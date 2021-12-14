Rec links 12/14/21
These are the top five China links from other news sources worth your time today:
The Uyghur Forced Labor Prevention Act might pass in the U.S. Congress by the end of the year. Bloomberg reports, “Lawmakers in the House and Senate are close to agreement on legislation aimed at punishing China for the alleged oppression of the Uyghur Muslims in Xinjiang.” One draft of the bill “contains a ‘rebuttable presumption’ that assumes all goods [from Xinjiang] were made with forced labor unless the commissioner of U.S. Customs and Border Protection gives an exception.”
Pro-Beijing YouTube influencers are the subject of a New York Times investigation, which finds that Chinese state media and local governments “have organized and funded pro-Beijing influencers’ travel…have paid or offered to pay the creators…have generated lucrative traffic for the influencers by sharing videos with millions of followers,” and also allowed the influencers to “visit and film in parts of China where the authorities have obstructed foreign journalists’ reporting.” The Australian Strategic Policy Institute also has a new report focused on how Beijing “uses foreign social media influencers to shape and push messages domestically and internationally about Xinjiang that are aligned with its own preferred narratives.”
The Washington Post reviewed “more than 100 Huawei PowerPoint presentations, many marked ‘confidential,’ [which suggest] that the company has had a broader role in tracking China’s populace than it has acknowledged.” Though Huawei denied that it worked to “develop or sell systems that target any specific group of people,” the Post says that the slides “shed light on the company’s role in five surveillance activities in China: voice recording analysis, detention center monitoring, location tracking of political individuals of interest, police surveillance in the Xinjiang region, and corporate tracking of employees and customers.”
Antony Blinken talks Indo-Pacific strategy in Indonesia: In a speech at the Universitas Indonesia in Jakarta, the U.S. Secretary of State “pledged to strengthen relations with Indo-Pacific nations through billions of dollars in American investment and aid and, in doing so, counter Beijing’s regional pull.” While criticizing “aggressive” Chinese actions, Blinken pledged, “We’ll adopt a strategy that more closely weaves together all our instruments of national power — diplomacy, military, intelligence — with those of our allies and partners.” Blinken’s full speech is viewable on YouTube.
Indebted chipmaker Tsinghua Unigroup will be taken over by a state-backed consortium, not Alibaba, which was a front-runner until recently. The consortium’s members have a track record of semiconductor investment, buying part of a Dutch chipmaker in 2017 and four Taiwanese fabs earlier this month.
