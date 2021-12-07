Links for Tuesday, December 7, 2021
BUSINESS NEWS FROM SUPCHINA A.M.:
Highlights from Chinese business media:
- An artificial cornea that can be used for transplant was approved by China’s Food and Drug Administration. It is produced without any human donor tissue by Beijing Mihe Medical Devices Co.
- Ford China has confirmed that CATL will be its main battery supplier for electric vehicles.
- Winter has come for online video in China, according to many commentators, after mass layoffs at streaming giant iQiyi and the government’s cultural crackdowns.
Sign up for SupChina A.M. for an email on China business sent as the NYSE opens each day.
Additional business and technology links:
Microsoft seizes websites from Chinese hackers
Microsoft seizes 42 websites from a Chinese hacking group / NYT (paywall)
“The group was likely using the websites to install malware that helped it gather data from government agencies and other groups, the company said.”
Microsoft seizes control of websites used by China-backed hackers / TechCrunch
Microsoft seizes 42 websites from a Chinese hacking group / Seattle Times
Musk criticizes Biden’s EV bill, says sweet words about China
Elon Musk comes out against federal electric-vehicle spending / WSJ (paywall)
“Elon Musk took aim at a signature Biden administration legislative proposal and said China is adjusting to its growing position as a dominant world power in an interview with The Wall Street Journal.”
Amazon’s Chinese vendors seek new funds to scale up
Chinese Amazon aggregator Nebula Brands raises $50M led by L Catterton / TechCrunch
“Roll-ups, or brand aggregators, have been flooding China’s export-oriented ecommerce market with capital to scoop up sellers…As Amazon grew into a behemoth, many of its third-party Chinese vendors also thrived and became multi-million-dollar businesses. These exporters are now in need of greater capital and talent to sustain growth, and the top-performing ones are given two options: get equity funding to scale further, or sell the business and move on.”
Europe churns out more unicorns than China
Europe tops China in spawning $1 billion tech startups / WSJ (paywall)
Yunnan builds out EV battery hub
Yunnan’s big battery plans / Caixin (paywall)
Local media reports that Yunnan is “working on guidelines to foster an electric-vehicle battery industrial chain including raw material production and battery recycling.”
China’s rising EV contenders
Meet the newest upstarts likely to grab chunks of China’s EV market / TechNode
NIO, Xpeng, and Li Auto are “riding on high-growth trajectories [and] are tipped to be Tesla’s most formidable domestic challengers.”
Evergrande misses another payment as Beijing tries to ease concerns
As China Evergrande teeters, Beijing steps in / NYT (paywall)
“The creation of a committee with government representation reassured investors fearful about what would happen if the huge property developer collapsed.”
Beijing seeks to orchestrate slow motion collapse for Evergrande / FT (paywall)
“Chinese officials face challenge untangling heavily indebted group while minimizing damage to rest of property sector.”
Evergrande bondholders yet to be paid as crucial debt deadline passes / FT (paywall)
Chinese developers’ distress mounts despite Beijing assurances / Nikkei Asia (paywall)
Evergrande bondholders yet to be paid as grace period ends / Bloomberg (paywall)
China tries to reassure on Evergrande as default fears rise / AP
China Evergrande heads toward default as it misses payment deadline / WSJ (paywall)
China Evergrande’s snowballing debt crisis / Reuters
Chanel is latest foreign luxury brand to have hard time on Chinese internet
Chanel’s advent calendar comes under consumer scrutiny / Jing Daily
China shifts to policy easing, exports and imports rise
China shifts toward easing as property downturn hits growth / Bloomberg (paywall)
China’s policy pivot has traders wondering how far it will go / Bloomberg (paywall)
Ahead of China’s key economic meeting, ‘risk of potential instability’ looms large in decision-making / SCMP (paywall)
Wang Tao: PBOC’s reserve requirement cut is a clear sign of easing / Caixin (paywall)
China’s exports and imports hit new records on strong demand / Bloomberg (paywall)
China’s November exports rise 21.4% but growth eases / AP
U.S. looks to counter China’s solar grip with India deal
U.S. strikes India deal in bid to loosen China’s grip on solar panels / WSJ (paywall)
“Foreign-development agency aims to bolster alternatives to China’s solar-industry supply chain.”
Zero-COVID curbs are British firm’s biggest concerns in China
U.K businesses in China say in a COVID world, staffing is their most pressing concern / Caixin (paywall)
Travel curbs are biggest challenge for British firms in China – survey / Reuters
More Macau casinos shut VIP rooms as crackdown continues
Some Macau casinos to shut junket-operated VIP rooms, sources say / Bloomberg (paywall)
Chén Huápíng 陈华平 picked as chief to Shenzhen Stock Exchange
Securities regulatory veteran picked to head Shenzhen bourse / Caixin (paywall)
SCIENCE, HEALTH, AND ENVIRONMENT:
It’s very hard to get rare disease drugs in China
Rare disease patients will have to wait for affordable drugs, experts say / Caixin (paywall)
“The inclusion of expensive rare disease drugs in China’s updated medical insurance list does not mean more such treatments will be available to patients soon, as it may take a long time before price negotiations can be done for other rare drugs, health experts say.”
Chinese official a ‘hero’ after forcing U.S. drug maker Biogen to cut cost of treatment for spinal disease with ‘gentle but firm’ approach / SCMP (paywall)
COVID-killing steel?
Researchers develop COVID-killing stainless steel / Bloomberg (paywall)
“Researchers in Hong Kong said they have developed the world’s first stainless steel that kills the Covid-19 virus within hours, adding to the arsenal of products being created globally to curb the pathogen that triggered the worst pandemic of the past century.”
Another wave of doubts over Chinese vaccines, low vax rate could hinder HK’s border reopening
Doubts over efficacy of Chinese vaccines stoke anxiety at home and abroad / FT (paywall)
“Despite dispensing 2.5bn doses, recent outbreaks raise uncertainty over Sinovac and Sinopharm jabs.”
Carrie Lam warns Hong Kong’s low vaccine rate could limit border reopening / Bloomberg (paywall)
“Hong Kong will prioritize quarantine-free travel for business people when its China border reopens, Chief Executive Carrie Lam said, warning that the city’s vaccination rate could curb a broader roll-out.”
POLITICS AND FOREIGN AFFAIRS:
China says U.S. will pay unspecified “price” for Olympics boycott…
China says U.S. boycott of Beijing Olympics ‘poisons atmosphere’ / Nikkei Asia (paywall)
China vows retaliation for U.S. Olympic diplomatic boycott / Reuters
China says it doesn’t care about Biden’s Olympics snub. Why is it warning of countermeasures? / Washington Post
China warns U.S. will ‘pay a price’ for boycotting Olympics / Bloomberg (paywall)
“China has threatened the U.S. with retaliation against its decision to declare a diplomatic boycott of the Winter Olympics, warning that ties between the world’s two largest economies may suffer.”
U.S. will not send government officials to Beijing Olympics / NYT (paywall)
“American athletes will still be able to compete in the Winter Games, but the diplomatic boycott is a slap at China for human rights abuses in Xinjiang.”
U.S. declares diplomatic boycott of Beijing Olympics / Foreign Policy
U.S. plans diplomatic boycott of Beijing games, lets athletes go / Bloomberg (paywall)
U.S. announces diplomatic boycott of Beijing Winter Olympics / FT (paywall)
U.S. plans diplomatic boycott of Beijing Winter Olympics / WSJ (paywall)
U.S. plans diplomatic boycott of Beijing Winter Olympics / AP
In pointed snub, no U.S. government official will attend Beijing Winter Olympics / Washington Post
White House announces diplomatic boycott of Beijing Olympics / Politico
China attacks potential U.S. diplomatic boycott of Olympics.
Why China was ready with short guest list for Beijing Winter Olympics long before US diplomatic boycott / SCMP (paywall)
For Russia a zing, a snub for Beijing / Politico
…But which other nations will follow the U.S.?
New Zealand diplomats won’t attend Winter Olympics in China / Bloomberg (paywall)
No decision yet on Beijing Olympics, says U.K. PM’s spokesman / Reuters
France says there will be coordination at EU level on Beijing Olympics / Reuters
I.O.C. member says diplomatic boycott of Olympics won’t sway Beijing / Politico
How many countries will follow the U.S. boycott of Beijing’s Olympics? / NYT (paywall)
Send American crazies to the Olympics instead?
Trevor Noah suggests sending Marjorie Taylor Greene to Beijing / NYT (paywall)
“‘If you want to get back at China, you have Marjorie Taylor Greene in the stands,’ Noah said of the U.S. diplomatic boycott of the Olympics.”
WTA schedule omits Shenzhen Open, ITF to continue China tournaments, and more on Peng Shuai
Shenzhen Open missing as WTA announces schedule for first half 2022 / Reuters
ITF ‘does not want to punish a billion people’ by suspending China tournaments in Peng Shuai row / CNN
Peng Shuai: Who is the Chinese tennis star, and where is she? / WSJ (paywall)
How Peng Shuai is fanning the embers of China’s #MeToo movement / SCMP (paywall)
Washington wants companies to cooperate on Xinjiang
U.S. wants private sector to operate with full information about China’s Xinjiang / Reuters
“The U.S. State Department on Monday said it wants the private sector to operate with full information about what is transpiring in Xinjiang, after the U.S. said it would not send government officials to the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing amid criticism of China’s human rights record.”
China claims it has “a distinctive form of democracy” ahead of Biden summit
Ahead of Biden’s democracy summit, China says: We’re also a democracy / NYT (paywall)
“Beijing argues that its system represents a distinctive form of democracy, one that has dealt better than the West with challenges like the pandemic.”
Biden’s Summit for Democracy gets under autocrats’ skins / Politico
Russia and China ambassadors “decried the notion that the Biden administration is deciding what counts as a democracy, while describing their countries’ systems as democratic — despite the obvious communist one-party domination in China and dictatorial rule of Vladimir Putin in Russia.”
Biden’s democracy conference is about much more than democracy / NYT (paywall)
Farah Stockman, a member of the NYT editorial board, writes: “It’s also about how open societies will defend themselves in the future against existential technological threats.”
Hong Kong supports Beijing’s “democracy,” as “patriots-only” election nears
Hong Kong leader backs Beijing critique of Western democracy, claims ‘patriots only’ election has diversity / HKFP
“With less than two weeks to go before the city’s first election since the introduction of a national security law, the war of words over the definition of democracy has reached fever pitch.”
‘Patriots only’ election hopefuls clash on pardoning Hong Kong protesters / HKFP
U.S. Uyghur bill heads to the House
Bill to punish China over Uyghur oppression to get House vote / Bloomberg (paywall)
“Speaker Nancy Pelosi said the House will vote this week on legislation aiming to punish China for its treatment of Uyghur Muslims, a move sure to anger the government in Beijing and add to tensions between the world’s two largest economies.”
Are China’s ties with Kazakhstan fraying?
Ties that bind Kazakhstan to China are starting to unravel / Nikkei Asia (paywall)
By Raffaello Pantucci: “Frustrations with Beijing are becoming increasingly visible.”
Iran nuclear talks loom
Iran nuclear deal: What to know as talks continue / WSJ (paywall)
“China in particular has resumed importing Iranian oil, buying as much as a million barrels a day at times, which has provided foreign currency to Tehran.”
China stays neutral on Russia-Ukraine
China ‘unlikely to take sides’ in a Russia-Ukraine conflict / SCMP (paywall)
“Beijing has neither the capacity nor the will to go to Moscow’s side and has good ties with both countries, analysts say.”
Is the U.S. missing the real security threat from China?
Keeping the wrong secrets / Foreign Affairs
“In other words, China appears to have built a massive data set of Americans’ private information using data illegally obtained and scraped from publicly available websites.”
Will China push for New Caledonia’s independence?
China looms over New Caledonia vote on independence from France / Nikkei Asia (paywall)
“An independent but financially stressed New Caledonia would be attractive for China, especially as the colony is the world’s fourth-largest source of nickel, after Indonesia, the Philippines and Russia.”
Taiwan tensions
China to send back Taiwanese murder suspect who fled to mainland / AFP via SCMP (paywall)
“Beijing will repatriate a Taiwanese murder suspect who fled to the mainland last month, officials said on Tuesday.”
Lithuania reports access to Chinese market four days after being excluded amid diplomatic row / SCMP (paywall)
Lithuania’s Taiwan overtures create outsize challenge for China / Nikkei Asia (paywall)
“Beijing treads carefully to avoid ripple effects on delicate relations with [the] EU.”
U.S. and Taiwan aim for new trade framework to tackle supply chain and semiconductor issues / SCMP (paywall)
Why war with Taiwan would be a huge gamble for China’s Xi / Bloomberg (paywall)
“Deaths, economic sanctions and possible defeat are all deterrents.”
Will Uruguay’s free-trade bid with China hurt its alliance with Latin America?
How Uruguay’s trade talks with China threaten Mercosur / FT (paywall)
“A pact between Montevideo and Beijing would have broader consequences for Latin America.”
China’s shifting social structure
Four major changes in China’s overall social structure / Pekingnology
“The study reveals that China’s social structure has shifted from an ‘inverted T-shaped’ one to a ‘土-shaped’ one (with an expanded middle class).”
A translation of the Chinese article “Four Major Changes in China’s Overall Social Structure” (我国整体社会结构四大变化).
SOCIETY AND CULTURE:
A story of organized crime in Shanghai goes viral
Uncovering the secrets of Shanghai’s Red Mansion / What’s on Weibo
“Chinese underworld kingpin Zhào Fùqiáng 赵富强 turned his Shanghai ‘Little Red Mansion’ into a hell on earth for dozens of women who were forced into a life of sex work within his organized crime network. The story has now gone viral on Chinese social media.”
School admission scams and schemes face ongoing education crackdown
China busts illegal entrance exam as part of ongoing national education crackdown / SCMP (paywall)
“Authorities in western China have raided an illegal entrance exam for a top school where students were charged 9,000 yuan ($1,412) per person for successful admission, as a national educational crackdown continues to sweep the country.”
Bad behavior goes viral
Man throws tantrum in Hunan restaurant over food being “too spicy” / What’s on Weibo
“A video showing the angry outburst of a customer at a Hunan restaurant is going viral on Weibo.”
Rare pu’er tea up for auction
Treasures from the Silk Road / NYT (paywall)
“Rare puerh, a tea from China that is compressed and usually fermented, will be auctioned off by Sotheby’s.”
Hollywood ending: Abducted son reunited with father
Chinese father who inspired anti-human-trafficking film Dearest, starring Zhao Wei, reunited with son after 14 years / SCMP (paywall)
“A Chinese father who has spent the past 14 years searching for his abducted son and inspired an anti-human trafficking film starring billionaire actress Zhao Wei has been reunited with the boy.”