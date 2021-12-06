12.6.21 A.M. other links

Matthew Silberman

What else you need to know

————————————————

The BIGGER Picture

————————————————

Politburo discusses Communist Party’s “economic work of 2022”

At a Central Committee meeting today, Xí Jìnpíng 习近平 pledged support for the commercial housing market as long as it “meets the reasonable housing needs of buyers.” He also promised a stable supply of coal, electricity, oil, and gas supplies for the winter, and measures to ensure migrant workers are paid their wages.

As the day ends in Shanghai and Shenzhen, this is what the Chinese business press is talking about:

  • Baby food brand Woxiaoya 窝小芽 raised a 1 billion yuan ($156 million) Series B.
  • MAIA ACTIVE, which bills itself as a sportswear brand designed for Asian women, bagged close to 100 million yuan (~$15 million) in its Series C. The company is backed by big-name investors including Sequoia China.
  • The CEO of health beverage giant Genki Forest Táng Bīnsēn 唐彬森 conducted an interview with the tech blog LatePost in which he explains the success of his brand: “We simply dared to use quality ingredients other brands didn’t.”

Today’s top story: Evergrande may finally be headed for restructuring as it admits it may not be able to pay its debts.

—Jeremy Goldkorn, Matthew Silberman, and Chang Che

Matthew Silberman is Contributor, SupChina A.M. and Manager, Business and Technology Research at SupChina. Previously, he studied Chinese as a Blakemore Freeman fellow at the International Chinese Language Program in Taiwan. He has also been a speechwriter at the Wilson Center in Washington, D.C., a researcher for Evan Osnos, and an editor at the Korea JoongAng Daily in Seoul, South Korea. Read more

Suggested for you

douyin tiktok
Business & Technology

ByteDance wants users to pay for minute-long videos

Matthew Silberman
education license
Business & Technology

After crackdowns, Beijing to issue licenses to resume after-school tutoring

Matthew Silberman
Manner Coffee, Shanghai

The rise of Manner Coffee

Chang Che
Fascist Mickey Mouse, Disney: Shanghai Disneyland confronts COVID scare on Halloween night, stranding thousands for mass testing

Shanghai Disneyland locks in more than 30,000 people for testing after COVID scare on Halloween night

Jiayun Feng
Alibaba’s silicon chip in the age of hypersonic missiles

Alibaba’s silicon chip in the age of hypersonic missiles

Paul Triolo
DeFi

DeFi: Can decentralized finance defy China’s crypto controls?

Chang Che