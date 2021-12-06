Editor’s note for Monday, December 6, 2021
A note for Access newsletter readers from Jeremy Goldkorn.
Ray Dalio and Elon Musk have made their money in very different ways, but they both share something in common right now: They sell to two different markets, in China and the United States, that require very different kinds of messaging. This means the constant risk of being in uncomfortable situations because of things they have said.
Ray Dalio, a son of Manhattan, is quite sensitive to how he is talked about, and so he issues explanations of his intent. See, for example, this Reuters story: Bridgewater’s Dalio clarifies his recent comments on China. Whereas Elon Musk, a son of Johannesburg — my hometown — has thicker skin, and does not actually seem to care what anyone says. See, for example, this Wall Street Journal story: Elon Musk needs China. China needs him. The relationship is complicated.
But neither of them seem really free to speak their minds, despite their outsize fortunes and celebrity.
—Jeremy Goldkorn, Editor-in-Chief