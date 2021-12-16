12.16.21 A.M. other links
- The battery battle continues as hundreds of Chinese firms fight for control of the electric vehicle market. Just today, battery maker Hezong Technology announced an investment in phosphate mining and production in Guizhou, Farasis Energy said it had signed a deal with Mercedes-Benz to supply batteries, and Desay has established a new company to make energy storage batteries.
- A fully automated subway line using driverless trains opened in Nanning, Guangxi Province today.
- Tencent’s computer game QQ Tang, which has been online for 17 years, is shutting down in April 2022.
What else you need to know
- The founder of electric scooter company Niu is launching his own EV brand: Niutron. Deliveries will start next September.
- China Fortune Land Development, another struggling property developer, said it was unable to reach its overseas money manager China Create Capital, which it had entrusted with $313 million.
The BIGGER Picture
DJI to be blacklisted by U.S. Treasury
The Biden administration plans to put eight Chinese companies on an investment blacklist for their alleged involvement in the surveillance of Uyghurs. Among them is DJI, the world’s largest commercial drone manufacturer.