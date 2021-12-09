Rec links 12/9/21
These are the top five China links from other news sources worth your time today:
A U.K. independent panel says China “committed genocide” in Xinjiang: The Uyghur Tribunal, led by lawyer Geoffrey Nice, heard about 30 witnesses and experts give evidence in public hearings in London earlier this year. The judgment “largely rested on the suppression of births” among Uyghurs, Nice said, per the Guardian. The Chinese Foreign Ministry gave a statement (in English, Chinese) in response to the ruling, alleging that the tribunal “hired liars to make false statements and falsify evidence” and its judgment is “nothing but a political farce staged by a handful of contemptible individuals.”
China is far from alone in criticizing Biden’s “Summit for Democracy”: Russia joined in with a “similarly contemptuous tone,” the New York Times reports, but “even U.S. officials concede that American democracy is straining from political polarization, racial injustice and discord, voting rights restrictions and domestic extremism, among other issues.” Meanwhile, China’s propaganda blitz touting its own understanding of “democracy” has continued.
Will Scholz shift Germany away from China? The new German government, led by Olaf Scholz, who became chancellor on December 8, is “set to take a tougher line on China,” per Nikkei Asia. The Financial Times editorial board noted that although Scholz has so far not personally expressed a change in tone on China compared with former chancellor Angela Merkel, the coalition he leads “treats [China] as a ‘systemic rival’…a phrase that Merkel never uttered.”
Mass layoffs at iQiyi: The video-streaming giant has let go of hundreds of employees, totaling 20% of its workforce, as losses pile up following China’s punitive ban on “idol talent shows,” which put an end to one of the video platform’s most lucrative programs, Youth With You 3.
A new monoclonal antibody treatment for COVID-19 developed by the Research Institute of Shenzhen Third People’s Hospital has proven effective against the Omicron variant in early trials. See also coverage in Reuters and the SCMP.
