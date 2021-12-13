Links for Monday, December 13, 2021
BUSINESS NEWS FROM SUPCHINA A.M.:
Chinese links:
- SANY, China’s biggest manufacturer of construction equipment, exported a record-breaking 20,000 units at a value of around 10 billion yuan ($1.57 billion) in the first 11 months of this year.
- Two new lithium-ion battery plants are slated for construction by state-owned conglomerate Jiangsu Guotai, which announced investments of nearly 3 billion yuan ($471 million) for two factories in Jiangsu Province to supply the electric car industry.
English links:
- Shares of property developer Shimao tumbled after Evergrande’s default. Trading was halted in three of the company’s renminbi bonds, and one lost more than half its value.
Additional business and technology links:
Is Hong Kong actually hospitable for delisted stocks?
Didi’s rocky road for moving its stock to Hong Kong / Caixin (paywall)
Opinion: Don’t underestimate Hong Kong’s potential as a new home for U.S.-listed Chinese stocks / Caixin (paywall)
Will there be a culture war between metaverses?
Baidu to expand metaverse offerings and revamp VR app / TechNode
“Baidu announced on Dec. 10 that it will update its virtual reality app Xirang (meaning ‘land of hope’ in Chinese) at the end of December and use it to host a virtual event that can accommodate more than 100,000 online attendees.”
Baidu launches metaverse app “Xirang” / Pandaily
As hype heats up, Trip.com says metaverse no substitute for real-life travel / Caixin (paywall)
The metaverse gives China a new digital playground to censor / Bloomberg (paywall)
“China’s reticent approach to gaming, accompanied by encouragement for young people to go out and partake in real-world sports, is perhaps a preview of its view of the metaverse.”
Chinese internet giants race to the metaverse / Global Times
A banker goes on the run after embezzling millions
Chinese banker who fled to Canada embezzled millions via bond trading / Caixin (paywall)
“Chinese authorities are on the hunt for fugitive former banker Bai Jing, who is accused of embezzling more than 200 million yuan ($31 million).”
Watch brands aim for Chinese wrists
Despite risks, watch brands are fixated on China / NYT (paywall)
“Xi discourages displays of wealth and there are risks of cultural misunderstanding — but the country has millions and millions of prospective buyers.”
Losing bets in China have investors combing over Xi’s plans
Billionaire’s bet on Pfizer vaccine for China fails to pay off / Bloomberg (paywall)
“The delayed approval [of the Pfizer vaccine] is the latest sign of how vulnerable Chinese tycoons — and their foreign partners — are to Beijing’s political dictats.”
BFAM’s $4 billion hedge fund heads for annual loss on China bets / Bloomberg (paywall)
Analysts offer clues for where to invest in Xi’s new China / Bloomberg (paywall)
“That’s opened the door to a host of sectors where stock portfolios can outperform by aligning with government goals. The caveat — which holders of internet stocks discovered the hard way — is that companies will be punished if they amass too much power or disrupt social harmony.”
Online video firms turn to layoffs as regulatory pressure mounts
Chinese online video services slash staff amid official pressure / Nikkei Asia (paywall)
“Chinese online video services are slashing staff to cut costs amid bruising competition, an advertising slowdown and heightened pressure from regulators.”
Solar giants eye green hydrogen
China’s solar giants make a bid to dominate hydrogen power / Bloomberg (paywall)
“Top solar manufacturers including Longi Green Energy Technology Co. are ramping up the production of electrolyzers, the equipment needed to make green hydrogen, the cleanest form of the fuel.”
Shipping woes to worsen before Chinese New Year
Seafarers heading home pose next risk to China’s ship traffic / Bloomberg (paywall)
“Chinese seafarers weary of the pandemic are returning home to celebrate the Spring Festival early next year, adding to a shortage of truckers and port workers in the country that’s compounding snarls in global supply chains.”
Foreign good and beverage makers fret over regulations
New China import rules bring headaches for food and beverage makers / Reuters
“Makers of Irish whiskey, Belgian chocolate and European coffee brands are scrambling to comply with new Chinese food and beverage regulations, with many fearful their goods will be unable to enter the giant market as a Jan. 1 deadline looms.”
A burgeoning market for used EVs
China’s next advance in electric vehicles is a used-car market / Bloomberg (paywall)
“China’s efforts to build a thriving market for secondhand vehicles, pretty much from zero, are slowly starting to deliver results, including in the electric car segment.”
Private equity trims the fat in China, and more on the property crisis
Private equity firms plan cuts in China to escape property woes / Bloomberg (paywall)
Private equity cuts back on China property as Evergrande hits stocks / FT (paywall)
“One-third of groups plan to reduce exposure to [the] sector as [the] developer’s default reverberates through [the] market.”
Chinese developers slump as Shimao bond plunge spooks investors / Bloomberg (paywall)
Abandoned projects shatter confidence in China’s home market / Bloomberg (paywall)
China stresses economic stability
Stability most important word for China’s economy / Bloomberg (paywall)
China shifts back to emphasizing economic stability / WSJ (paywall)
“Chinese leaders pledge to keep growth stable after government’s policies to rein in risks have triggered a sharp economic slowdown.”
Muddled priorities and monetary policy in Beijing / WSJ (paywall)
“China has significant scope to fight off [the] downturn — if it is willing to be realistic about what is needed.”
A Starbucks scandal over expired foods
U.S. coffee giant Starbucks ‘deeply shocked’ by report two China shops used expired ingredients / SCMP (paywall)
Starbucks plans food safety checks in China after expiry violations / Reuters
“U.S. coffee chain Starbucks on Monday apologised and said it would carry out inspections and staff training across all its roughly 5,400 stores in China after a state-backed newspaper said two of its outlets used expired ingredients.”
Binance gives up on Singapore crypto plans
Binance abandons plans for Singapore crypto platform / FT (paywall)
“Exchange’s efforts to set up operations in [the] financial hub suffer [the] final blow after pushback from regulators.”
Toy sellers rethink their dependence on China
Toy sellers ponder reliance on China as supply problems bite / FT (paywall)
“Recent manufacturing delays in China have added to the pressure, leading some in the $95bn global toy market to reconsider their reliance on the country.”
Security fears over Chinese tech
U.K. spy chief raises fears over China’s digital renminbi / FT (paywall)
“GCHQ head warns technology could allow Beijing to monitor users and exert control over global currency transactions.”
Is MIT’s research helping the Chinese military? / WSJ (paywall)
By Michelle Bethel: “My concerns about how Beijing might be using our findings were dismissed as racist and political.”
U.A.E. shutters China facility over U.S. concerns
U.A.E. shut down China facility under U.S. pressure, Emirates says / WSJ (paywall)
“Construction rattled relations between Washington and Gulf ally over concerns that Beijing was building [a] military facility.”
China’s big bourses test out new registration-based IPO plan
Shanghai and Shenzhen exchanges lay groundwork for registration-based IPOs / Caixin (paywall)
“The two bourses recently proposed updated rules governing listed companies and new listings. The rules ask intermediaries to serve as ‘watchdogs,’ update corporate governance requirements, and encourage companies to disclose information more effectively.”
SiEngine debuts first smart cockpit chip
Auto chip developer SiEngine unveils its first smart cockpit chip / Caixin (paywall)
Tsinghua Unigroup gets state funds
Chinese chip conglomerate Tsinghua Unigroup secures state-backed investment / WSJ (paywall)
SCIENCE, HEALTH, AND ENVIRONMENT:
A rare isotope on the Moon, bigger and better rockets, and China’s bid for space dominance
China’s quest for space power starts with moon dust / WSJ (paywall)
“The country’s lunar program is a key step toward Beijing’s vision of achieving territorial power in space.”
Guangzhou officials punished over chopping the city’s banyan trees
Guangzhou officials punished for axing city’s beloved banyan trees / Sixth Tone
South China metropolis officials punished for mass felling of banyan trees / Caixin (paywall)
“Authorities in the southern city of Guangzhou punished the city’s deputy party chief and nine other local officials for mass tree felling, after the release of a document by the provincial government that urges green protection in the course of urban development.”
Guangdong grapples with severe drought
Guangdong cities urge residents to use less water amid record drought / Caixin (paywall)
“Multiple major Guangdong cities have issued warnings they may face a water shortage as the southern province has been struck with its worst drought in decades.”
White dolphins are disappearing from China’s coasts
On a fin and a prayer: China’s disappearing white dolphins / Sixth Tone
“As pods along the country’s coast continue to lose members, their chances of survival get ever dimmer.”
China’s big buildout for national parks
China is building the world’s largest national park system / Bloomberg (paywall)
“The ambitious plan to protect wilderness and support biodiversity could involve mass relocations of impoverished communities.”
China doubles wind power amid carbon crunch
Caution on carbon as ‘China realizes key role of coal’ in energy mix / SCMP (paywall)
China wind power capacity exceeds 300 gigawatts: People’s Daily / Bloomberg (paywall)
“China’s grid-connected installed capacity of wind power has exceeded 300 gigawatts, doubling from the level five years ago, the official People’s Daily reported.”
Hong Kong sets rules on quarantine-free travel to the mainland, sends more travelers to quarantine camps
Hong Kong issues rules for quarantine-free travel to China / Bloomberg (paywall)
Travelers from U.S., U.K. sent to quarantine camps in Hong Kong / Bloomberg (paywall)
POLITICS AND FOREIGN AFFAIRS:
Hong Kong gives Jimmy Lai and others prison time over Tiananmen vigil
Hong Kong activists get up to 14 months in prison for banned Tiananmen vigil / Reuters
Hong Kong court sentences Jimmy Lai to prison over Tiananmen vigil / NYT (paywall)
“Many of the eight handed prison terms on Monday had already been sentenced in other cases related to the huge pro-democracy protests that roiled Hong Kong in 2019. Mr. Lai, for example, had already received 20 months; he will serve his new term concurrently. But he faces further charges under the security law, which can bring up to life imprisonment.”
Hong Kong media tycoon sentenced to 13 months in jail over Tiananmen vigil / FT (paywall)
Alibaba fires woman who accused boss of sexual assault, and more on #MeToo
Alibaba fires female employee who accused superior of sexual assault / FT (paywall)
“Dismissal letter says employee spread ‘false information’ and created ‘a negative impact.’”
Alibaba fires woman who accused boss of rape in #MeToo setback / Bloomberg (paywall)
Alibaba fires female employee who accused then-supervisor of sexual assault / WSJ (paywall)
Can #MeToo survive Chinese censorship? / NYT (paywall)
“What Peng Shuai’s assault accusations against a former senior Communist Party official reveal about the state of the movement in China.”
Women’s Tennis deserves our support after standing up to China / WSJ (paywall)
Olympic protest by Tibetan students in Switzerland
Tibetan students lock themselves to Olympic rings to protest Beijing games / Reuters
“Two Tibetan students chained themselves to the Olympic rings outside the Swiss headquarters of the International Olympic Committee on Saturday to call for an international boycott of next year’s winter games.”
China comes under fire at G-7 over “coercive” economic policies
China’s Xi and Russia’s Putin dominate the G-7 / Reuters
G-7 concerns about China’s ‘coercive’ economic policies / Nikkei Asia (paywall)
G-7 concerned about China’s ‘coercive’ economic policies: statement / Nikkei Asia (paywall)
“The Group of Seven foreign ministers expressed concern Sunday about China’s ‘coercive’ economic policies in what critics call ‘debt-trap’ diplomacy toward developing countries, British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said.”
Are Western news outlets too alarmist over China’s ambitions in Africa?
America worries about China’s military ambitions in Africa / Economist (paywall)
“China’s navy is eyeing the use of ports abroad, including on the Atlantic.”
U.S., European news outlets fail to question Pentagon assertion China wants to build Atlantic base in Africa / China-Africa Project (paywall)
“The [WSJ]’s report from December 5th that relayed Pentagon concerns about China’s purported ambition to build a navy base on Africa’s Atlantic coast in Equatorial Guinea has now spread so far across the media landscape, even to usually discerning publications like The Economist. This is increasingly turning the claim into an ‘established fact,’ even though neither the U.S. government nor WSJ have provided any factual evidence to support the claim.”
Australia and South Korea sign an arms deal
Australia to buy South Korean weapons in defense-tie boost / Bloomberg (paywall)
Australia steps up military overhaul with Korea arms deal / WSJ (paywall)
Australia and South Korea sign defense deal as leaders meet / AP
Australia signs South Korea arms deal as U.S. allies seek China ‘containment’ / FT (paywall)
“Seoul has in the past been reluctant to take sides in the contest between Washington and Beijing.”
South Korea throws in a bid to join the CPTPP
South Korea applies to join CPTPP in wake of China’s bid / FT (paywall)
“Seoul’s fears of angering [the] biggest trading partner eased as Beijing seeks membership in [the] regional pact.”
China gets flack as nation marks 20 years at WTO
China’s 20 years at WTO: A boon for Beijing, a beef for critics / Nikkei Asia (paywall)
France says China needs to do more in the field of fair competition / Reuters
China plays down Lithuania rift as Belt and Road Initiative investments rise in Central, Eastern Europe / SCMP (paywall)
U.S.-China frictions undercut efforts to settle global trade disputes / WSJ (paywall)
“Washington and Beijing accuse each other of not abiding by [WTO] commitments, hindering the body’s enforcement ability.”
China joined rules-based trading system — then broke the rules / Politico
“Four U.S. trade officials who helped plan and negotiate U.S. normalization of trade ties with China reflect what the 20 years of China’s entry into WTO have meant.”
Envoy says China will forgo many ‘developing country’ benefits at WTO / Reuters
“China’s ambassador to the [WTO] said on Friday that Beijing would remain a “developing” country at the global trade body but would forgo many of the benefits, signalling an important shift to trading partners.”
Xi and Putin to host virtual meeting as Western pressure mounts
Xi and Putin to put on show of unity after Russia and China left out of Biden’s democracy summit / SCMP (paywall)
U.S. ramps up human rights pledges with sanctions, visa bans
U.S. and others pledge export controls tied to human rights / NYT (paywall)
U.S. issues sanctions, visa bans to mark Human Rights Day / AP
UN human rights office to finalize stance on Xinjiang
U.N. says to publish findings soon on abuses in Xinjiang / Reuters
“The United Nations’ human rights office is finalising its assessment of the situation in China’s Xinjiang region, where Uyghurs are alleged to have been unlawfully detained, mistreated and forced to work, a spokesperson said on Friday.”
U.S.-China relations remain tense
China makes another change to its diplomatic line-up on U.S. relations / SCMP (paywall)
Secretary of State Antony Blinken on three hot international issues / WSJ (paywall)
The Biden admin’s monthly counter-China club / Politico
“In the monthly sessions and larger forums, the U.S. and ASEAN discuss issues like health, climate change, energy, transportation, gender empowerment, economic growth and more. But a major reason for these conversations is to shore up America’s partnership with countries right in China’s neighborhood, experts say.”
Central American under geopolitical pressure after Nicaragua flip on Taiwan
After Nicaragua flips, U.S. sanctions seen pushing Central America towards China / Reuters
Why did China woo away Nicaragua from Taiwan? / AP
Taiwan ally Guatemala fends off Beijing overtures / FT (paywall)
“[The] Central American nation will retain diplomatic relations with Taipei, says president Alejandro Giammattei.”
More Taiwan tensions
Taiwan says confident Chinese invasion would be very hard / Reuters
PLA drills near Taiwan may turn into full-scale attack, island’s defense ministry warns / SCMP (paywall)
Taiwan reports 13 Chinese aircraft in defense zone / Reuters
Opinion: The growing danger of U.S. ambiguity on Taiwan / Foreign Affairs
Richard Haass and David Sacks argue, “Biden must make America’s commitment clear to China — and the world.”
The curious case of a map and a disappearing Taiwan minister at U.S. democracy summit / Reuters
“A video feed of a Taiwanese minister was cut during U.S. President Joe Biden’s Summit for Democracy last week after a map in her slide presentation showed Taiwan in a different color to China, which claims the island as its own.”
U.S. raises China concerns to Cambodia
U.S. envoy conveys concerns to Cambodia about Myanmar, China / AP
“A U.S. State Department envoy conveyed concerns to top Cambodian officials on Friday about bilateral and regional issues, including the crisis in Myanmar and the construction of Chinese military facilities at a Cambodian naval base.”
Macau’s high rollers are on the naughty list
China wants Macau to break its gambling addiction / Economist (paywall)
“Officials are trying to stop the mainland’s high rollers from visiting.”
Opinion: China’s youth are seeking validation, and money, from the government
Why young Chinese have so little interest in democracy / Nikkei Asia (paywall)
Zhou Xin says: “Economic well-being matters a lot more than the right to vote.”
SOCIETY AND CULTURE:
Taxing livestreamers
Live-streaming ecommerce stars disappear from China’s internet following tax evasion fines / SCMP (paywall)
“The online presence of two of China’s top ecommerce influencers vanished after they were fined millions of yuan for tax evasion last month, with their social media accounts, Taobao stores and official company website becoming inaccessible over the past several days.”
Long-lost son’s adoptive parents are facing potential criminal charges
As a long-lost son is found, a dilemma: Arrest his other parents? / Sixth Tone
Ebola fighters win hearts on a TV show
Chinese TV’s newest heroes are Ebola fighters / Sixth Tone
“The big-budget show, based on a moment of national pride, took over three years to produce.”
Vocational schools fail their students with limited and obsolete resources
Inside China’s trade schools: Young, restless, and craving change / Sixth Tone
“Each year, millions graduate from vocational schools. Their concerns, however, go largely unnoticed.”