12.6.21 A.M. other links
What else you need to know
- Alibaba split its ecommerce business in two, one focused on China and the other on overseas business, in response to a stricter regulatory environment. A new chief financial officer has also been hired.
- China’s central bank said it would cut its cash reserves, releasing 1.2 trillion yuan ($188.24 billion) in long-term liquidity to prop up a slowing economy.
————————————————
The BIGGER Picture
————————————————
Politburo discusses Communist Party’s “economic work of 2022”
At a Central Committee meeting today, Xí Jìnpíng 习近平 pledged support for the commercial housing market as long as it “meets the reasonable housing needs of buyers.” He also promised a stable supply of coal, electricity, oil, and gas supplies for the winter, and measures to ensure migrant workers are paid their wages.
As the day ends in Shanghai and Shenzhen, this is what the Chinese business press is talking about:
- Baby food brand Woxiaoya 窝小芽 raised a 1 billion yuan ($156 million) Series B.
- MAIA ACTIVE, which bills itself as a sportswear brand designed for Asian women, bagged close to 100 million yuan (~$15 million) in its Series C. The company is backed by big-name investors including Sequoia China.
- The CEO of health beverage giant Genki Forest Táng Bīnsēn 唐彬森 conducted an interview with the tech blog LatePost in which he explains the success of his brand: “We simply dared to use quality ingredients other brands didn’t.”
Today’s top story: Evergrande may finally be headed for restructuring as it admits it may not be able to pay its debts.
—Jeremy Goldkorn, Matthew Silberman, and Chang Che