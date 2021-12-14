12.14.21 A.M. other links

  • Indebted chipmaker Tsinghua Unigroup will be taken over by a state-backed consortium, not Alibaba, which was a front-runner until recently. The consortium’s members have a track record of semiconductor investment, buying part of a Dutch chipmaker in 2017 and four Taiwanese fabs earlier this month.
  • Chinese electric vehicle battery maker Svolt took home 6 billion yuan ($942 million) in its Series B+. Backed by Great Wall Motors, the battery supplier aims to have a design capacity of 600 gigawatt-hours by 2025, which would match up to market leader CATL’s.

Why did Alibaba fire woman who spoke out about sexual misconduct?

Alibaba has fired a female employee who accused her former male supervisor of sexual assault. Critics say it is evidence that the ecommerce behemoth has not changed its sexist ways.

