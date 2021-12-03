12.3.21 A.M. other links

Matthew Silberman

What else you need to know

  • Foxconn is looking at building EVs with Saudi Arabia, playing the minority shareholder in a joint venture that would advance the Kingdom’s longtime ambition to develop its own vehicles.
  • At least three U.S. government agencies accidentally bought banned Chinese surveillance equipment two years after the relevant companies were put on a blacklist due to security concerns and ties to Xinjiang.

As Wuhan and Wukan knock off from work, this is what the Chinese business press is talking about:

Didi Chuxing is delisting from the New York Stock Exchange and plans to relist in Hong Kong under pressure from Beijing. Some Chinese commentators see it as a ”painful lesson in the disorderly expansion of capital,” one of Xi Jinping’s catchphrases. See our big story below for more.

Also:

  • EV battery maker CATL is also learning Xi-era lessons: The company donated 2 million shares (0.09% of its available shares) to the Shanghai Jiaotong University Education Development Foundation.
  • Warren Buffett-backed electric car company BYD reported cumulative sales of 509,838 new energy vehicles from January to November, a year-on-year increase of 216.97%.
  • Troubled real estate giant Evergrande said today that it may be unable to pay a $260 million offshore debt.

—Jeremy Goldkorn, Matthew Silberman, and Chang Che

Matthew Silberman is Contributor, SupChina A.M. and Manager, Business and Technology Research at SupChina. Previously, he studied Chinese as a Blakemore Freeman fellow at the International Chinese Language Program in Taiwan. He has also been a speechwriter at the Wilson Center in Washington, D.C., a researcher for Evan Osnos, and an editor at the Korea JoongAng Daily in Seoul, South Korea. Read more

