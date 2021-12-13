Rec links 12/13/21
These are the top five China links from other news sources worth your time today:
Remembering the Nanjing Massacre: Chinese news websites and newspapers, as well as ecommerce and streaming sites, have all gone black and white today to commemorate the Nanjing Massacre, which took place when the Japanese Imperial Army troops captured the city on December 13, 1937, and then brutally killed as many as 300,000 Chinese civilians.
Scholar Barry Naughton comments on China’s “regulatory storm”: “The reality is that many of the Chinese actions have a reasonable regulatory rationale, and can be easily defended on an individual basis. But taking a broader view, there is no question that the latest government actions represent a substantial expansion of the power of the government and the Chinese Communist Party,” Naughton writes in the Wall Street Journal. “This new hyperpoliticized reality is likely to do long-term damage to the performance of the Chinese economy and certainly poses new risks to investors and business operators.”
Omicron has been detected in the northern city of Tianjin: The newest COVID-19 variant of concern was identified in “a patient in Tianjin who returned from overseas last week,” per the SCMP. Meanwhile, Zhejiang Province in eastern China has reported “138 confirmed cases and one asymptomatic infection” in the past week, Sixth Tone says, leading to “strict control over social gatherings, cultural events, and conferences.”
Japanese officials “will likely skip the Winter Olympics in Beijing in February, joining the United States in a diplomatic boycott,” Reuters reports, citing the Yomiuri newspaper. Meanwhile, South Korea is reportedly leaning away from the idea, while the European Union remains undecided.
The Shanghai government has fined Soho China, the trendy apartment and office developer, 86.64 million yuan ($13.61 million) for overcharging tenants for electricity at several locations. (In September, U.S. private equity giant Blackstone dropped its $3 billion bid to acquire Soho because of regulatory obstacles.)
