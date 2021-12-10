12.10.21 A.M. other links

Matthew Silberman

  • Meet Bái Jìng 白静, a former banker who embezzled 200 million yuan ($31 million) and fled to Canada. Beijing wants that money back, and announced yesterday it’s hunting him down.
  • Alibaba may fail in its quest to take over Tsinghua Unigroup, once a rising star of China’s chipmaking industry, because officials are worried that with Alibaba listed in the United States, sensitive chip data could end up exposed. It’s perhaps another inducement for Alibaba to leave U.S. finance behind, as other major companies have.

As Changsha and Changchun close up shop for the day, this is what the Chinese business press is buzzing about:

  • Evergrande, China’s most famous indebted real estate company, has finally defaulted on a bond. But as Caixin notes, this is really just “the other shoe dropping” as everyone expected and the default itself “will not have a major impact on the market.”
  • A startup focused on cancer and tumor treatments, Beijing Anshi Biotechnology, has raised a Series A of more than $200 million from Mitt Romney’s old firm Bain Capital, Vivo Capital, and other investors.
  • Baidu has denied reports of mass layoffs at its autonomous driving division, calling them “rumors.” (Video streamer iQiyi, of which Baidu owns 56.2%, did fire hundreds of staff earlier this week.)

Today’s top story: One of China’s best-loved and oldest social networking sites is in trouble for not censoring its users strictly enough.

—Jeremy Goldkorn, Matthew Silberman, and Chang Che

