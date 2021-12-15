12.15.21 A.M. other links
- Hong Kong-listed property giant Shimao Group’s bonds and stocks tumbled to record lows as investors worried about contagion in the real estate business. Much of the reporting on Shimao in China has been about the sale of 93 luxury apartments in Shanghai that was cancelled, apparently because of the failure of a murky deal between two different Shimao-owned entities.
- White goods giant Haier is investing in smart tech: The Qingdao-based company says it has allocated 3.5 billion yuan ($550 million) to a subsidiary dedicated to digital and connected appliances.
- Chinese people bought an average of 52,000 cars a day in the second week of December, a year-on-year decrease of 9%, according to the China Passenger Car Association.
What else you need to know
- China Mobile, the country’s number one carrier by revenue, is readying a huge Shanghai IPO after the company was removed from the New York Stock Exchange on the order of then-President Donald Trump. Slated to raise at least $5 billion, the IPO would be among China’s top 10 biggest listings.
- Alibaba has created a new unit focused on the metaverse, according to reports. Named Yuánjìng Shēngshēng 元境生生, it represents the latest effort by China’s tech giants to get in on the trend; Baidu’s AI developers’ conference will take place within the metaverse later this year, with 100,000 participants in attendance.
————————————————
The BIGGER Picture
————————————————
Another trial begins for the DOJ’s troubled China Initiative
Charles Lieber, the former head of Harvard University’s chemistry department, is now on trial accused of hiding financial ties to China. His is the latest case under the U.S. Department of Justice’s China Initiative, which has come under growing criticism for creating an atmosphere of fear among Chinese scientists.