Links for Thursday, December 9, 2021

Chinese links:
- The Shenzhen airport’s new “satellite” terminal building opened yesterday. It’s more than 2 million square feet in size and designed to handle 22 million passengers a year.
- An actress who became notorious earlier this year for abandoning her surrogate babies and then being investigated for tax avoidance, Zhèng Shuǎng 郑爽 is suing her former management company for non-payment of salary.
Additional business and technology links:
U.S. to blacklist AI firm SenseTime over Xinjiang abuses
U.S. to blacklist Chinese AI company SenseTime over Xinjiang ahead of IPO / FT (paywall)
“Facial recognition software specialist targeted for allegedly enabling human rights abuses.”
Can fast-fashion giant Shein keep its dominance?
Shein: The Chinese company storming the world of fast fashion / FT (paywall)
“The brand has become the biggest in the U.S. market by being cheaper and faster than rivals like Zara. But is its model sustainable?”
China cracks down on foreign investment in tech companies
China set to make tech VIEs unviable, closing foreign ownership loophole / FT (paywall)
‘Essentially dead’: China closes off foreign investors’ route into tech deals / FT (paywall)
China kicks out 106 apps over data violations
China internet crackdown: Beijing orders app stores to remove Douban and 105 other apps / SCMP (paywall)
China removes 106 apps from app stores citing privacy violations / Reuters
China kicks social network Douban out of app stores / Nikkei Asia (paywall)
Bitcoin miners are hustling at near-record pace
Bitcoin mining nears record pace as industry shrugs off China clampdown / FT (paywall)
“Companies creating new tokens scatter across the world after China’s crackdown in May.”
Bitcoin network computing power nears pre-China-crackdown record / Bloomberg (paywall)
Evergrande defaults
China Evergrande defaults on its debt. Now what? / NYT (paywall)
“A ratings firm’s declaration confirmed what investors had already suspected, but they now must wait on a restructuring plan overseen by the firm hand of Beijing.”
Evergrande rated ‘restricted default’ by Fitch after missed payment / FT (paywall)
Evergrande declared in default as huge restructuring looms / Bloomberg (paywall)
Chinese developer Kaisa defaults, Fitch says, as industry’s debt challenges mount / WSJ (paywall)
China reopens a funding spigot for property developers / WSJ (paywall)
People’s Bank of China gets pressure from Beijing
Beijing reins in China’s central bank / WSJ (paywall)
“The PBOC was never independent but it has tried to establish good communication with markets. Xi Jinping’s financial shake-up is changing that.”
China’s central bank is under pressure, but to what end? / WSJ (paywall)
China’s latest challenge is engineering a soft landing for a sputtering economy / WSJ (paywall)
“Policy makers want to stimulate growth, but they are constrained by policies designed to rein in debt and speculative behavior.”
The yuan is on the rocks
Yuan-dollar breakup, PBOC warnings signal rocky road for currency in 2022 / Caixin (paywall)
China signals discomfort over yuan rally with daily fixing / Bloomberg (paywall)
China moves to curb yuan’s gain by lifting FX reserve ratio / Bloomberg (paywall)
China raises banks’ FX reserve requirements for 2nd time this year / Reuters
China tightens control to restrain currency’s rise / AP
Factory inflation slows
China factory inflation slows in November from 26-year high / Bloomberg (paywall)
China’s factory-gate inflation softens in November / WSJ (paywall)
Alibaba can’t catch a break, and competitors smell blood
Alibaba-led bid for Unigroup hits last-minute snag / Bloomberg (paywall)
Alibaba bets on Jack Ma protege to reverse slowdown / Nikkei Asia (paywall)
Alibaba ends a ‘cautious’ year overshadowed by antitrust probe by doubling stake in tour agency / SCMP (paywall)
Alibaba’s e-commerce empire under threat from Douyin, Pinduoduo / Reuters
Aside from the regulatory crackdown and the COVID-19 pandemic, Alibaba’s disappointing numbers “highlight the onslaught of competition and the fact that some rivals have stolen a march over Alibaba in the fastest-growing areas of China’s e-commerce.”
Didi’s homecoming draws questions over the future of purged stocks
Opinion: Is Hong Kong ready for Chinese tech stocks exiled from New York? / Caixin (paywall)
Hong Kong listing means more trouble for Didi / WSJ (paywall)
By Dennis Kwok and Charles Mok: “‘National security’ laws allow Beijing to operate with impunity, free from foreign regulatory scrutiny.”
China hunts for aluminum ore overseas
China steps up overseas hunt for ore needed to make aluminum / Bloomberg (paywall)
“China’s aluminum industry, the world’s biggest, is becoming increasingly dependent on overseas supplies of the ore needed to make the metal, another sign of the nation’s chronic reliance on raw-material imports.”
Elon Musk’s interview with the WSJ
Elon Musk on EV subsidies, corporate titles and China: The full transcript / WSJ (paywall)
Read the full interview of the Tesla chief from the WSJ’s CEO Council Summit.
Xpeng hits delays over battery crunch
Xpeng P7 deliveries delayed by lithium battery shortage / TechNode
Xpeng confirmed “it is facing delivery delays caused by an ongoing supply crunch in lithium iron phosphate (LFP) battery packs, as customers of the Chinese electric vehicle maker are reportedly frustrated over months-long waits for their new cars.”
Chip crunch: Oppo launches its own chips, Foxconn teams up with Stellantis NV
Oppo to unveil first self-developed chip / Caixin (paywall)
Foxconn drives further into chipmaking with Stellantis tie-up / Caixin (paywall)
Darkest days of car chip shortage have passed, industry group proclaims / Caixin (paywall)
More probes into government officials
Director of company that prints China’s money turns himself in / Caixin (paywall)
Ex-Hong Kong anti-graft investigator raises questions over gift hampers for immigration officials / HKFP
Hong Kong immigration officials probed over gifts from Evergrande director / Caixin (paywall)
“Hong Kong authorities are investigating two senior immigration officials who allegedly received gift baskets worth more than HK$3,000 ($385) each from a director of debt-ridden property developer China Evergrande Group without government approval.”
Germany probes China’s CIMC takeover in Maersk containers
German regulators look into sale of Maersk container maker to China’s CIMC / Reuters
“The office has opened an investigation into the effects the takeover of Maersk Container Industry by CIMC could have on the affected markets, it said.”
SCIENCE, HEALTH, AND ENVIRONMENT:
China’s major southern cities warn of water shortage
China’s southern megacities warn of water shortages during East River drought / Reuters
“China’s major southern cities Guangzhou and Shenzhen have warned of severe water shortages lasting into next spring as the East River, a tributary of Guangdong’s Pearl River, continues to be hit by its most severe drought in decades.”
A new material that extracts uranium from the sea
Chinese scientists have created a new material to extract uranium from seawater. It’s inspired by blood vessels / SCMP (paywall)
“Chinese researchers have developed a new material — inspired by the fractal networks of blood vessels — that they say can extract 20 times more uranium from seawater than other approaches.”
Bird flu in Sichuan
Chinese woman dies from H5N6 strain of bird flu / Reuters
“A woman in China’s Sichuan Province died from the H5N6 strain of avian influenza last month, a regional health bureau said this week, in the latest human fatality from the lethal disease.”
Chinese squid vessels haul in illegal tuna
Chinese boats spotted illegally hauling tuna in Indian Ocean / AP
Teaching science lessons from space
Chinese astronauts give science lesson from space station / AP
Chinese astronauts give live science lecture from space station to Hong Kong, Macau pupils / SCMP (paywall)
More on the mysterious Moon cube
Moon cube and mysteries of the solar system / NYT (paywall)
“This week, images taken by China’s lunar rover, Yutu-2, showed a cube-shaped object on the moon’s surface.”
POLITICS AND FOREIGN AFFAIRS:
U.S.-based report says Chinese hackers hit Southeast Asia
Report: Chinese hackers targeted Southeast Asian nations / AP
“Chinese hackers, likely state-sponsored, have been broadly targeting government and private-sector organizations across Southeast Asia, including those closely involved with Beijing on infrastructure development projects, according to a report released Wednesday by a U.S.-based private cybersecurity company.”
WNBA team Atlanta Dream voices support for Peng Shuai
WNBA’s Dream issues statement in support of Peng Shuai / Reuters
“The Atlanta Dream issued a statement on Wednesday in support of tennis player Péng Shuài 彭帅, who was not seen in public for nearly three weeks after accusing China’s former Vice-Premier Zhāng Gāolì 张高丽 of sexual assault.”
France, Russia say no to Olympic boycott as China warns participating nations will “pay the price”
Olympics boycott expands to include diplomatic officials from U.K., Canada / WSJ (paywall)
Beijing’s ‘autocracy Olympics’ is almost here / Politico
Russia says diplomatic boycott of Beijing ‘pointless’ / Reuters
French minister says no diplomatic boycott for Beijing Olympics / Reuters
China not worried about any ‘domino effect’ of Olympic boycotts / Reuters
China dismisses U.K., Canada Olympic boycott as ‘farce’ / AP
China warns nations will ‘pay price’ for Olympic boycott / BBC
China says Australia, U.K. and U.S. will ‘pay price’ for Winter Olympics action / Guardian
The diplomatic boycott of the Beijing Winter Olympics, explained / NYT (paywall)
“American athletes will still compete at the Winter Games. Here’s a look at what the diplomatic boycott really means.”
A diplomatic boycott is a start. Sponsors should act next. / NYT (paywall)
“The U.S. has announced a diplomatic boycott of the Beijing Winter Olympics, but corporations have been glaringly quiet about human rights in China.”
Biden’s summit draws a war of words over democracy and efficacy
Biden hosts Summit for Democracy, but who’s invited (and not) draws questions / WSJ (paywall)
“More than 100 democratic governments are attending the virtual gathering intended to showcase democracy’s advantages.”
Biden’s Summit won’t save democracy. Here are 18 other ideas for how to fix it. / Politico
Biden hails democracies’ values at summit snubbing Russia, China / Bloomberg (paywall)
China moves to redefine democracy to justify authoritarian rule / Bloomberg (paywall)
With ‘Summit for Democracy,’ Biden seeks to rally nations against rising authoritarianism / Reuters
Will the Summit for Democracy change anything? / Foreign Policy
The ex-journo Biden’s tapped to confront China / Politico
U.S. House to ban goods from Xinjiang over human rights abuses
U.S. House passes bill to punish China over oppression of Uyghurs / Bloomberg (paywall)
House votes to impose forced labor ban on goods made in Xinjiang / NYT (paywall)
“The lopsided margin reflected growing bipartisan anger at China’s human rights abuses against Uyghurs in the northwestern region.”
U.S. embargos Cambodia over China ties, human rights abuses
U.S. hits Cambodia with arms embargo over China connections / Bloomberg (paywall)
“The U.S. imposed an arms embargo on Cambodia over its connections with China and human rights abuses, days before sending a top State Department official to convince the Southeast Asian country to keep up pressure on Myanmar’s military regime.”
How does Xi want to rebuild the world?
Xi Jinping’s new world order / Foreign Affairs
Elizabeth Economy writes: “Multilateral institutions and international law were designed to advance these values and norms, and technology was often used to bolster them. Yet Xi seeks to flip a switch and replace those values with the primacy of the state.”
China hits 20 years at the WTO as EU takes China-Lithuania dispute to the bloc
China’s 20th anniversary as a WTO member triggers mixed emotions / FT (paywall)
Ending China’s 20-year WTO winning streak / Politico
Europe raises China-Lithuania trade dispute with WTO chief / Bloomberg (paywall)
“The [EU] raised its concerns over a growing dispute between member state Lithuania and China to the [WTO] as efforts by the bloc to get information from Beijing have been rebuffed.”
Exclusive: Lithuania braces for China-led corporate boycott / Reuters
“China has told multinationals to sever ties with Lithuania or face being shut out of the Chinese market, a senior government official and an industry body told Reuters, dragging companies into a dispute between the Baltic state and Beijing.”
China snubs EU efforts to mediate in Lithuania row, as trade embargo worsens / SCMP (paywall)
Jimmy Lai and two others convicted over Tiananmen vigil
Hong Kong democrats inc. media tycoon Jimmy Lai convicted over banned Tiananmen massacre vigil / HKFP
Hong Kong tycoon, two others convicted over Tiananmen vigil / AP
“Hong Kong tycoon and prominent pro-democracy activist Jimmy Lai and two others were convicted Thursday for their roles in last year’s banned Tiananmen candlelight vigil, amid a crackdown on dissent in the city and Beijing’s tightening political control.”
China sends Tibetan children to state-run boarding schools
China’s boarding schools strip Tibetan children of language: Study / Nikkei Asia (paywall)
“Chinese government policies are forcing three out of four Tibetan children into state-run boarding schools, separating them from their families and threatening to erase their mother tongue, cultural identity and traditions, according to a new investigative report.”
China tightens rules on prison release
China tightens rules on cutting prison terms short after outcry over ‘on-paper sentences’ / Caixin (paywall)
“China’s top judicial and law enforcement authorities have jointly issued new rules urging stricter management and review of prisoners’ applications for parole and sentence reduction, after public outcry over cases of criminals serving ‘on-paper sentences.’”
SOCIETY AND CULTURE:
Article saying that Party members should have three kids goes viral
Article demanding Communist Party members have three children goes viral / SCMP (paywall)
An opinion piece — now removed — went viral after saying that members of the CCP “have a personal obligation to help tackle the country’s plunging fertility rate by having three children.”
A child bride calls the cops on her arranged marriage
Chinese authorities break up arranged child marriage after teenage daughter calls police to report her own wedding / SCMP (paywall)
Donning fur suits for love
Young Chinese find a new way to explore intimacy: Furry fandom / Sixth Tone
“For many Chinese urbanites, dressing up in furry animal costumes has become a way of life — and a method for unlocking their true selves.”
HK YouTuber Torres moves to South Africa to find out what the fuss is all about
Hong Kong YouTuber goes all the way to South Africa to find out why the $#*&^? Chinese people moved there / China-Africa Project (paywall)
“Popular Hong Kong travel YouTuber Torres Pit 托哥 recently went to Johannesburg to find out why so many Chinese people have chosen to live in South Africa.”
Does having children literally cost women their jobs?
As China pushes more births, mothers find it harder to work / Sixth Tone
“A study finds that having children makes it harder for women to find jobs. Some employers say they don’t want mothers.”
A documentary on democratic art after the Cultural Revolution
‘Beijing Spring’ review: The politics of aesthetics / NYT (paywall)
“This new documentary chronicles the movement for democratic artistic expression that exploded in the wake of the Cultural Revolution in China.”