12.22.21 A.M. other links

12.22.21 A.M.
- After financial tycoon Wāng Cháoyǒng 汪潮涌 (aka 汪超涌) disappeared in November, Beijing police circulated a copy of his arrest record to local media: The founder of ChinaEquity Investment is suspected of misappropriation of funds. The circumstances of his detention are not clear, and most Chinese-language stories about him have been scrubbed from the internet, but Caixin has a good report on his background and alleged crimes in English.
- China’s largest gold and copper miner, Zijin, will pay 1.24 billion yuan ($195 million) for just over 20% of Jiayou International Logistics, which develops and operates infrastructure like roads and ports in the Congo, where Zijin has enormous investments in copper mines.
What else you need to know
- China’s state media Xinhua is issuing NFTs, crypto-adjacent digital assets, even as Beijing has cracked down on cryptocurrency transactions.
- China’s largest wireless carrier, China Mobile, is raising 48 billion yuan ($7.64 billion) from a public offering in Shanghai in what would amount to the largest offering for China’s domestic stock market in a decade. The company was forced to delist from the NYSE earlier this year.
The BIGGER Picture
Updated law to offer real protection to female employees?
Beijing is mulling an update to the Women’s Rights and Interests Protection Law that could include banning employers asking about pregnancy and martial plans and status and greater protections against sexual harassment.