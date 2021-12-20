12.20.21 A.M. other links

Junyi Yang
  • By the end of next year, more than 400 million households will have gigabit-per-second internet via optic fiber, and 5G construction will maintain a steady pace, according to China’s Ministry of Industry and Information Technology.
  • A draft amendment to China’s Seed Law was released today. It aims to strengthen the protection of intellectual property rights of new seed varieties. (This may be a step to something we predicted a year ago: that China would “legalize and begin to certify genetically modified crops.”)
  • Rural ecommerce is growing, as the government has planned: In 2020, online retail sales of agricultural products accounted for 13.8% of total agricultural product sales, according to figures released today.

What else you need to know

  • China’s top livestreamer Huang Wei, who goes by “Weiya” online, was recently fined a record 1.34 billion yuan ($210 million) for income tax evasion. In China, that crime is usually a catch-all for any type of behavior that affronts the Party.
  • Shares of China’s solar giants fell after Biden’s flagship $2 trillion Build Back Better Act, which set aside roughly $300 billion to expand tax credits for renewable power, biofuels, energy efficiency and electric vehicles, was effectively struck down by Senator Joe Manchin.

————————————————

The BIGGER Picture

————————————————

Taiwan has a referendum, Hong Kong has patriot-only elections

Taiwan’s opposition KMT suffered “a major setback on Saturday after voters rejected four referendums it had championed as a show of no confidence in the government,” while in Hong Kong pro-Beijing candidates “swept” an election with record-low turnout.

