12.14.21 A.M. other links

- A new chip from BYD, China’s oldest electric car maker, is set to go into production and will replace “driver chips” that are currently imported.
- Another new chip design from mobile phone brand OPPO was also self-developed. OPPO is also launching new smart glasses with upgraded display technology in their lenses.
- China International Travel Service (CITS), an enormous state-owned travel operator, is buying Hong Kong Duty Free.
What else you need to know
- Indebted chipmaker Tsinghua Unigroup will be taken over by a state-backed consortium, not Alibaba, which was a front-runner until recently. The consortium’s members have a track record of semiconductor investment, buying part of a Dutch chipmaker in 2017 and four Taiwanese fabs earlier this month.
- Chinese electric vehicle battery maker Svolt took home 6 billion yuan ($942 million) in its Series B+. Backed by Great Wall Motors, the battery supplier aims to have a design capacity of 600 gigawatt-hours by 2025, which would match up to market leader CATL’s.
The BIGGER Picture
Why did Alibaba fire woman who spoke out about sexual misconduct?
Alibaba has fired a female employee who accused her former male supervisor of sexual assault. Critics say it is evidence that the ecommerce behemoth has not changed its sexist ways.