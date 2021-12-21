Links for Tuesday, December 21, 2021
BUSINESS NEWS FROM SUPCHINA A.M.:
Chinese links:
- Everybody is talking about the huge fine for tax evasion levied on China’s most famous ecommerce livestreamer, Viya (a.k.a. Wēiyà 薇娅, real name Huáng Wēi 黄薇). The taxman yesterday demanded she pay 1.34 billion yuan ($210 million) in back taxes, late fees, and fines, and pundits say other livestreaming stars will be targeted. Shares in livestreaming platforms, including Bilibili, and Alibaba and JOYY plunged in New York yesterday.
- Aluminum prices have been plunging almost daily after the metal reached historic highs of more than $3,000 per kilogram in December. Commodities traders are concerned (video).
- “It’s all OK!” That’s according to Shimao, the Hong Kong–listed real estate developer whose shares tumbled earlier this month after news it was selling assets. A filing today says: “There is no situation that will harm the listed company or the rights and interests of its small and medium shareholders.”
English links:
- NIO announced its second electric sedan, the ET5, which comes with augmented reality glasses made by Nreal that project information onto the windshield. The company’s China sales have grown 120% year-on-year to rank second behind XPeng.
- Taiwan’s exports jumped to a record $65.5 billion last month, marking a 13.4% annual and 10.8% monthly increase. Supply constraints eased, and exports of technology and electronics reigned king. U.S. orders were over 30% of the total, rising 10.8% since last year to over $20 billion.
Additional business and technology links:
Viya vanishes from social media after tax evasion
China’s stream sales queen vanishes following record-breaking fine / Sixth Tone
China deletes social media accounts of ‘livestreaming queen’ / Guardian
China influencer crackdown exposes loophole used to hide wealth / Bloomberg (paywall)
“By setting up multiple sole proprietorships and partnership enterprises, and inventing businesses that did not exist, Viya turned income from labor remuneration into operating income, according to the tax administration.”
Analysis: China shines regulatory spotlight on livestream retail boom / Reuters
China tech stocks fall as top livestreamer fined for tax evasion / Bloomberg (paywall)
Tencent and Alibaba lose top 10 spots
Chinese companies vanish from world’s top 10 by market cap / Nikkei Asia (paywall)
“Tencent Holdings and Alibaba Group Holding have dropped out of the global top 10 companies in market capitalization, new data shows, leaving no Chinese members on the list.”
The race to rein in Big Tech
Standard-bearer: China races U.S. and Europe to set tech rules / Nikkei Asia (paywall)
“Beijing’s focus on strategic sectors like lithium and 5G puts [the] West on [the] defensive.”
Presentation of PKU’s half-year research on China’s “platform economy” / Pekingnology
A very long translation of a presentation by Professor Yiping Huang on platform companies, and the opportunities and challenges from Big Tech.
Crackdowns may push into 2022 as online communities fear regulatory whip
China expected to extend regulatory crackdowns into 2022 / Reuters
“After China’s year of unprecedented crackdowns, roiling markets and halting deals, bankers and lawyers expect tighter scrutiny to continue in 2022 but say clearer rules will give investors some certainty about the regulatory environment.”
China tightens control of internet speech amid regulatory action against popular online communities / SCMP (paywall)
Chinese online communities could face greater scrutiny from authorities, as speculation in the sector arose after Q&A app Zhihu was probed over “forbidden” information.
Macau’s casinos are struggling without fat VIP wallets
Macau’s casino king is dethroned as Beijing reins in offshore gambling / WSJ (paywall)
“Arrest of junket boss over alleged illegal gambling syndicate targeting Chinese high-rollers threatens VIP revenue that helped city eclipse Las Vegas, analysts say.”
Macau’s casinos pin hopes on everyday gamblers after junket shutdowns / Reuters
“Macau’s casinos face a bleak short-term outlook after shutting most of their lucrative gaming rooms catering to wealthy gamblers and as COVID-19 travel restrictions prevent the shift to mass-market customers that they will depend on in the future.”
U.S. warns banks against business with five sanctioned Chinese officials
U.S. warns banks as it names five more Chinese officials under Hong Kong act / Reuters
“The [U.S.] on Monday named five already-sanctioned Chinese officials it said had contributed to undermining Hong Kong’s democracy and warned that foreign financial institutions that conduct business with them would be subject to sanctions.”
U.S. and China strengthen LNG ties despite trade tensions
U.S.-China gas deals defy tensions between world powers / FT (paywall)
“China’s voracious appetite for natural gas has sparked a wave of deals with U.S. exporters of the fuel, strengthening energy trade between the world’s two biggest economies even as their relationship grows more fraught.”
Venture Global signs another pair of LNG supply deals with China / Bloomberg (paywall)
SEC asks Chinese firms for more info on risk disclosure
SEC demands more risk disclosure for Chinese companies listing in U.S. / FT (paywall)
“Issuers asked to provide more information on their use of legal loopholes to list in New York.”
U.S. scrutiny puts pressure on China’s aviation firms
Chinese aviation firms vulnerable to financing restrictions due to US embargo on dual-use exports / SCMP (paywall)
“As the U.S. expands its sanctions lists, Chinese companies in the aviation sector are facing increasing restrictions on financial services as well as American technology, according to trade lawyers and defen[s]e experts.”
Can the solar industry decouple from Xinjiang?
China’s solar industry is slowly shifting away from Xinjiang / Bloomberg (paywall)
“Chinese solar companies are gradually shifting the country’s solar supply chain away from Xinjiang as the U.S. increases its scrutiny of the region.”
China Mobile eyes billions in Shanghai IPO
China Mobile eyes $7.6 billion Shanghai debut post Trump ban / Bloomberg (paywall)
China Mobile plans to raise $7.64 billion through Shanghai listing / WSJ (paywall)
China Mobile to raise up to $8.8 bln in Shanghai listing / Reuters
China Mobile aims for 52% price premium with Shanghai listing / Nikkei Asia (paywall)
Is the yuan’s winning streak over?
China’s yuan may have peaked / WSJ (paywall)
“Chinese currency had a strong year, but several factors could soon start dragging it down.”
Graft busters warn officials over illegal profits
China seeks to end ‘revolving door’ of graft between politics and business / Caixin (paywall)
China’s looming local debt crisis
How one Chinese province is struggling to deal with its debt mountain / Caixin (paywall)
Nike wins in North America despite China woes
Nike gains as growth in U.S. helps overcome China collapse / Bloomberg (paywall)
“Revenue in North America rose 12%, helping offset a 20% drop in China, as overall sales slightly surpassed analysts’ expectations.”
Insurance firm FWD shelves U.S. IPO, mulls HK listing
Asian insurer FWD moves to shelve U.S. IPO / WSJ (paywall)
Agriculture giant New Hope mulls fresh funds for cold chain unit
China’s New Hope may raise $100 million for cold chain unit, sources say / WSJ (paywall)
SCIENCE, HEALTH, AND ENVIRONMENT:
China’s oldest living person passes away
China’s ‘oldest living person’, a Xinjiang Uyghur woman born in the 1800s during Qing dynasty, dies at reported age of 135 / SCMP (paywall)
“A supercentenarian from Xinjiang in Western China whom the Chinese government claims to be 135 years old, but was never internationally verified, died last week, state media has reported.”
Nature lists Zhāng Róngqiáo 张荣桥, chief of China’s Mars mission, as top 2021 scientist
Nature lists China’s Mars mission chief as one of 2021’s most important scientists / Caixin (paywall)
Zhāng Róngqiáo 张荣桥, the “chief designer of China’s first Mars mission[,] has been named by the British scientific journal Nature as one of 10 people to have ‘helped shape science in 2021,’ the sole Chinese on the list.”
A fourth-generation nuclear reactor
China is home to world’s first small modular nuclear reactor / Bloomberg (paywall)
“China continues to stake its claim as the world’s biggest proponent of new nuclear energy technology, connecting its first small modular reactor to the power grid.”
China powers up fourth-generation nuclear reactor in steady zero-carbon push / SCMP (paywall)
Xi’an battles a surge in both COVID-19 and hemorrhagic fever
New COVID-19 high for Chinese Terracotta Warriors city battling deadly seasonal fever / SCMP (paywall)
“More than half of China’s new COVID-19 cases have been detected in Xi’an, marking a new high for the northwestern city battling a twin onslaught of the coronavirus and deadly hemorrhagic fever.”
POLITICS AND FOREIGN AFFAIRS:
China sanctions four U.S. officials over Xinjiang ban
China imposes sanctions on U.S. officials over Xinjiang / AP
“China announced sanctions on Tuesday on four members of the U.S. government’s Commission on International Religious Freedom in retaliation for penalties imposed on Chinese officials over complaints of abuses in the country’s northwestern Xinjiang region.”
China sanctions four individuals in countermove to U.S. penalties over Xinjiang / Caixin (paywall)
China bars four from U.S. panel on religious freedom in response to sanctions / Reuters
China sanctions four U.S. officials after Washington’s measures over Xinjiang / SCMP (paywall)
Chinese spies in Taiwan
Chinese spies have penetrated Taiwan’s military, case documents reveal / Reuters
“In the past decade, at least 21 serving or retired Taiwanese officers with the rank of captain or above have been convicted of spying for China, according to a Reuters review of court records and reports from Taiwan’s official news agencies. At least nine other serving or retired members of the armed forces are currently on trial or being investigated on suspicion of contacts with spies from China, the review shows.”
China opposes UN abuse probe in Ethiopia, cites “politicization of human rights”
China votes ‘no’ on Tigray abuses probe by U.N. team, calls it interference in Ethiopia’s affairs / SCMP (paywall)
“China underlined its opposition to ‘any politicization of human rights issues,’ as the UN rights council in Geneva voted to set up a three-member team to investigate abuses in the Ethiopian civil war.”
U.S. appoints a new special coordinator to Tibet
U.S. names Tibet coordinator, drawing warning from China / Reuters
“The United States on Monday named Under Secretary of State Uzra Zeya as special coordinator for Tibet, drawing warnings from China to stay out of its internal affairs.”
U.S. announces new special coordinator for Tibetan issues / SCMP (paywall)
U.S. appoints new Tibet coordinator amid tensions with China / Al Jazeera
China moves to strengthen women’s rights in the workplace
China bill would ban employers asking about pregnancy status / Bloomberg (paywall)
“China would ban employers from stating gender preferences in job ads or asking female applicants about their marital and pregnancy status under a proposed overhaul of an almost three-decade-old women’s rights law.”
China mulls bolstering laws on women’s rights and sexual harassment / Guardian
China drafts rules to outlaw pick-up artists, workplace sexual harassment / Caixin (paywall)
“China’s top lawmakers are deliberating draft revisions to a law that would provide greater protection for women against workplace discrimination and sexual harassment, as well as better protecting their personality rights and helping guard against psychological manipulation.”
How did the Peng Shuai saga unfold?
Full translation of Peng Shuai’s Weibo post and timeline of events / What’s on Weibo
A timeline of events and a full translation of the Weibo post by Peng Shuai.
South Korea and Japan navigate Taiwan tensions
Taiwan protests to South Korea for canceling digital minister’s speech at the eleventh hour / SCMP (paywall)
“Taiwan has protested to South Korea for canceling a scheduled virtual speech by the island’s digital minister at the eleventh hour — a move apparently made because of pressure from Beijing.”
China warns Japan over meddling in its territorial issues, especially Taiwan / SCMP (paywall)
“Chinese and Japanese officials have traded accusations during virtual talks, but they also agreed to improve communication — including by speeding up efforts to set up a defense hotline — amid rising tensions.”
China sends aircraft carriers on drills
Chinese aircraft carriers in separate South China Sea, Pacific training drills / SCMP (paywall)
“The Chinese navy’s two active aircraft carriers have been deployed for separate drills, in the contested South China Sea and the Pacific Ocean, and military observers say they could soon be operating together.”
Xi urges cooperation with Germany
China and Germany should work together in green, digital economies, Xi tells Scholz / Reuters
SOCIETY AND CULTURE:
Eyes on the Dew Tour: A key Olympic qualifying event
Launching themselves toward Beijing / NYT (paywall)
“The Dew Tour event in Copper Mountain, Colo., was an important test for 2022 Olympic hopefuls and a big party for the fans.”
Chinese-American mogul skier heading back to China
Adopted U.S. moguls skier eyes return to China as Olympian / AP
“As Kai gears up for the Olympics in the country she was born, it would be hard to blame her for thinking the jade necklace might look fabulous paired next to another color — maybe bronze, or silver, or gold.”
China achieved the highest number in Top 100 DJ list in history
Mainstream, underground, and online: Electronic dance music in China / What’s on Weibo
“A peek into China’s electronic dance music scene, from Jean Michel Jarre to the country’s post-COVID club scene.”
Wang Leehom apologizes to ex-wife, while his father places more blame
China riveted by public row between pop star and former wife / Guardian
“The highly successful Mandarin-speaking singer-songwriter Wang Leehom has issued a public apology to his ex-wife after a high-profile family row that has gripped the Chinese-speaking world.”
Public row between singer Wang Leehom and estranged wife Lee Jinglei unites Chinese, Taiwanese netizens / SCMP (paywall)
“In the latest developments surrounding the brawl between the celebrity Taiwanese-American singer-songwriter Wang Leehom and his Taiwanese wife Lee Jinglei, Wang’s father Wang Ta-chung overnight issued a handwritten defense of Leehom, claiming that Lee had used pregnancy to force his son into marriage.”
A celebrity dispute turns into advocacy for female empowerment / Sixth Tone
“Ex-wife of pop idol Wang Leehom shared her experiences from their marriage before separating, warning about the harms of ‘unequal relationships.’”