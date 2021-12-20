Editor’s note for Monday, December 20, 2021
A note for Access newsletter readers from Jeremy Goldkorn.
The U.S. government’s deeply flawed China Initiative is in the news yet again, as the Wall Street Journal has a detailed report on the case of MIT nanotechnology professor Chén Gāng 陈刚, who was accused early this year of failing to disclose China ties. U.S. Justice Department officials “have discussed whether to drop additional cases against academics, including Mr. Chen,” in the wake of a number of dropped or failed prosecutions.
Meanwhile, the WSJ says, “More than half a dozen top researchers of Chinese descent said in interviews they had either moved from posts at U.S. universities to China or were looking for a chance to do so, saying they feared becoming a target of what they viewed as Justice Department overreach.”
See also:
- Opinion: Gang Chen’s case should be the end of the DOJ’s ‘China Initiative’ / Legal scholar Maggie Lewis on SupChina (January 2021)
- The #chinainiative topic on SupChina
Our word of the day is Hong Kong Legislative Council election results 香港立法会选举结果 xiānggǎng lìfǎ huì xuǎnjǔ jiéguǒ.
—Jeremy Goldkorn, Editor-in-Chief