12.13.21 A.M. other links

What else you need to know
- SenseTime postponed its IPO in Hong Kong after being placed on the U.S. investment blacklist.
- Shares of property developer Shimao tumbled after Evergrande’s default. Trading was halted in three of the company’s renminbi bonds, and one lost more than half its value.
The BIGGER Picture
Remembering the Nanjing Massacre
Chinese news websites and newspapers have all gone black and white today to commemorate the Nanjing Massacre, which took place when the Japanese Imperial Army troops captured the city on December 13, 1937, and then brutally killed as many as 300,000 Chinese civilians.
As workers in Guangzhou and Changzhou headed home, here’s what the Chinese business media is discussing:
- The Shanghai government has fined Soho China, the trendy apartment and office developer, 86.64 million yuan ($13.61 million) for overcharging tenants for electricity at several locations. (In September, U.S. private equity giant Blackstone dropped its $3 billion bid to acquire Soho because of regulatory obstacles.)
- SANY, China’s biggest manufacturer of construction equipment, exported a record-breaking 20,000 units at a value of around 10 billion yuan ($1.57 billion) in the first 11 months of this year.
- Two new lithium-ion battery plants are slated for construction by state-owned conglomerate Jiangsu Guotai, which announced investments of nearly 3 billion yuan ($471 million) for two factories in Jiangsu province to supply the electric car industry.
Today’s top story: Xí Jìnpíng 习近平 has been touting “common prosperity” for months, but what does it mean for investors?
—Jeremy Goldkorn, Matthew Silberman, and Chang Che