesn’t say when the plane could return to the Chinese skies.”
China aviation authority issues airworthiness directive on Boeing 737 MAX / Reuters
Dairy giant co-founder Niu Gensheng steps down
Last remaining co-founder of China dairy giant Mengniu resigns / Caixin (paywall)
Hong Kong’s BEA mulls over Blue Cross sale
Hong Kong’s BEA weighs selling general insurer Blue Cross / Bloomberg (paywall)
Weibo, Alibaba, CloudVillage sell shares in Hong Kong amid crackdown woes
Weibo to guide Hong Kong offering price at HK$272.80 a share / Bloomberg (paywall)
Alibaba shares are cheapest ever as crackdown wipes $526 billion / Bloomberg (paywall)
NetEase’s music app shares slip in Hong Kong trading debut / Bloomberg (paywall)
More firms compensate workers for tough Hong Kong quarantine
Citadel joins global firms paying up for Hong Kong quarantine / Bloomberg (paywall)
SCIENCE, HEALTH, AND ENVIRONMENT:
Hong Kong to launch China-like health code ahead of border reopen
Hong Kong to launch mobile ‘health code’ app ahead of China border opening / Reuters
Hong Kong to adopt China-like ‘health codes’ for visiting mainland / Nikkei Asia (paywall)
Hong Kong to launch China-style health code on December 10 / Bloomberg (paywall)
“The Hong Kong Health Code will record a user’s real name, address and identification number, Secretary for Innovation and Technology Alfred Sit said at a news conference Thursday. The voluntary app is designed to be compatible with systems in neighboring Macau and Guangdong province in southern China, Sit added.”
HIV cases rise in out-of-school youth, elderly men
HIV cases rise among out-of-school youth in China, report shows / Caixin (paywall)
“China has reported an increasing number of HIV/AIDS cases among out-of-school youth over the past decade, as well as elderly men making up a greater proportion of new cases, according to latest statistics released in China CDC Weekly.”
Advocacy groups use livestreaming to raise HIV/AIDS awareness / Sixth Tone
The world’s biggest antenna
China antenna turns Earth into giant radio station, with signals reaching Guam / SCMP (paywall)
“The biggest antenna on the planet is up and running in central China, opening up long-distance communications with submarines as well as civilian applications, according to engineers and scientists involved in the project.”
Is China posing a climate threat to Antarctica?
China’s environmental threat to Antarctica / WSJ (paywall)
Alexander B. Gray writes: “Beijing appears intent on exploiting the continent militarily and commercially.”
China’s green push isn’t so green
The hard reality behind China’s leadership in EVs / Nikkei Asia (paywall)
“Coal miners and related industries flourish despite Beijing’s climate pledges.”
COVID-19 update: China seeks Omicron vaccine, and more
China speeding up research into COVID-19 vaccines targeting Omicron variant / SCMP (paywall)
Chinese border city restricts activities for cargos by highway as COVID-19 infections grow / Reuters
POLITICS AND FOREIGN AFFAIRS:
Where is Peng Shuai?: I.O.C. holds second call with tennis star, China hits back as WTA suspends tournaments in the country, and more
‘Where is **?’: Fans in China elude censors to talk about Peng Shuai / NYT (paywall)
“She is not the first celebrity to be scrubbed from the internet, but her supporters are finding creative ways to voice their frustration.”
I.O.C. says it has held second video call with Peng Shuai / Reuters
I.O.C. says it held second call with Peng Shuai / NYT (paywall)
“Olympic officials said they ‘shared the same concern as many’ about the safety of the Chinese tennis star but offered no details of what they discussed with her.”
WTA suspends tennis tournaments in China over Peng Shuai case / FT (paywall)
WTA to AP: Loss of China events over Peng could go past ’22 / AP
Women’s Tennis suspends events in China following allegation against government official / WSJ (paywall)
WTA suspends tournaments in China over treatment of Peng Shuai / NYT (paywall)
“Steve Simon said Wednesday that the women’s tennis tour would not stage tournaments in China, including Hong Kong, because he has been unable to communicate with Peng despite repeated attempts.”
Women’s Tennis suspends China events on Peng Shuai concerns / Bloomberg (paywall)
China protests ‘politicization of sports’ after suspension of Women’s Tennis / WSJ (paywall)
China warns WTA of ‘Pandora’s Box’ as I.O.C. speaks with Peng again / Bloomberg (paywall)
“A Communist Party-backed newspaper warned the Women’s Tennis Association it was ‘opening a Pandora’s Box’ for suspending its China events out of concern for Peng Shuai’s safety, as the International Olympics Committee said it held a second video call with the star player.”
Why Peng Shuai has China’s leaders spooked / NYT (paywall)
Leta Hong Fincher writes: “But Ms. Peng’s allegations raise the specter that not all is well within the elite ranks and that maybe she’s not alone: More women could speak up. The floodgates could open. And the party can’t have that.”
U.S. and EU join hands when it comes to China
U.S. and EU set to discuss joint approach to assertive China / Bloomberg (paywall)
“U.S. and European Union officials will discuss a joint approach to an increasingly assertive China during a high-level dialog on Thursday, saying that finding common ground on key issues makes it harder for Beijing to ignore those topics.”
U.S. defense chief slams China’s hypersonic weapons
China’s test of hypersonic weapon raised regional tensions, says U.S. defense chief / FT (paywall)
“Lloyd Austin warns advances highlight why Beijing has become the top challenge for American military.”
U.S. defense chief slams China’s drive for hypersonic weapons / AP
U.S. defense secretary condemns China hypersonic missile tests / Al Jazeera
U.S. defense chief slams China’s drive for hypersonic weapons / Politico
Taiwan hits back at China’s quip over U.S. democracy summit
Get democratic yourself, Taiwan minister says after China slams summit invite / Reuters
“Countries complaining about the U.S. Summit for Democracy need to double down on democracy themselves so maybe next time they’ll get an invite too, Taiwan’s digital minister said on Thursday, responding to China’s opposition to her attendance.”
China is furious about Biden’s democracy summit / Politico
China summons Japan ambassador over Abe Taiwan invasion comments
China summons Japan envoy, rips Abe for Taiwan invasion warning / Bloomberg (paywall)
China lashes out at Abe over former leader’s Taiwan warning / AP
China summons Japanese ambassador over Abe’s Taiwan comments / Al Jazeera
China summons Japanese envoy over ex-PM Abe’s Taiwan remarks / SCMP (paywall)
A painting last owned by a missing female tycoon goes up for auction in Beijing
Whitney Duan was one of China’s richest women, until she vanished in 2017. Now the Zeng
Fanzhi painting she once owned is being auctioned in Beijing / Art Newspaper
“The real-estate tycoon, a key patron of [Zēng Fànzhì 曾梵志], has not been seen since she was ‘disappeared’ — the painting, Prayer, is now described by Poly auctions as ‘entrusted by an important institution.’”
China hits out at Estonia over Taiwan support
China rebukes Estonian lawmakers for voicing support for Taiwan / Bloomberg (paywall)
China’s local governments should listen more to the public in decision making, survey shows / Caixin (paywall)
Laos-China railway set to open
Laos-China railway to launch as debt to Beijing mounts / AP
“Laos, a nation of 7 million people wedged between China, Vietnam and Thailand, is opening a $5.9 billion Chinese-built railway that links China’s poor southwest to foreign markets but piles on potentially risky debt.”
Laos to open Chinese-built railway amid fears of Beijing’s influence / FT (paywall)
Laos gives Buddhist blessings to its new high-speed rail line / Reuters
Gallery: China-Laos railway set to begin operation / Caixin (paywall)
As China-backed Belt and Road railway opens, high-speed change heads to Laos / SCMP (paywall)
Hong Kong exodus intensifies
Hong Kong permanent retirement outflows hit highest since 2014 / Bloomberg (paywall)
Hong Kong loses 1,000 teachers in year to crackdown, COVID / Bloomberg (paywall)
Carrie Lam’s second term depends on 0.02% of Hong Kong’s people / Bloomberg (paywall)
“Only a third of residents support her, but it’s Beijing’s backing that counts.”
Berlin and Beijing
Has Berlin got a Green light to get tough on Beijing? / FT (paywall)
“‘Traffic light’ coalition to accelerate Germany’s policy shift on trade and China.”
How is China “stacking the deck” in global tech?
Stacking the deck: China’s Influence in international technology standards setting / Asia Society Policy Institute
A report on China’s influence in international technology standards examining how the Digital Silk Road, the P.R.C.’s standardization strategy, and its advocacy in international bodies can produce geostrategic, commercial, and technological advantages for China.
SOCIETY AND CULTURE:
Do Western galleries have too much sway over China’s museums?
How China’s museums are cosying up to commercial galleries for big-ticket exhibitions / Art Newspaper
“Dealers are eagerly filling curatorial gaps in new museums with shows for their artists, but does the market hold too much sway?”
Monet water lilies painting sells for a record-breaking $24.1 million in Beijing
$24 million Monet water lilies painting breaks auction record for Western art in China / Forbes
“A painting of a pond of water lilies by French impressionist Claude Monet brought in roughly $24.1 million at auction in Beijing, the highest price for a Western artist’s work ever sold in mainland China, as Asian buyers play an increasingly larger role in the international art market.”
Monet water lilies painting sells for $24.1m in Beijing — new record for a Western work of art sold in China / Art Newspaper
Death of photographer raises debate on social issues in China
‘I was called sissy’: His last words warned of trauma from bullying / Sixth Tone
“Photographer Zhōu Péng 周鹏 shared a heartfelt note on social media before disappearing.”
Tutoring firms turned nonprofits slash their fees
Turned into nonprofits, tutoring schools drastically cut fees / Sixth Tone
“A 45-minute class that once cost 500 yuan is now offered at about 70 yuan.”
Food delivery man dies trying to save an elderly woman
‘Ordinary hero’: Chinese food delivery driver dies trying to save elderly woman, community raises money for young family / SCMP (paywall)