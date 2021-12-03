12.3.21 A.M. other links
What else you need to know
- Foxconn is looking at building EVs with Saudi Arabia, playing the minority shareholder in a joint venture that would advance the Kingdom’s longtime ambition to develop its own vehicles.
- At least three U.S. government agencies accidentally bought banned Chinese surveillance equipment two years after the relevant companies were put on a blacklist due to security concerns and ties to Xinjiang.
As Wuhan and Wukan knock off from work, this is what the Chinese business press is talking about:
Didi Chuxing is delisting from the New York Stock Exchange and plans to relist in Hong Kong under pressure from Beijing. Some Chinese commentators see it as a ”painful lesson in the disorderly expansion of capital,” one of Xi Jinping’s catchphrases. See our big story below for more.
Also:
- EV battery maker CATL is also learning Xi-era lessons: The company donated 2 million shares (0.09% of its available shares) to the Shanghai Jiaotong University Education Development Foundation.
- Warren Buffett-backed electric car company BYD reported cumulative sales of 509,838 new energy vehicles from January to November, a year-on-year increase of 216.97%.
- Troubled real estate giant Evergrande said today that it may be unable to pay a $260 million offshore debt.
—Jeremy Goldkorn, Matthew Silberman, and Chang Che