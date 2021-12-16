Links for Thursday, December 16, 2021
BUSINESS NEWS FROM SUPCHINA A.M.:
Chinese links:
- The battery battle continues as hundreds of Chinese firms fight for control of the electric vehicle market. Just today, battery maker Hezong Technology announced an investment in phosphate mining and production in Guizhou, Farasis Energy said it had signed a deal with Mercedes-Benz to supply batteries, and Desay has established a new company to make energy storage batteries.
- A fully automated subway line using driverless trains opened in Nanning, Guangxi Province, today.
- Tencent’s computer game QQ Tang, which has been online for 17 years, is shutting down in April 2022.
English links:
- The founder of electric scooter company Niu is launching his own EV brand: Niutron. Deliveries will start next September.
- China Fortune Land Development, another struggling property developer, said it was unable to reach its overseas money manager, China Create Capital, which it had entrusted with $313 million.
Additional business and technology links:
A tycoon goes missing as the state redistributes another tycoon’s empire
Private equity tycoon unseen for two weeks / Caixin (paywall)
“Wang Chaoyong, a Chinese private equity tycoon who founded Chinaequity Investment Co. Ltd., has disappeared from public for two weeks with the company ensnared in regulatory probes into a range of alleged misconduct.”
State-owned investor to buy securities firm linked to fallen Chinese tycoon / Caixin (paywall)
“State-owned investment firm China Chengtong Holdings Group Ltd. has announced it will acquire a majority stake in a securities firm linked to fallen tycoon Xiào Jiànhuá’s 肖建华 Tomorrow Holding Co. Ltd.”
Cyberattackers with ties to China, other nations exploit server software
Hackers backed by China seen exploiting security flaw in internet software / WSJ (paywall)
“Hackers linked to China and other governments are among a growing assortment of cyberattackers seeking to exploit a widespread and severe vulnerability in computer server software, according to cybersecurity firms and Microsoft.”
Biden mulls tighter rules for China’s chip-making giant
Biden team mulls new clampdown on China’s largest chipmaker / Bloomberg (paywall)
“The proposal that’s being examined would tighten the rules on exports to Shanghai-based Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp. If one proposal is adopted, companies such as Applied Materials Inc., KLA Corp. and Lam Research Corp. may find their ability to supply gear to SMIC severely limited.”
SenseTime may resuscitate HK IPO on Monday
SenseTime plans Hong Kong IPO relaunch Monday, sources say / Reuters
Beijing bans short-video creators from using “unauthorized” TV content
Short video creators banned from copying TV dramas without permission / TechNode
“China’s audio-visual content regulator on Wednesday banned short video creators from unauthorized editing and spreading of content taken from other platforms’ long-form TV dramas.”
LinkedIn’s downgraded China jobs app is here
LinkedIn launches new app in China without social feed after shutting main service / SCMP (paywall)
“LinkedIn, the Microsoft-owned social media network for job-hunters and recruiters, has launched a new app specifically for mainland China after the company announced in October it would pull its global platform from the market.”
Context on SupChina: LinkedIn gives up on Chinese social media dream.
Is Beijing taking up “golden shares” in private firms to keep control over key data?
Fretting about data security, China’s government expands its use of ‘golden shares’ / Reuters
“The Chinese government has been expanding its practice of taking minority stakes in private companies beyond those specializing in online news and content to firms possessing large amounts of key data, two people with knowledge of the matter said.”
Beijing throws legal weight at the bitcoin mining ban
Beijing court rules bitcoin mining contract ‘void’ / TechCrunch
A Beijing court heard a contract dispute over delayed returns from bitcoin mining and ruled that the service contract was “void,” marking “the first time a Beijing court has declared bitcoin mining contracts null.”
A battle for Bolivia’s lithium
Green-energy race draws an American underdog to Bolivia’s lithium / NYT (paywall)
“Eight foreign companies have been competing in recent months to establish pilot lithium projects here, including four from China and one from Russia, countries that have had friendlier relations with Bolivia’s government than the United States has.”
Didi has tough times ahead
Ride-hailing industry contends with tightening regulations amid Didi fallout / Caixin (paywall)
“As hard as it will be for ride-hailing giant Didi Global to move its stock to Hong Kong from New York, the real 800-pound gorilla in the room is the government’s cybersecurity review and other regulatory issues.”
CX Daily: The black cloud hanging over Didi / Caixin (paywall)
Chinese creditors sue Evergrande, a money manager disappears, and more on the property crisis
Chinese creditors sue Evergrande for claims totaling $13bn / FT (paywall)
“Domestic claimants seek edge over offshore bondholders to recoup losses after developer’s default.”
Money manager vanishes with $313 million from China builder / Bloomberg (paywall)
“China Fortune Land Development Co. said it has been unable to get hold of a money manager that it gave $313 million for investment, the latest blow for the debt-laden developer.”
China tells Evergrande to prioritize paying workers, suppliers / Bloomberg (paywall)
China regulators in talks with Shimao, trusts on loan extension / Bloomberg (paywall)
The chips are down for state-led takeover of Tsinghua Unigroup
China chipmaker’s major shareholder said to reject rescue / Bloomberg (paywall)
“A major Tsinghua Unigroup Co. shareholder has pushed back against a prominent government-backed fund’s takeover bid, casting doubt on a deal portrayed as a bailout of one of China’s most important but debt-ridden semiconductor players.”
Chinese tech stocks fall over U.S. blacklist as investors look to software
Hong Kong stocks fall as U.S. blacklist concerns outweigh Wall St gains / FT (paywall)
“Washington’s investor ban on Chinese tech stocks overshadows optimism over Fed inflation measures.”
As China’s internet stocks collapse tech investors look to software / Bloomberg (paywall)
“Chinese software companies will at least triple their earnings next year and post the fastest profit growth in the MSCI China Index, according to both Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and Morgan Stanley.”
Phillips auction house seeks to expand in Asia
Phillips auction house plans massive expansion in Asia / FT (paywall)
“New saleroom and offices will occupy six floors of [a] Hong Kong tower block by [the] new M+ museum.”
More regulations for skin-whitening cosmetics
China tightens control on whitening ingredients in cosmetics / Sixth Tone
“Brands are now required to receive approval from relevant authorities to sell products containing SymWhite 377.”
SCIENCE, HEALTH, AND ENVIRONMENT:
Illegal coal mining causes flood, traps 21 people in Shanxi
Flood from illegal coal mining traps 21 people in China / AP
“Rescuers on Thursday were trying to reach 21 people trapped by a flood because of illegal mining for coal in northern China, authorities said.”
India builds out renewables to counter China
India added about 11.1 GW of solar capacity from January to November 2021: Report / Economic Times
Adani signs solar supply pact for giant India renewables project / Bloomberg (paywall)
Adani signs 4.7GW solar deal with Indian state-run provider / FT (paywall)
India seeks its own solar industry to counter China / WSJ (paywall)
“The world’s third-largest carbon emitter wants to be a renewable-energy heavyweight, without becoming more dependent on its regional rival.”
China’s disappearing wetlands put birds at risk
With nowhere to go, rare birds face off with irate fish farmers / Sixth Tone
“Northern China’s Bohai Bay area is a crucial stopover for oriental storks. But as the area’s wetlands disappear, the birds are raiding aquaculture ponds instead.”
Wetlands ‘restoration’ threatens bird habitats / Sixth Tone
“An ongoing wetlands restoration project on the southern coast of China’s Yellow Sea will destroy crucial habitat for migratory shorebirds, environmental activists say.”
Metal makers urged to “clean up their acts” over environmental concerns
Top metal producers ordered to comply with environmental rules amid probe / Caixin (paywall)
“China’s environmental inspectors have urged top metal producers and provincial authorities to clean up their acts after a probe into environmental compliance discovered a string of violations, including illegal mining and monitoring data fraud.”
POLITICS AND FOREIGN AFFAIRS:
China-EU ties worsen
China-EU annual summit ‘pushed back until next year’ as trade and human rights disputes fester / SCMP (paywall)
“The annual EU-China summit has been postponed amid concerns that there is little chance of making progress in key areas, sources said.”
Lithuania to ask European leaders for support in face of Chinese pressure / Reuters
Taiwan war watch
Washington is preparing for the wrong war with China / Foreign Affairs
In Taiwan, “both sides would prefer a splendid little war in the western Pacific, but that is not the sort of war they would get.”
The island paradise near the front line of tensions over Taiwan / NYT (paywall)
“New missile batteries planned for the Japanese island of Ishigaki reflect a drastic shift in Japan’s views on China.”
Taiwan opposition clings on for political relevance as voters shun Beijing / FT (paywall)
“The KMT is pinning its hopes on four referendums to reinvigorate its political fortunes.”
Japan’s PM has “no plan” to attend the Beijing Olympics
Japan PM Kishida says he has no plan to visit Beijing Olympics / Reuters
Chinese envoy to Japan calls on Tokyo for support of Beijing Olympics / Reuters
U.S. military builds new software to predict China’s reactions
U.S. builds new software tool to predict actions that could draw China’s ire / Reuters
“U.S. military commanders in the Pacific have built a software tool to predict how the Chinese government will react to U.S. actions in the region like military sales, U.S.-backed military activity and even congressional visits to hotspots like Taiwan.”
M.I.T.’s very public debate over research ties with China
M.I.T. responds on research collaboration with China / WSJ (paywall)
Professor Richard Lester, M.I.T.’s associate provost for international activities, writes: “Cutting off all research collaboration with China would hamper U.S. research progress. We need to strike the proper balance, so that collaborations can help address human needs without undermining U.S. interests or human rights.”
This was a response to an earlier letter by Michelle Bethel: Is M.I.T.’s research helping the Chinese military?
Blinken cuts short Asia tour over COVID-19
Blinken cuts short Asia trip after journalist on his plane tests positive for COVID / NYT (paywall)
“Citing the need for caution, the secretary of state expressed ‘deep regret’ to Thailand’s deputy prime minister before returning to the United States earlier than planned.”
COVID-19 cuts short Blinken’s effort to rally Asian states against China / WSJ (paywall)
Hong Kong’s upcoming election lacks democrats
Hong Kong’s jailed, exiled democrats lament Sunday election / Reuters
“While democrats in prison can vote, those abroad are barred, though all mainstream opposition parties including the Democratic Party have decided not to contest the election on the grounds it is undemocratic.”
SOCIETY AND CULTURE:
Colgate rebrands “racially insensitive” toothpaste in China
Colgate bids farewell to ‘black person’ toothpaste in China / Sixth Tone
“The company’s local partner denied the name change had any relation to the toothpaste’s racially insensitive branding.”
Man gets 10 years in prison for selling his five children to human traffickers
Man who sold his 5 children to human traffickers sentenced to 10 years in jail / SCMP (paywall)
“A couple in central China had five children within eight years and the father sold them successively for a total of 180,000 yuan (US$28,283), a local court has revealed.”
Are the elderly replacing the young in karaoke parlors?
Are young Chinese really over karaoke? / Sixth Tone
“While the younger demographic is seemingly ditching KTV parlors for other activities, the elderly have stepped in to fill the gap.”
The personal experiences that underlie mothering
Chinese mothering, from one generation to the next / Sixth Tone
“Changes in mothering styles are often attributed to external forces, but we shouldn’t overlook the importance of women’s personal lived experiences.”
N.H.L. mulls Beijing Olympics attendance over COVID-19 concerns
Will N.H.L. stars play at the Winter Olympics? / NYT (paywall)
“A surge of COVID-19 cases and uncertain protocols at the Games are casting doubt on whether the men’s ice hockey tournament will feature the sport’s best players.”
Quarantine concerns loom over N.H.L. participation in Olympics / AP
Beijing Olympic athletes and their garbage face restrictions / AP
“Beijing Winter Olympics organizers say measures to prevent cross-infections between athletes and the outside world are being extended to holding their garbage inside the bubble dividing the two.”
The oldest Buddha statues in China
Scientists unearth oldest Buddha statues ever found in China / SCMP (paywall)
“The two statues were excavated in a family tomb dated to the Eastern Han dynasty (25-220), about 200 years earlier than previous depictions of Buddha found in China.”