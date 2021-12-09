12.9.21 A.M. other links
What else you need to know
- iQiyi has laid off hundreds of employees totaling 20% of its workforce as losses pile up following China’s punitive ban on “idol talent shows,” which put an end to one of the video platform’s most lucrative programs, “Youth With You 3.”
- The U.S. plans to blacklist SenseTime, the Chinese AI and facial recognition software developer, ahead of its Hong Kong IPO on Friday.
————————————————
The BIGGER Picture
————————————————
U.S. passes Uyghur Forced Labor Prevention Act
The U.S. House of Representatives passed legislation yesterday to punish China for its treatment of Uyghurs, demonstrating broad bipartisan support for a harder line against China. The Uyghur Forced Labor Prevention Act, which would ban the import of goods produced by ethnic Muslims in internment camps, was passed by an overwhelming bipartisan majority of 428 to 1. Shares of Chinese solar equipment manufacturers operating in Xinjiang, including JA Solar Technology, fell on the news.
As Nanning and Ningbo end their working days, this is the business buzz in the Chinese media:
- A new monoclonal antibody treatment for COVID-19 developed by the Research Institute of Shenzhen Third People’s Hospital has proven effective against the Omicron variant in early trials.
- The Shenzhen airport‘s new “satellite” terminal building opened yesterday. It’s more than 2 million square feet in size and designed to handle 22 million passengers a year.
- An actress who became notorious earlier this year for abandoning her surrogate babies and then being investigated for tax avoidance, Zhèng Shuǎng 郑爽, is suing her former management company for non-payment of salary.
Today’s top story: After years in a legal grey area, e-cigarette regulations are being rolled out in China.
—Jeremy Goldkorn, Matthew Silberman, and Chang Che