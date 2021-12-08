Links for Wednesday, December 8, 2021
BUSINESS NEWS FROM SUPCHINA A.M.:
In Chinese:
- Li Ka-shing (李嘉誠 Lǐ Jiāchéng) — the Hong Kong tycoon who has been Asia’s richest man for many of the last 30 years and is again this year thanks to his prescient investment in Zoom — intends to sell office buildings in London for about $1.65 billion, according to multiple Chinese media reports.
- Great Wall Motors’ Ora electric car brand is in trouble with state broadcaster CCTV for its misleading advertising about the microchip that controls its operating system. It has apologized for using an older chip than shown in its promotions.
- Trendy e-cigarette company Relx Technology 雾芯科技, whose shares have been battered since last week’s announcement of new regulations for the industry, is up about 10% in pre-market trading after news circulated in China that its board of directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan of up to $500 million.
In English:
- Indebted commercial property developer Dalian Wanda Group is shrugging off its debts and betting on what it knows best: more shopping malls and movie theaters for the middle class.
- The Ministry of Industry and Information Technology released a list of electric vehicle models exempt from sales tax. Xpeng Motors’ popular P5 is included.
Additional business and technology links:
China to blacklist tech companies that use VIEs?
China to tighten rules for tech companies seeking foreign funding / FT (paywall)
“Regulators plan [a] blacklist for start-ups that use variable interest entities to attract international capital.”
China is reportedly tightening its grip on tech start-ups trying to tap foreign funding / CNBC
China tech: Blacklist could hurt homegrown start-ups most / FT (paywall)
By FT Lex: “Government spending would have to increase by many times to support development of [the] sector without foreign boosters.”
Apple’s deal with China has a few worms as supply crunch worsens
Tim Cook reportedly signed five-year $275 billion deal with Chinese officials / Guardian
Apple’s ugly China deal mostly bought time / Reuters
CEO Tim Cook “signed an undisclosed agreement in 2016 promising Beijing $275 billion of investment in the country over five years in exchange for relaxing pressure on its business, according to a report published on Tuesday. He may have had little choice, but it muddles the return calculus.”
Apple’s nightmare before Christmas: Supply chain crisis delays gift deliveries / Nikkei Asia (paywall)
“Two years of lockdowns, chip shortages, and energy cuts have finally caught up with the iPhone maker.”
Weibo flops after HK debut
China’s Weibo falls 7.2% in its first day of trade in Hong Kong / Bloomberg (paywall)
Weibo posts loss in Hong Kong debut amid tech stock turmoil / Caixin (paywall)
Chinese social-media giant Weibo drops in Hong Kong market debut / WSJ (paywall)
“Company secures homecoming listing amid uncertainty about the future of Chinese listings in the U.S.”
Big Tech goes big with layoffs
IQiyi fires hundreds of workers as losses balloon / Caixin (paywall)
Lay-offs at China’s Big Tech mount with Kuaishou, iQiyi said to be joining ByteDance in job cuts / SCMP (paywall)
“A new wave of job cuts is shaking China’s Big Tech firms as 2021 comes to a close, with short video giant Kuaishou, rival ByteDance, and Baidu-owned video-streaming platform iQiyi all said to be trimming their payrolls.”
TikTok rival Bilibili tries livestream ecommerce
Bilibili to test shopping cart feature for live streaming: Report / TechNode
“China’s youth-focused video site Bilibili may launch a shopping cart feature in its livestream pages in the coming weeks, Chinese media 36kr reported on Tuesday.”
Will China’s AVs take to the sky first?
Self-flying cars are closer to being realized than self-driving cars: Geely executive / TechNode
EVs are selling big in China, but Evergrande may miss out
China clean car sales spike as consumers embrace electric / Bloomberg (paywall)
“Sales of new-energy vehicles in China, the world’s biggest market for clean cars, jumped 18% last month from October, reversing a downward blip and surging year-on-year even as general auto sales softened.”
Evergrande EVs not on approval list, raising delivery doubts / Bloomberg (paywall)
EV star Xpeng says delisting is “several years away”
China’s Xpeng sees U.S. delisting threat as ‘several years away’ / Bloomberg (paywall)
Will China win the technology race?
China will soon lead the U.S. in tech / WSJ (paywall)
By Graham Allison and Eric Schmidt: “Beijing pulls ahead in 5G and artificial intelligence, while catching up in semiconductors.”
Read their report published by Harvard’s Belfer Center here.
Evergrande veers toward default, Kaisa gets suspended, and more on the property crisis
As China Evergrande teeters, Beijing steps in / NYT (paywall)
“The creation of a committee with government representation reassured investors fearful about what would happen if the huge property developer collapsed.”
Evergrande stock hits new lows as investors brace for possible default / FT (paywall)
Evergrande crisis is no Lehman moment for rising Chinese markets / Bloomberg (paywall)
Trading in shares of Chinese developer Kaisa suspended — HKEX / Reuters
Kaisa suspends trading amid uncertainty over debt repayment / Bloomberg (paywall)
List of Chinese developers warning on debt grows with Aoyuan / Bloomberg (paywall)
China Evergrande’s distress: Three things to know / Nikkei Asia (paywall)
China lends more financial support to small firms, rural areas
PBOC cuts rates on relending facilities for small businesses and rural sectors / Caixin (paywall)
Are China’s regulations thinning out its market?
A tale of 2 markets: America’s $100 billion club grows as China’s shrinks / Nikkei Asia (paywall)
“Innovation lifts valuations in U.S. while Beijing’s crackdown takes a toll.”
HNA hands the wheel over to Fangda
China’s HNA transfers airline management to Fangda Group / Reuters
HNA cedes control of core airline operations marking end of era / Bloomberg (paywall)
“HNA has officially handed over control of its core airline operations to Liaoning Fangda, marking the end of an era for the Chinese conglomerate as it continues to restructure one of the country’s biggest piles of corporate debt.”
Hedge funds bruised by bets on Didi Global
Some hedge funds may have lost millions on bets on China’s Didi Global / Reuters
SAIC and Momenta test out robotaxis in Shanghai
SAIC Mobility and Momenta to start public trials of robotaxi service in Shanghai / Reuters
SCIENCE, HEALTH, AND ENVIRONMENT:
Did China cloud-seed the skies for the centenary?
China ‘modified’ the weather to create clear skies for political celebration – study / Guardian
China ‘modified’ the weather as Communist Party marked centenary in Beijing / SCMP (paywall)
“China used cloud seeding to control rain and pollution in the capital ahead of a major political event in July, according to scientists at Tsinghua University.”
Dog slaughterhouses get busted over skinning animals
Chinese authorities bust operations that were skinning dogs / SCMP (paywall)
“Chinese authorities and animal rights activists busted two dog slaughterhouses that were particularly cruel because it appeared workers were skinning the animals.”
What will it take for China to return to pre-COVID normalcy?
Top China COVID expert hints at how sealed off country may return to ‘normality’ / Bloomberg (paywall)
“Prerequisites for getting back to normal include fatalities from COVID-19 needing to fall to a rate of 0.1% […], and the virus’s reproduction rate — a measure of how many people one patient can transmit the virus to — also needs to remain within a range of 1 to 1.5, according to Zhong.”
China expands list of drugs covered by state health insurance
China extends insurance coverage for high-end drugs / Sixth Tone
“The government bargained pharmaceutical companies’ prices for specialty drugs down by an average of 62%.”
POLITICS AND FOREIGN AFFAIRS:
Beijing boycott: U.K., Australia, and Canada follow the U.S., while Beijing says boycott “violates Olympic spirit,” cracks down on Olympics logo use
Britain will not send top officials to the Beijing Olympics / NYT (paywall)
“‘There will be effectively a diplomatic boycott,’ Prime Minister Boris Johnson said of the decision to join the United States and others in registering discontent over human-rights abuses in China.”
U.K. joins U.S. in diplomatic boycott of China’s Winter Olympics / WSJ (paywall)
U.K. will “effectively” be boycotting Winter Olympics – PM Johnson / Reuters
U.K. plans diplomatic boycott of Beijing Winter Olympics / AP
Australia joins U.S. in diplomatic boycott of Beijing Winter Olympics / FT (paywall)
“Canberra will not send official representatives on concerns over Xinjiang and Hong Kong crackdowns.”
Australia to stage diplomatic boycott of 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing / WSJ (paywall)
Australia joins diplomatic boycott of China Winter Olympics / Bloomberg (paywall)
Australia joins U.S. in diplomatic boycott of Beijing Olympics / AP
Canada joins U.S., Australia in boycott of Beijing Olympics / Al Jazeera
“Canada has joined the United States and Australia in imposing a diplomatic boycott of the upcoming Winter Olympics in Beijing, citing China’s human rights record.”
Canada joins diplomatic boycott of Beijing Olympics / Politico
U.S. diplomatic boycott of Beijing 2022 puts American athletes in a bind / WSJ (paywall)
“U.S. athletes will awkwardly field questions about China — and satisfy nobody, no matter how they answer.”
Many Republican critics back Biden’s diplomatic boycott of Beijing Winter Olympics / Washington Post
China says U.S. diplomatic boycott violates Olympic spirit / AP
China launches “high pressure” crackdown campaign on Olympic IP infringement / Reuters
China hails South Korea’s Olympic spirit after row over diplomatic boycotts / SCMP (paywall)
Beijing is struggling to contain the Peng Shuai fallout
Beijing silenced Peng Shuai in 20 minutes, then spent weeks on damage control / NYT (paywall)
“Chinese propaganda officials have tried to shape the global discussion of the tennis player Peng Shuai’s #MeToo accusations, but their top-down strategy has largely stumbled.”
I.O.C. unable to give certainties amid concern for Peng Shuai / AP
China detains the most journalists, says RSF report
China is biggest captor of journalists, says report / BBC
“A new report by Reporters Without Borders (RSF) says China is ‘the world’s biggest captor of journalists’ with at least 127 reporters currently detained.”
‘Frantic race backwards’ for China media freedoms: Report / Al Jazeera
China is the world’s ‘biggest captor of journalists’ with 127 detained, report says / Washington Post
Hong Kong press freedom is in ‘free fall’ as China’s journalism crackdown goes global, says Reporters Without Borders / HKFP
The report mentions that “the repression no longer spares Hong Kong, once a champion of press freedom.”
What’s on Xi’s agenda?
Decoding Xi Jinping / Foreign Affairs
Xi’s manifesto — a long excerpt of which was later published in Qiushi in October with the title “Resolutely Advance Common Prosperity” — is “not propaganda for the public: rather, it should be understood as a set of instructions for government officials who are tasked with implementing Xi’s vision,” says Yuen Yuen Ang.
Biden’s summit spurns debates over democracy, with a risk of backfiring
Betting on democracy: Biden’s big idea for U.S. foreign policy / FT (paywall)
“Facing competition from China and Russia, the White House is [emphasizing] liberal values. But will it push autocracies closer together?”
China says it is more democratic than America / Economist
“Western dysfunction tempts the Communist Party to make risky boasts.”
Biden’s democracy summit could backfire / Foreign Policy
“There are dangers to hosting diplomatic meetings without a clear purpose.”
Can the U.S. and China back away from the precipice?
Blinken calls China, Russia efforts to disrupt global order serious mistakes / WSJ (paywall)
China aims to ‘revise the global rule set,’ top U.S. general says / WSJ (paywall)
China’s ‘zero COVID strategy’ chokes U.S.-China ties / Politico
“New ‘fast track’ for U.S. business travelers are likely too little, too late.”
Joe Biden must build on his dialogue with Xi Jinping / FT (paywall)
By Robert Zoellick: “The U.S. president will have to choose between indulging China hawks or achieving results.”
New Zealand and EU grow increasingly wary of China
New Zealand defense forces warn of rising threat from China in Indo-Pacific / Reuters
New Zealand warns of rising threat from China to Indo-Pacific / Bloomberg (paywall)
“New Zealand’s Defense Force has warned of the increasing security threat posed by China to the country and its neighbors.”
EU unveils trade sanction plan to counter foreign coercion / AP
“The European Union moved Wednesday to set up a system of quick-fire trade sanctions that it could impose on any foreign power, like China, that it accuses of trying to coerce the 27-country bloc for economic or political gain.”
The new government promises to be tougher on China and Russia. / NYT (paywall)
“Germany’s new government is promising a tougher stance toward Russia and China, a change in mood music that will affect the rest of Europe, where Berlin has traditionally been the moderating voice and defined the center ground.”
Is China losing clout in Asia?
America is up — and China is down — in Asia / Foreign Affairs
“A number of structural weaknesses have been dragging down China’s prospects: a rapidly aging population, climate change vulnerability, a heavy debt load, and an increasingly inward-looking political system. The United States’ power, by contrast, has grown by a more substantial margin in the past year than that of any other Indo-Pacific country.”
Japan holds military drills in the north, draws ire over visit to Tokyo war shrine
Japan holds drills in north as it faces Russia, China threat / AP
Japan’s military has carried out military drills on its northern island of Hokkaido, as Tokyo looks to confront rising threats in the region, including from Russia and China.
About 100 Japanese lawmakers visit controversial shrine / AP
“A group of about 100 Japanese lawmakers prayed at a Tokyo shrine viewed by China and the Koreas as a symbol of Japanese wartime aggression on Tuesday, 80 years after Japan’s attack on Pearl Harbor.”
China and India wedge Bhutan between a rock and a hard place
How India and China can keep the peace / Foreign Affairs
“Better diplomacy and stronger guardrails can prevent war.”
Bhutan struggles to defend territory in India-China border spat / Bloomberg (paywall)
“With tensions still high along the India-China border, landlocked Bhutan is struggling to both maintain its territory and keep both Asian powerhouses happy.”
Hong Kong’s legal aid changes could breach basic rights
Hong Kong’s planned legal aid changes could breach constitution – Bar Association / Reuters
“A Hong Kong government proposal to change the legal aid system could violate the constitutionally guaranteed right of people to choose legal representation in the event that they cannot afford a lawyer, according to the city’s Bar Association.”
Where does China really stand with Africa?
What is China’s future in Africa? / Foreign Policy
“Beijing is scaling back its investments across the continent, but it still has greater economic influence than the United States.”
The different readings of FOCAC / China-Africa Project (paywall)
“One of the intriguing results of last week’s FOCAC meeting has been a narrative pushed by key English-language publications that it represents a reduction in Chinese engagement with the continent.”
China says COVID-19 vaccines for Africa is ‘top priority’ / SCMP (paywall)
China remains Africa’s largest source of FDI and job creation, says EY’s annual investment report / China-Africa Project (paywall)
“China was the leading source of foreign direct investment in Africa from 2016 to 2020 in terms of both jobs and capital invested, but third behind the United States and France in terms of the number of projects, according to Ernst & Young’s annual Attractiveness report published recently.”
Liberia joins pact against Xinjiang abuses
A strange controversy in Liberia over a joint statement denouncing Chinese human rights in Xinjiang / China-Africa Project (paywall)
The Liberian Observer published an article on China’s “disappointment” with Monrovia — the capital of Liberia — for “joining a French-led statement ‘on the human rights situation in Xinjiang.’”
“[…] it marked one of the first times that an African country other than eSwatini, who still maintains diplomatic ties with Taiwan, signed on to one of the regular joint statements led by either the U.S. or European countries criticizing China for human rights policies in Xinjiang.”
SOCIETY AND CULTURE:
Abuse of petty powers on the street
Sugarcane seizure raises fears of subcontracted law enforcement / Sixth Tone
“A Chinese city’s use of subcontractors to enforce local regulations against street-vending has landed officials in legal hot water.”
China confirmed its spot in men’s hockey in Beijing Olympics
China’s hockey team avoids being cut from Beijing Olympics / NYT (paywall)
“Ending months of debate, the Chinese team, whose proxy team lost two evaluation games last month, will compete in the Beijing Games.”
Government-run account received controversial reviews due to memes and slang
China’s latest online debate: Should the government try to be funny? / Sixth Tone
“A local government health department has won a huge following with its meme-filled, down-with-the-kids online content. But it’s now facing accusations of being ‘vulgar.’”
Continuing waning interest in marriage for Chinese women
Chinese weddings fall to 13-year low as demographic crisis brews / FT (paywall)
“Gender imbalance and high cost of tying the knot blamed for fewer couples getting married.”
Single mums in China want the same treatment as married ones / Economist
“Having a child out of wedlock can mean denial of maternity benefits.”
Weibo Censorship on gender discussion
Weibo shuts down user accounts for ‘gender opposition’ / Sixth Tone
“The wave of deletions is part of a broader effort by China’s Twitter-like social platform to strictly police discussions of gender.”