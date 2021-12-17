12.17.21 A.M. other links
What else you need to know
- Officials have told Evergrande to pay suppliers and migrant workers first in the aftermath of its default. They apparently want to take care of workers before Lunar New Year, when they reunite with their families, in order to avoid any social unrest.
- Tsinghua Unigroup’s buyout agreement with a state-backed group is at risk after the 49% owner of the chipmaker decried the deal for grossly undervaluing the company.
- SenseTime may relaunch its Hong Kong IPO on Monday at the earliest, according to four anonymous sources. It was pulled earlier this week after it was added to a U.S. blacklist, but indicated that the move was only temporary.
The BIGGER Picture
U.S. poised to ban all Xinjiang products made with Uyghur forced labor
After over a year of deliberations, the Uyghur Forced Labor Prevention Act has passed both the House and Senate in the U.S. Congress. President Biden is expected to sign the bill into law soon. Read more on SupChina about what it would do.
As Dunhuang and Guiyang knock off from work, here’s what the Chinese business press is talking about:
- The China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission will regulate the amount of credit afforded to customers through credit cards, it announced yesterday. On the other hand, it has allowed law-abiding overseas insurance brokers to operate in the country.
- China’s “Sky Eye,” a 500-meter single-dish radio telescope in southwestern Guizhou, has discovered more than 500 new pulsars — a neutron star that emits radiation useful for astronomical measurements — since the first was discovered in 1967.
- Tiger Brokers, a stock brokerage recently in the government’s crosshairs, is trying to stem further bleeding in its stock price. It’s down nearly 11% pre-market, but condemned “malicious” short sellers and spreaders of false information on its platform.
Today’s top story: China’s long-running practice of buying “golden shares,” which allows the government to direct a company despite owning just 1% of it, is apparently spreading to tech giants with troves of sensitive data.
—Jeremy Goldkorn, Matthew Silberman, and Chang Che