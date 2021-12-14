Links for Tuesday, December 14, 2021
BUSINESS NEWS FROM SUPCHINA A.M.:
Chinese links:
- A new chip from BYD, China’s oldest electric car maker, is set to go into production and will replace “driver chips” that are currently imported.
- Another new chip design from mobile phone brand OPPO was also self-developed. OPPO is also launching new smart glasses with upgraded display technology in their lenses.
- China International Travel Service (CITS), an enormous state-owned travel operator, is buying Hong Kong Duty Free.
English links:
- Chinese electric vehicle battery maker Svolt took home 6 billion yuan ($942 million) in its Series B+. Backed by Great Wall Motors, the battery supplier aims to have a design capacity of 600 gigawatt hours by 2025, which would match up to market leader CATL’s.
Additional business and technology links:
“Ultra-fast” fashion giant Shein
How Shein beat Amazon at its own game / Rest of World
“By connecting China’s garment factories with Western Gen-Z customers, Shein ushered in a new era of ‘ultra-fast’ shopping.”
On SupChina in June: A look inside Shein, the multibillion-dollar retail enigma upending the global fashion industry.
Weibo fined over “illegal information”
Weibo shares spiral lower after fine from Chinese regulator / Bloomberg (paywall)
“China’s Weibo Corp. slumped further below their Hong Kong listing price on Tuesday after regulators fined the Twitter-like website and reprimanded its executives over the site’s content.”
China fines Weibo for spreading ‘illegal information’ / WSJ (paywall)
Weibo fined by Chinese regulator for publishing illegal information / Reuters
Blockchain tech in prisons while crypto crackdown continues
Chinese province uses blockchain technology to manage prisons, mining sweep continues: Blockheads / TechNode
“A Chinese province has used blockchain tech to manage 21 regional prisons. Officials in Zhejiang randomly selected 20 state-owned companies to check for crypto mining activities. Yunnan energy bureau claimed mission accomplished for its mining crackdown.”
IPOs: China Mobile looks to Shanghai, Didi woes, and a poor year for HK Iistings
China Mobile poised for Shanghai mega-listing after U.S. ban / Bloomberg (paywall)
“China Mobile Ltd., the country’s largest wireless carrier by revenue, has received approval from regulators to list in Shanghai after being removed from the New York Stock Exchange due to an investment ban ordered by former President Donald Trump.”
China Mobile set to list in Shanghai / FT (paywall)
With Didi leaving Wall Street, trading edges closer to Beijing’s thumb / NYT (paywall)
“Didi is moving its stock listing to Hong Kong, heralding more departures as Beijing ramps up scrutiny of China’s corporate sector.”
Hong Kong IPOs are set to become Asia’s worst performers in 2021 / Bloomberg (paywall)
New rules for imported food to take effect in the new year
China food import rules to take effect despite EU, U.S. concerns / Bloomberg (paywall)
Starbucks does damage control amidst expired food scandal
Second Chinese city finds food safety issues at some Starbucks stores / Reuters
“Food safety issues were found at over a dozen Starbucks outlets in the eastern Chinese city of Suzhou, regulators said on Tuesday, a day after the U.S. coffee chain was criticized for violations at two other outlets in another city.”
Starbucks launches probe in 5,400 China stores over expired food / Bloomberg (paywall)
Starbucks plans food safety checks in China after expiry violations / Reuters
Starbucks’ problems deepen in China after more food-safety issues reported, US coffee giant orders review / SCMP (paywall)
Another real estate firm in trouble
‘Fallen angel’ Shimao shows fragility of China property / Bloomberg (paywall)
“Rising anxiety over Shimao’s ability to service its debt prompted the dramatic selloff on Monday, which spread to other firms.”
China property plunge worsens as Shimao deal raises ‘red flag’ / Bloomberg (paywall)
Telemedicine braces for impact ahead of tighter regulations
Chinese telemedicine stocks feel the pain as tougher rules loom / WSJ (paywall)
“Increased regulatory scrutiny and impending changes have taken the wind out of the country’s once-highflying shares.”
China bans homework search apps
Chinese regulator suspends homework answer search apps / TechNode
“China’s Ministry of Education on Monday suspended the filing and review process for homework search apps that allow students to upload pictures of exam questions and search for related answers.”
Alibaba looks to the metaverse with a new company
Alibaba to test gaming potential of metaverse as Big Tech firms stampede into virtual world / SCMP (paywall)
“Alibaba Group Holding has registered a new company in Beijing named Yuanjing Shengsheng to test the gaming potential of the metaverse, in the latest sign that China’s Big Tech firms are doubling down on what many see as the future of the internet.”
ByteDance nixes chat app Feiliao to streamline business
TikTok owner ByteDance kills off chat app Feiliao in sign of business consolidation / SCMP (paywall)
“A social networking app from ByteDance, the Chinese owner of globally popular short video-sharing platform TikTok, has been taken offline in a fresh sign that the world’s most valuable unicorn is retreating from some non-core businesses to consolidate operations.”
BMW to assemble SUVs in China
BMW to make X5 SUVs in China, expanding its model lineup to fend off electric cars in the world’s largest vehicle market / SCMP (paywall)
SCIENCE, HEALTH, AND ENVIRONMENT:
Second Omicron case detected in Guangzhou
China’s southern Guangzhou city detects one COVID-19 infection of Omicron variant / Reuters
A quantum defense network in space
China uses quantum satellite to protect world’s largest power grid against attacks / SCMP (paywall)
“China has created a quantum communication network in space to protect its electric power grid against attacks, according to scientists involved in the project.”
Xi intervenes over Guangzhou’s chopped banyan trees
China’s Xi intervenes to punish local officials for killing trees / Bloomberg (paywall)
“China punished and demoted 10 officials in the southern city of Guangzhou after thousands of banyan trees were cut down or uprooted by the local government, prompting a rare personal intervention by [General Secretary] Xí Jìnpíng 习近平.”
A floating nuclear reactor built for extreme weather
China’s first floating nuclear reactor may withstand once-in-10,000-years weather event, engineers say / SCMP (paywall)
“China’s first floating nuclear power station may be able to withstand an extreme, once-in-10,000-years weather event, according to testing by marine engineers.”
POLITICS AND FOREIGN AFFAIRS:
UAE mulls pulling out of drone deal with U.S. as China concerns grow
United Arab Emirates threatens to pull out of $23 billion F-35, drone deal with U.S. / WSJ (paywall)
“The United Arab Emirates is threatening to pull out of a multibillion-dollar deal to buy American-made F-35 aircraft, Reaper drones and other advanced munitions, U.S. officials said, in what would be a significant shake-up between two longtime allies increasingly at odds over China’s role in the Gulf.”
Singapore releases Beijing spy stationed in the U.S.
Singapore releases citizen who spied for China in the U.S. / Bloomberg (paywall)
“Singapore released a citizen from detention more than a year after he pleaded guilty in a U.S. court of spying for Beijing with the city state’s government saying the threat he posed as a foreign agent has now been ‘effectively neutralized.’”
Beijing Olympics boycott: I.O.C. has “no regrets” with Beijing Games pick
No regrets in awarding Games to China, says IOC’s Pound / Reuters
Its human rights record in question, China turns to an old friend / NYT (paywall)
“The International Olympic Committee’s professed neutrality has provided coverage for Beijing, which delivers big audiences and funding in exchange.”
Paris 2024 floats openness after two closed-door Olympics / NYT (paywall)
“French organizers approved a sprawling opening ceremony, with athletes floating down the Seine in a parade of boats, but to date they have not criticized China.”
Austrian leader: Won’t go to Beijing games, but no protest / AP
EU has little appetite to join U.S. diplomatic Games boycott / AP
Japan caught between China, U.S. over diplomacy, Winter Olympics boycott, analysts say / SCMP (paywall)
As Olympics open, Uyghurs set to take rights case to court / AP
Xi offers condolences to Biden after deadly tornadoes
China’s Xi Jinping offers condolences to U.S. after weekend tornadoes leave scores dead / SCMP (paywall)
“Chinese President Xí Jìnpíng 习近平 sent a message of condolence to US President Joe Biden after deadly tornadoes hit the U.S. South and Midwest on the weekend.”
Taiwan, Japan leaders give warning words on China
China targeted Taipei’s allies while U.S. hosted democracy summit — Taiwan foreign minister / Reuters
“Nicaragua’s decision last week to cut ties with Taiwan was part of a deliberate move by China to target the island’s diplomatic allies after it was excluded from a democracy summit hosted by Washington, Taiwan’s foreign minister said on Tuesday.”
Military attack on Taiwan would be ‘suicidal’ for Beijing, former Japanese PM Shinzo Abe warns / SCMP (paywall)
“Former Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe has warned that it would be ‘suicidal’ for Beijing to invade Taiwan, amid rising tensions in the region.”
China calls for global AI warfare rules
Time to set global rules for AI warfare, China tells U.N. weapons review / SCMP (paywall)
“China’s arms control envoy has called for international rules to be imposed on the use of artificial intelligence in the military to prevent an international arms race and the risk of human disaster.”
Britain hits out at China over Hong Kong’s NSL, Lam gets sent a razor blade in the mail
Britain scolds China over Hong Kong / Reuters
“Britain scolded China on Tuesday for using a National Security Law to repress opposition politicians, the media and civil society in Hong Kong.”
Hong Kong leader gets razor blade, threatening letter in mail / Bloomberg (paywall)
“Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam received a letter that contained a blade, the government said, a sign of the tensions that linger in the city after Beijing imposed a national security law.”
Hong Kong officials keep distance from “graphic” Nanking footage
Hong Kong officials distance themselves from Nanking footage / AP
“Hong Kong officials distanced themselves from the screening of a 1937 Nanking massacre video in a primary school that left some children in tears, saying schools are not required to screen such graphic footage.”
Scores of nomad villages wait for Chinese-mined copper in the DRC
Hundreds of truckers create informal nomad villages while waiting for cargo from Chinese copper mines in the DRC / China-Africa Project (paywall)
“Somidez, the Congolese mining unit of the Chinese mining giant China Nonferrous Mining Corporation (CNMC), posted a series of fascinating photos that show the vibrant impromptu communities that form among truckers from across Africa as they wait for days in line to pick up their hauls of copper.”
China strengthens ties with France and Russia
China, France pledge closer economic cooperation / Caixin (paywall)
Putin and Xi to discuss ‘aggressive’ talk from U.S. and NATO, Kremlin says / Reuters
SOCIETY AND CULTURE:
Obituary for a choreographer
Nai-Ni Chen, whose dances merged East and West, dies at 62 / NYT (paywall)
Nai-Ni Chen (陳乃霓 Chén Nǎiní), “a dancer and choreographer whose Nai-Ni Chen Dance Company has merged traditional Chinese and contemporary influences in performances all over the United States as well as overseas for three decades, died on Sunday in a swimming accident while vacationing in Hawaii. She was 62.”
Chinese animation in Japan company exported its soft power in Japan with anime
Chinese online anime pioneer finds new audience in Japan / Nikkei Asia (paywall)
Dǒng Zhìlíng 董志凌, a “key figure in the rise of China’s online animation industry, is making a name for himself in Japan as well, with a movie distribution company bringing content from his home country to meet growing demand in the homeland of anime.”
High-tech biometric fraud
Alipay theft: man lifts sleeping woman’s eyelids to scan irises and steal $23,500, blogger compared to Li Ziqi, delivery man quits after customer says she is ‘god’ / SCMP (paywall)
“A man with gambling debts tricked his ex into a meeting then waited for her to fall asleep so he could steal from her Alipay account.”