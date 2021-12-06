Rec links 12/6/21
These are the top five China links from other news sources worth your time today:
Will Bata, on Africa’s Atlantic coast, be the site of China’s next military base? China likely “intends to establish its first permanent military presence on the Atlantic Ocean” in the port city in Equatorial Guinea, which “already has a Chinese-built deep-water commercial port on the Gulf of Guinea, and excellent highways link the city to Gabon and the interior of Central Africa,” the Wall Street Journal reports, citing U.S. intelligence. The Biden administration has attempted to convince the small Central African country to reject Beijing’s overtures, but “believes it will require a persistent, long-term effort to fend off a Chinese naval presence.” If built, the Bata base would be China’s second in Africa after Djibouti in 2017.
The latest volley in the VIE ban back-and-forth came from the China Securities Regulatory Commission on December 5, which again denied reports that Beijing plans to ban IPOs in the U.S. with variable interest entity (VIE) structures. See earlier on SupChina: China to close loophole for foreign IPOs? and Did China take another step to financial decoupling with new VIE rules?
The PBOC will boost liquidity on December 15 with its second reserve ratio cut this year. The release of cash reserves is targeted to free up 1.2 trillion yuan ($188.24 billion) in long-term liquidity for banks to prop up a slowing economy, Reuters reports. The move “came sooner than the market had expected, which is a reflection of the PBOC’s strong willingness to ease growth concerns,” Nanjing Securities analyst Hao Yang told Bloomberg. See also coverage in Caixin.
Politburo discusses the Communist Party’s “economic work of 2022”: At a Central Committee meeting today, Xí Jìnpíng 习近平 pledged support for the commercial housing market as long as it “meets the reasonable housing needs of buyers.” He also promised a stable supply of coal, electricity, oil, and gas supplies for the winter, and measures to ensure migrant workers are paid their wages.
Alibaba has split its ecommerce business in two, one focused on China and the other on overseas business, in response to a stricter regulatory environment, Yicai reports. A new chief financial officer has also been hired. See also coverage in the Financial Times, Bloomberg, and the Wall Street Journal.