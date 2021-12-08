12.8.21 A.M. other links

  • Li Ka-shing (李嘉誠 Lǐ Jiāchéng) — the Hong Kong tycoon who has been Asia’s richest man for many of the last 30 years and is again this year thanks to his prescient investment in Zoom — intends to sell office buildings in London for about $1.65 billion, according to multiple Chinese media reports.
  • Great Wall Motors’ Ora electric car brand is in trouble with state broadcaster CCTV for its misleading advertising about the microchip that controls its operating system. It has apologized for using an older chip than shown in its promotions.
  • Trendy e-cigarette company Relx Technology 雾芯科技, whose shares have been battered since last week’s announcement of new regulations for the industry, is up about 10% in pre-market trading after news circulated in China that its board of directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan of up to $500 million.

Today’s top story: Ganfeng Lithium, which makes 24% of the world’s lithium hydroxide — a key component in lithium-ion batteries — said it plans to double production by 2025.

—Jeremy Goldkorn, Matthew Silberman, and Chang Che

