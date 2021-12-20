Editor’s note for Monday, December 20, 2021

The U.S. government’s deeply flawed China Initiative is in the news yet again, as the Wall Street Journal has a detailed report on the case of MIT nanotechnology professor Chén Gāng 陈刚, who was accused early this year of failing to disclose China ties. U.S. Justice Department officials “have discussed whether to drop additional cases against academics, including Mr. Chen,” in the wake of a number of dropped or failed prosecutions.

Meanwhile, the WSJ says, “More than half a dozen top researchers of Chinese descent said in interviews they had either moved from posts at U.S. universities to China or were looking for a chance to do so, saying they feared becoming a target of what they viewed as Justice Department overreach.”

See also:

Our word of the day is Hong Kong Legislative Council election results 香港立法会选举结果 xiānggǎng lìfǎ huì xuǎnjǔ jiéguǒ.

