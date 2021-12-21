12.21.21 A.M. other links
- Everybody is talking about the huge fine for tax evasion levied on China’s most famous ecommerce livestreamer Viya (aka 薇娅 Wēiyà, real name Huáng Wēi 黄薇). The taxman yesterday demanded she pay 1.34 billion yuan ($210 million) in back taxes, late fees and fines, and pundits say other livestreaming stars will be targeted. Shares in livestreaming platforms including Bilibili, and Alibaba and JOYY plunged in New York yesterday.
- Aluminum prices have been plunging almost daily after the metal reached historic highs of more than $3,000 per kilogram in December. Commodities traders are concerned (video).
- “It’s all OK!” That’s according to Shimao, the Hong Kong-listed real estate developer whose shares tumbled earlier this month on news it was selling assets. A filing today says: “There is no situation that will harm the listed company or the rights and interests of its small and medium shareholders.”
What else you need to know
- Nio announced its second electric sedan, the ET5, which comes with augmented reality glasses made by Nreal that project information onto the windshield. The company’s China sales have grown 120% year-on-year to rank second behind XPeng.
- Taiwan’s exports jumped to a record $65.5 billion last month, marking a 13.4% annual and 10.8% monthly increase. Supply constraints eased, and exports of technology and electronics reigned king. U.S. orders were over 30% of the total, rising 10.8% since last year to over $20 billion.
The BIGGER Picture
The real deals at the China-Africa forum in Dakar
On the latest episode of our Sinica podcast, development economist Anzetse Were and Eric Olander discuss what really happened at the recent Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) in Dakar, Senegal.