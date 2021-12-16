Rec links 12/16/21
These are the top five China links from other news sources worth your time today:
The Xi-Putin lovefest hits the front page of the People’s Daily: In the December 16 issue of the official newspaper of the Chinese Communist Party, a visibly elated Xí Jìnpíng 习近平 beams at his counterpart from Russia. During his video meeting with President Vladimir Putin yesterday, Xi “said that although they are not allied, their effectiveness even exceeds this level,” according to a Russian foreign policy official, Bloomberg reports. See also coverage of the meeting in Xinhua and in the Washington Post.
Xi Jinping is a micromanager according to a new piece by the Wall Street Journal. “[The] Chinese president delves into the details of policy and sometimes issues cryptic instructions that officials go overboard trying to carry out.”
The U.S. blacklisted “more than 30 Chinese research institutes and entities over human rights violations and the alleged development of technologies,” including “purported brain-control weaponry,” CNBC reports. China’s Academy of Military Medical Sciences and 11 of its research institutes are among those targeted by the new Commerce Department trade restrictions.
Did actor Zhāng Zhéhàn 张哲瀚 get unjustly “canceled”? What’s on Weibo has published an interesting article, written by an anonymous contributor, analyzing how old photos of Zhang viewing cherry blossoms in Japan were, they argue, widely misrepresented as “at the Yasukuni Shrine.” The shrine itself is infamous as the resting place of numerous Japanese war criminals, including some who were implicated in the Nanjing Massacre. But the park around the shrine — where Zhang took photos in 2018 that were resurfaced earlier this year — had been repeatedly recommended as a top cherry blossom viewing spot, including by Chinese state media.
Iranian security services are importing Chinese surveillance tech, according to a report published by research group IPVM. The supplier, video surveillance giant Tiandy, is “reportedly selling large quantities of sophisticated AI-enabled cameras with facial recognition technology to Iran’s Revolutionary Guard and other Iranian security services,” the China-Africa Project reports.
