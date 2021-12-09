12.9.21 A.M. other links

Matthew Silberman

U.S. passes Uyghur Forced Labor Prevention Act

The U.S. House of Representatives passed legislation yesterday to punish China for its treatment of Uyghurs, demonstrating broad bipartisan support for a harder line against China. The Uyghur Forced Labor Prevention Act, which would ban the import of goods produced by ethnic Muslims in internment camps, was passed by an overwhelming bipartisan majority of 428 to 1. Shares of Chinese solar equipment manufacturers operating in Xinjiang, including JA Solar Technology, fell on the news.

Today’s top story: After years in a legal grey area, e-cigarette regulations are being rolled out in China.

—Jeremy Goldkorn, Matthew Silberman, and Chang Che

Matthew Silberman is Contributor, SupChina A.M. and Manager, Business and Technology Research at SupChina. Previously, he studied Chinese as a Blakemore Freeman fellow at the International Chinese Language Program in Taiwan. He has also been a speechwriter at the Wilson Center in Washington, D.C., a researcher for Evan Osnos, and an editor at the Korea JoongAng Daily in Seoul, South Korea. Read more

