Editor’s note for Thursday, December 16, 2021

“L’état, c’est moi” — The state, it is me, said Louis XIV, who was king of France from 1643, when he was five years old, to 1715 when he died at the age of 76.
That is about the right way to think about Xí Jìnpíng 习近平. And this also means that no one else but Xi will be allowed to speak for China in the next few years. This is what’s really going on behind the much-discussed “retirement” of Hú Xījìn 胡锡进, editor of the Communist Party tabloid Global Times, and Twitter gladiator.
The news about Hu’s retirement comes just days after the Guardian published a profile of him: China’s troll king: how a tabloid editor became the voice of Chinese nationalism.
Meanwhile, in Washington D.C., this is what we have: “U.S. military commanders in the Pacific have built a software tool to predict how the Chinese government will react to U.S. actions in the region like military sales, U.S.-backed military activity and even congressional visits to hotspots like Taiwan,” per Reuters.
