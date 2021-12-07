Rec links 12/7/21
These are the top five China links from other news sources worth your time today:
New Zealand ministers to skip Beijing Olympics, but don’t call it a boycott: A day after the U.S. announced a “diplomatic boycott” of the 2022 Winter Olympics, New Zealand said it “won’t send ministers to China’s Winter Olympic Games but New Zealand diplomats may attend,” according to local media outlet Stuff. Sport Minister Grant Robertson said the move was due to a “range of factors but mostly to do with COVID.”
Haze Fan, a member of the Bloomberg News team in Beijing, was detained a year ago under unclear circumstances. She remains incommunicado, “with no information forthcoming on her case,” Bloomberg reports.
China is sharing less data with the outside world, the Wall Street Journal reports, and it has “made it harder for foreign companies and investors to get information, including about supplies and financial statements.” Part of the issue is a new data-security law, which has reportedly caused hiccups in shipping and logistics, but the WSJ adds that in the past year, China has also “restricted information on coal use, purged documents related to political dissent cases from an official judicial database, and shut down academic exchanges with other countries.”
Ultra-high-voltage (UHV) power lines will be essential for China’s clean energy future, because unlike coal and other fossil fuels, “wind and sunshine can’t be trucked to power plants closer to urban centers,” Bloomberg reports. Bloomberg writes that the project of building out UHV lines in China “will take 30 years and cost $300 billion,” and it won’t be a frictionless process, because however clean the power the lines carry is, the thickening web of high voltage towers is “expensive, noisy and, to many, a blight on the landscape.”
A report in Sixth Tone dives into the Shanghai Data Exchange, where data is traded “like stocks.” The exchange opened on November 25, with tech majors like JD.com and Alibaba-owned AutoNavi among the companies participating.
