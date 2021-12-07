12.7.21 A.M. other links
What else you need to know
- Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Tech Index slumped to a record low yesterday, digesting Beijing’s latest crackdowns. On Friday, after Didi’s delisting announcement, the Nasdaq’s China index plunged 9.1% — its biggest drop since 2008.
- A report in Sixth Tone dives into the Shanghai Data Exchange, where data is traded “like stocks.” The exchange opened on November 25, with tech majors like JD.com and Alibaba-owned AutoNavi among the companies participating.
Good morning!
As the sun sets in Chongqing and Chengdu, here’s the latest breaking news from Chinese business media:
- An artificial cornea that can be used for transplant was approved by China’s Food and Drug Administration. It is produced without any human donor tissue by Beijing Mihe Medical Devices Co.
- Ford China has confirmed that CATL will be its main battery supplier for electric vehicles.
- Winter has come for online video in China, according to many commentators, after mass layoffs at streaming giant iQiyi and the government’s cultural crackdowns.
Today’s top story: Industry insiders say battery prices will jump as much as 20% next year, potentially delaying dreams of a cheap-EV future.
—Jeremy Goldkorn, Matthew Silberman, and Chang Che