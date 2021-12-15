Links for Wednesday, December 15, 2021
Chinese links:
- White goods giant Haier is investing in smart tech: The Qingdao-based company says it has allocated 3.5 billion yuan ($550 million) to a subsidiary dedicated to digital and connected appliances.
- Chinese people bought an average of 52,000 cars a day in the second week of December, a year-on-year decrease of 9%, according to the China Passenger Car Association.
English links:
- China Mobile, the country’s number one carrier by revenue, is readying a huge Shanghai IPO after the company was removed from the New York Stock Exchange on the order of then president Donald Trump. Slated to raise at least $5 billion, the IPO would be among China’s top 10 biggest listings.
- Alibaba has created a new unit focused on the metaverse, according to reports. Named Yuánjìng Shēngshēng 元境生生, it represents the latest effort by China’s tech giants to get in on the trend; Baidu’s AI developers’ conference will take place within the metaverse later this year, with 100,000 participants in attendance.
Additional business and technology links:
Cancelled Shimao sale rings latest contagion alarm bells
China property plunge worsens as Shimao deal raises ‘red flag’ / Bloomberg via Caixin
Hong Kong-listed property giant Shimao Group’s bonds and stocks tumbled to record lows as investors worried about contagion in the real estate business. Much of the reporting on Shimao in China has been about the sale of 93 luxury apartments in Shanghai that was canceled, apparently because of the failure of a murky deal between two different Shimao-owned entities.
Evergrande restructuring, and other real estate debt management
China audits Evergrande, chairman’s assets, no fire sale for now -sources / Reuters
State-Dispatched Risk Managers Arrive at Evergrande Headquarters / Caixin (paywall)
Evergrande crisis: China auditing assets of distressed property developer and chairman Hui Ka-yan, sources say / SCMP (paywall)
Kaisa offshore investors in talks to buy group’s distressed loans / FT (paywall)
“International investors in Kaisa are in talks to buy up to $1bn of the Chinese property developer’s distressed loans from mainland banks, in a push to gain information about its opaque restructuring process as the sector reels from the collapse of Evergrande.”
The future of the U.S.-China trade deal
Biden’s China dilemma: How to enforce Trump’s trade deal / NYT (paywall)
“China is on pace to fulfill only 60 percent of the purchasing commitments it made in the trade deal by the end of 2022…Chinese officials…have cited the global pandemic, factory stoppages and shipping disruptions as reasons for the shortfalls, according to people familiar with the talks. It is unclear how receptive the Biden administration is to that argument or whether the president will take action against China for not living up to its end of the deal.”
More on China’s 2022 economic goals and challenges
China’s top economic planner sets out main tasks for 2022 / Caixin (paywall)
“Ensuring the security of energy, food, and industrial supply chains and stabilizing prices will be among the main tasks for China’s economic planning agency next year, following a warning by the nation’s top political leaders that supply shocks are one of three main pressures facing the economy.”
Mixed economic picture suggests need for more stimulus, economists say / Caixin (paywall)
“Growth in fixed-asset investment eased to 5.2% in the first 11 months of the year from 6.1% in the first 10 months. Retail sales growth weakened 1 percentage point to 3.9% in November as people stayed home amid renewed Covid-19 outbreaks.”
JPMorgan raises China Q4 and 2022 GDP forecast / Reuters
“The bank said it now expected fourth quarter growth to come in at 4.9% quarter-on-quarter compared to a previous forecast of 4.0% though kept its full year 2021 prediction unchanged at 7.8% year-on-year. However, it raised its full year forecast for next year, expecting now 4.9% year-on-year expansion compared to previously 4.7%.”
China’s new jobs fall for 3rd month as COVID regains strength / Nikkei Asia (paywall)
“China gained 12.07 million new jobs in the January-November period, an increase of 9.8% on the year, and has already surpassed China’s full-year goal of 11 million. Still the recent trend suggests a slow recovery from the economic toll exacted by the pandemic.”
Trendy beverages and startups
A chat with Genki Forest’s Tang Binsen: The self-confessed pirate / China Skinny
“Genki Forest’s sugar-free sodas, milk teas and energy drinks sell in 40 countries and generated revenue of about $450 million in 2020. The company aims to reach $1.2 billion this year.”
Earlier on SupChina: Genki Forest is a Chinese health tech beverage startup that is growing faster than Alibaba, or follow #genkiforest.
The silver travel dollar
Seniors spending more on travel / The Star (Malaysia)
“Older Chinese consumers, especially those who were born in the 1950s and 1960s, are increasingly opening their wallets to spend on high-end travel options, according to travel operators.”
IPOs in Shanghai
Canadian Solar’s subsidiary gets green light for STAR Market IPO / Caixin (paywall)
“Solar panel manufacturer, CSI Solar Co. Ltd., has received approval for its proposed IPO on Shanghai’s high-tech board that could raise 4 billion yuan ($628 million). The money-losing firm is a majority-owned subsidiary of Nasdaq-listed Canadian Solar Inc.”
BeiGene’s shares plunge 16.4% on STAR Market hebut / Caixin (paywall)
“BeiGene is the first Chinese biopharmaceutical company to have shares traded on the Chinese mainland, in Hong Kong and in the U.S. Its shares on the Shanghai Stock Exchange’s Nasdaq-like STAR Market closed at 160.98 yuan after dropping nearly 20% at the low point…The weak debut came amid lackluster performances by many biotech companies recently listed in Shanghai and Hong Kong.”
Shenzhen international schools fail to obtain licenses
China’s private education crackdown hits two international schools / Caixin (paywall)
“Bay Academy, jointly managed by a U.S. nonprofit, and a branch of the U.K.’s Harrow fail to obtain approval to offer K-9 classes in the southern city of Shenzhen.”
Xpeng dinged for facial recognition data misuse
Xpeng Motors fined by Chinese watchdog for facial recognition breach / TechNode
Carmaker Xpeng deletes 430,000 photos for misuse of facial recognition / Caixin (paywall)
SCIENCE, HEALTH, AND ENVIRONMENT:
Worries about Sinovac vaccine effectiveness against Omicron
Two doses of China’s Sinovac inadequate against Omicron, Hong Kong study suggests / NYT (paywall)
“The research, which analyzed the blood of 25 people vaccinated with Sinovac, is the latest sign of the new challenge Omicron presents as it spreads across the world. The scientists from the University of Hong Kong found that, in laboratory experiments, none of the 25 samples produced sufficient antibodies to block the variant from invading cells. The researchers said it was not yet clear whether a third shot of Sinovac would improve the results.”
Sinovac provides inadequate shield against Omicron in Hong Kong study / Bloomberg (paywall)
Hong Kong researchers urge third COVID-19 shot after new Omicron study / Reuters
POLITICS AND FOREIGN AFFAIRS:
Lithuania on alert after Beijing downgrades embassy
Lithuania pulls diplomats from China as row deepens over Taiwan ties / FT (paywall)
“Lithuania has pulled its remaining diplomats out of China over concerns for their safety, in a sharp escalation of bilateral tensions as Beijing retaliates against the Baltic nation’s efforts to strengthen ties with Taiwan…According to three people familiar with the situation, the Chinese government had demanded Lithuania’s remaining diplomats in Beijing hand in their diplomatic IDs to the foreign ministry to have their diplomatic status lowered. The move raised concern in Vilnius that the officials could lose diplomatic immunity.”
Putin-Xi lovefest
China, Russia should never allow external interference in SCO countries’ internal affairs: Xi / Xinhua
China backs Russia in its demands for security guarantees from the U.S. after Putin-Xi call / Washington Post (paywall)
Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping make show of solidarity in video call / Bloomberg (paywall)
“Chinese President Xi Jinping hailed relations with Russia as better than an alliance in a video call with President Vladimir Putin, according to the Kremlin, as the two leaders made a show of solidarity amid rising tensions with the West.”
U.S. bill on Xinjiang products advances
U.S. House passes measure clamping down on products from China’s Xinjiang / Reuters
“The measure passed by unanimous voice vote, after lawmakers agreed on a compromise that eliminated differences between bills introduced in the House and Senate…the Senate is expected to pass the compromise version as soon as Wednesday, sending it to the White House, where President Joe Biden has said he will sign it into law.”
French MPs in Taiwan; video feed troubles in Washington
French MPs arrive in Taiwan for visit amid China tensions / AP
“A group of six French lawmakers arrived in Taiwan for a five-day visit on Wednesday, following a similar trip led by a group of French parliamentarians in October that China sought to discourage.”
The curious case of a map and a disappearing Taiwan minister at U.S. democracy summit / Reuters
“A video feed of a Taiwanese minister was cut during U.S. President Joe Biden’s Summit for Democracy last week after a map in her slide presentation showed Taiwan in a different color to China…The State Department said ‘confusion’ over screen-sharing resulted in Tang’s video feed being dropped, calling it ‘an honest mistake.’”
“Further military buildup” in the Himalayas?
China puts more troops on Indian border in another headache for Biden / Foreign Policy (paywall)
“The U.S. Defense Department is newly concerned about China’s further military buildup near the demarcation line across its Himalayan border with India, a senior defense official told Foreign Policy, after Beijing deployed long-range strategic bombers to the area last month in another apparent warning to New Delhi.”
SOCIETY AND CULTURE:
Being bullied for being effeminate vs. macho men in cinema
China: The death of a man bullied for being ‘effeminate’ / BBC
“The police did not give out details about his death, saying only that they had ruled out homicide. But to the hundreds of thousands of social media users who shared his 5,000-word letter on the microblogging site Weibo, it appeared to be a tragic case of suicide.”
This guy is China’s answer to Captain America / VICE
“Scholars say that older Chinese films often used women’s sufferings to showcase China as a victim of foreign bullying, and Wu’s Wolf Warrior films kicked off an era when militaristic men are used to embody a proud, confident nation in rejuvenation.”
Ghana-China academic connections
Why China is becoming a top choice for Ghanaian PhD students / Quartz
“In 2018 alone 800 Ghanaians were studying for PhDs in China – up from 200 in 2017. This is compared to 2,200 Ghanaians registered for a PhD in Ghana in that year…The wide availability of Chinese government scholarships has fueled this trend, as has the relatively straightforward university application process.”
Fears of anti-Chinese sentiment in India
Chinese Indians fear discrimination as anti-China sentiments deepen / NPR
“Last year, fresh clashes broke out along the India-China border. Anti-China sentiment in India has surged, and while Liu intends to stay, more of his neighbors may be packing up…Chinese Indians are nervous they’ll fall under suspicion again, amid what may be the biggest change in India’s foreign policy since its 1947 independence from Britain.”
Chinese authorities are criticized in the massive sexual-trafficking case
Little Red Mansion: Underground sex ring reports spur fresh public anger in China / Indepedent
“Chinese netizens criticize authorities after media outlets spotlight ordeal of sex trafficking victims.”
Fire in Hong Kong
In Pictures: At least 13 injured in fire at Hong Kong’s World Trade Centre / HKFP
Celebrity divorce
Singer-songwriter Wang Leehom announces divorce from wife of 8 years / Radii China