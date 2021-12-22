Links for Wednesday, December 22, 2021
BUSINESS NEWS FROM SUPCHINA A.M.:
After financial tycoon Wāng Cháoyǒng 汪潮涌 (aka 汪超涌) disappeared in November, Beijing police circulated a copy of his arrest record to local media: The founder of ChinaEquity Investment is suspected of misappropriation of funds. The circumstances of his detention are not clear, and most Chinese-language stories about him have been scrubbed from the internet, but Caixin has a good report on his background and alleged crimes in English.
China’s largest gold and copper miner, Zijin, will pay 1.24 billion yuan ($195 million) for just over 20% of Jiayou International Logistics, which develops and operates infrastructure like roads and ports in the Congo, where Zijin has enormous investments in copper mines.
China’s state media group Xinhua is issuing NFTs, the crypto-adjacent digital assets, reports Bloomberg, even as Beijing has cracked down on cryptocurrency transactions.
China’s largest wireless carrier, China Mobile, is raising 48 billion yuan ($7.64 billion) from a public offering in Shanghai in what would amount to the largest offering for China’s domestic stock market in a decade. The company was forced to delist from the NYSE earlier this year.
Additional business and technology links:
China denies wild rumor of a $314 billion banknote forgery
China denies rumor that detained mint banker forged $314 billion of notes / Bloomberg (paywall)
Chén Yàomíng 陈耀明 “was one of the people in charge of minting China’s cash until he was detained recently on suspicion of unspecified ‘serious crimes.’ His detention was one of the top trending topics on Weibo Wednesday, with some people speculating that it was because he had been printing banknotes with the same serial numbers as other notes.”
Can China push foreign funds into manufacturing?
China’s tech-investment paradox / WSJ (paywall)
“[China] has also sent strong signals that it would prefer to be a manufacturing — and not services or software — high-tech superpower. And yet, the pattern of FDI into the country shows the opposite pattern: heavy new investment in services and anemic inflows into manufacturing.”
Chip wars
Chinese chip mogul says $9 billion rescue turning into ‘a crime’ / Bloomberg (paywall)
“Tsinghua Unigroup Co.’s chairman has vowed to ‘fight to the end’ a secretive fund’s takeover proposal, amplifying an unusually public dispute over the troubled chipmaker’s $9 billion rescue plan.”
Biden faces a policy dilemma with China’s biggest chipmaker / Bloomberg (paywall)
In a bid to curb China’s production abilities, the Biden administration is considering tighter rules that restrict equipment sales to SMIC, China’s chip making giant. However, any apparent solution would “also harm a major U.S. industry and possibly more than one.”
More chip wars: Intel, Xinjiang, Hynix
Intel comes under fire in China over Xinjiang labor stance / Bloomberg (paywall)
“Intel Corp. is facing criticism in China after it asked suppliers not to use Xinjiang labor or products, threatening to ensnare the U.S. chipmaker in a dispute over human rights in the far western Chinese region.”
U.S. chip maker Intel triggers Chinese media backlash after telling suppliers to avoid Xinjiang labor / SCMP (paywall)
SK Hynix’s Intel NAND business takeover wins China approval with conditions / Reuters
Hynix wins China’s approval to take over Intel’s memory arm / Bloomberg (paywall)
Tech share rebound stalls as China suspends Alibaba Cloud deal
China regulator suspends cyber security deal with Alibaba Cloud / Reuters
“Chinese regulators on Wednesday suspended an information-sharing partnership with Alibaba Cloud Computing, a subsidiary of e-commerce conglomerate Alibaba Group, over accusations it failed to promptly report and address a cybersecurity vulnerability, according to state-backed media reports.”
China tech shares pare rally on Alibaba Cloud Report / Bloomberg (paywall)
China’s industry ministry pulls support from Alibaba Cloud for not reporting flaw to government first / SCMP (paywall)
China tech stocks stage muted rebound / FT (paywall)
Chinese assembler Luxshare builds massive iPhone plant to counter Taiwanese rivals
China’s Luxshare builds iPhone mega-plant to challenge Foxconn / Nikkei Asia (paywall)
“Luxshare Precision Industry is building a massive manufacturing complex in eastern China as it aims — with Apple’s blessing — to break the decadelong hold that Taiwanese rivals Foxconn and Pegatron have on iPhone assembly.”
CATL’s strong grip over EV batteries
Why a Chinese company dominates electric car batteries / NYT (paywall)
“Beijing gave CATL lavish subsidies, a captive market of buyers and soft regulatory treatment, helping it to control a crucial technology of the future.”
How China makes electric car batteries / NYT (paywall)
Earlier this week from Caixin: How China’s EV battery king is defending its throne.
Myanmar to accept China’s Renminbi
Myanmar seeks closer China ties with Renminbi trade project / Reuters
“Myanmar will start accepting Renminbi as an official settlement currency next year for trade with China, it said on Wednesday, as it looks to restart several joint projects and forge closer economic ties with Beijing.”
EU slaps more tariffs on Chinese aluminum foil over “excessive and unfair subsidies”
EU to impose extra tariffs on China aluminum foil over subsidies / Reuters
EU imposes additional tariffs on Chinese aluminum foil / Bloomberg (paywall)
Should investors bet on Rolexes over real estate?
Chinese investors pick luxury watches over houses / FT (paywall)
“The wealthy are spending their extra cash on Rolexes as [a] rare downturn grips [the] property sector.”
U.S. bourses look to India, Southeast Asia to replace Chinese listings
U.S. stock exchanges seek new listings as Chinese companies retreat / FT (paywall)
“NYSE and Nasdaq explore IPO pipelines in India and south-east Asia to replace lost business.”
Southeast Asia sees a huge spike in China shipping costs
As Southeast Asia COVID lockdowns lift, cost of shipping from China spikes to 10 times pre-pandemic rate / Caixin (paywall)
“As of Monday, the shipping rate for Chinese exports to Southeast Asia climbed to nearly $4,000 per container, 10 times as much as in previous years, Caixin learned.”
More on the property crisis
China developers hit by record rating downgrades after Evergrande crisis / FT (paywall)
China Evergrande says state-backed risk team will engage with creditors / WSJ (paywall)
China’s local governments roll out subsidies to juice sales in struggling property sector / Caixin (paywall)
China tightens up tax rules on celebrities, livestreamers after Viya fine
China tells celebrities, livestreamers to correct tax-related offenses before 2022 / Reuters
“Chinese provincial authorities have ordered celebrities and livestreamers to report tax-related crimes before 2022, just days after China’s ‘queen of livestreaming’ Viya [Wēiyà 薇娅, real name Huáng Wēi 黄薇)] was fined 1.34 billion yuan ($210 million) for tax evasion.”
SCIENCE, HEALTH, AND ENVIRONMENT:
An exquisitely preserved dinosaur embryo found in southern China
Well-preserved embryo found inside fossilized dinosaur egg / WSJ (paywall)
“A rare look inside a fossilized dinosaur egg found in southern China has revealed an exquisitely preserved embryo — and evidence suggesting that some of these prehistoric creatures had even more in common with modern birds than previously thought.”
Perfectly preserved dinosaur embryo found in China / BBC
Xi’an’s healthcare system under strain due to COVID surge
Xi’an residents report health app crashes amid virus surge / Sixth Tone
“The historic walled city has reported the majority of coronavirus infections nationwide in the past few days.”
Xi’an kidney disease patients cut off from dialysis due to COVID lockdowns / Caixin (paywall)
“As the historic city of Xi’an battles a growing delta outbreak, some 100 people suffering from kidney disease and in urgent need of dialysis — some in critical condition — risk becoming collateral damage as they are unable to receive treatment due to lockdowns and hospital closures amid the spread of COVID-19.”
Taboo and treatment for H.I.V. patients in Liaoning
Living with H.I.V. in northeast China / Sixth Tone
“Whether out of fear, shame, or despair, many who test positive never turn up at the hospital, or disappear after their diagnosis,” said H.I.V. activist Ma Tiecheng, “without treatment, the prognosis is grim.”
POLITICS AND FOREIGN AFFAIRS:
New German chancellor has touchy-feely call with Xi
China and Germany should work together in green, digital economies, Xi tells Scholz / Reuters
Harvard professor convicted over China ties
Harvard professor convicted by U.S. jury of lying about China ties / Reuters
“A Harvard University professor was convicted on Tuesday of U.S. charges that he lied about his ties to a China-run recruitment program in a closely-watched case stemming from a crackdown on Chinese influence within U.S. research.”
Harvard professor found guilty of hiding ties to China / AP
Prominent Harvard professor found guilty of lying about China ties / WSJ (paywall)
China defends science exchange program following U.S. arrest / AP
“China on Wednesday defended its international scientific exchange programs in the wake of the conviction of a Harvard University professor charged with hiding his ties to a Chinese-run recruitment program.”
Zhang Gaoli has not been purged despite Peng Shuai scandal
Photos of China official in Peng Shuai scandal seen at Olympics site / Nikkei Asia (paywall)
“Photographs of Chinese former Vice Premier Zhāng Gāolì 张高丽, who was involved in a purported sex scandal tied to international tennis star Péng Shuài 彭帅, will still be shown at the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics in February, Nikkei has learned.”
The names of U.S. officials sanctioned by Beijing in retaliation for Xinjiang sanctions
Sanctions on UHRP board chair, USCIRF, demonstrate CCP anxiety over increased pressure / Uyghur Human Rights Projects
“The Chinese government’s December 21 announcement of sanctions on four Americans is a sign that international outrage is hitting the mark…Attorney Nury Turkel, who is Chair of the UHRP Board and Vice Chair of the US Commission on International Religious Freedom (USCIRF), was named along with USCIRF Chair Nadine Maenza, and Commissioners Anurima Bhargava and James Car.”
More on the Uyghurs
Xi Jinping’s Xinjiang paradox / One Pacific News (Canada)
An interview with Darren Byler on his latest book, “In the Camps: China’s Hi-Tech Penal Colony.”
See also on SupChina: What is happening in Xinjiang as 2021 draws to a close? Q&A with Darren Byler.
China cannot silence me / New Yorker (paywall)
Nyrola Elimä writes: “Speaking of the crimes committed against my family and other Uyghurs in Xinjiang has sparked a surprising reaction.”
China finally faces accountability for rights abuses of Uyghurs / Times of India
China bans foreigners from spreading religious content online
China’s latest crackdown on religion bans foreigners from spreading church and spiritual content online / SCMP (paywall)
“All foreign organi[z]ations or individuals will be banned from spreading religious content online in China under new regulations released on Monday, in what Beijing says is another effort to safeguard its national security.”
N.H.L. pulls out of the Beijing Olympics, citing COVID
N.H.L. players will skip Beijing Olympics / NYT (paywall)
“Less than four months after agreeing to send hockey’s top stars to the Games, the N.H.L. and its players’ union have reversed course amid a rise in coronavirus cases.”
The N.H.L. is pulling out of the Beijing Olympics / WSJ (paywall)
N.H.L. skips Olympics again, cites COVID-19 uncertainty / AP
Xí Jìnpíng 习近平 touts Hong Kong’s election “success”
Chinese President Xi Jinping calls Hong Kong election a success / Nikkei Asia (paywall)
Hong Kong ‘election’ takes its democracy closer to one-party China / Nikkei Asia (paywall)
But Nikkei View writes: “The recent vote does not deserve to be called an election and marks an alarming loss of the territory’s model for broadly representative government.”
China’s Xi hails HK election, says situation improved from ‘chaos’ / Reuters
China’s Xi endorses Hong Kong’s ‘patriots only’ election / AP
Chinese President Xi Jinping praises Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam for work over past year, says residents can now be ‘masters of their own home’ after electoral revamp / SCMP (paywall)
Is Hong Kong’s counter terrorism push a risk to its own city?
Hong Kong went from zero to 29 terrorism arrests in 18 months / Bloomberg (paywall)
As Hong Kong authorities ramp up its hard-line approach on counter-terrorism, “not only could the effort deepen worries about Hong Kong’s stability, it could erode faith in city authorities to take apolitical and measured approach to meting out justice.”
India names new ambassador to Beijing, as border buildup sees no end in sight
India names China specialist as new ambassador to Beijing / SCMP (paywall)
“Pradeep Kumar Rawat, a Mandarin-speaking diplomat who has dealt with China in various capacities since the 1990s, will replace Vikram Misri.”
On volatile border between India and China, a high-altitude military buildup is underway / Washington Post (paywall)
“But the result, observers say, is a normalization of a hardened border and a fragile stalemate between two Asian powers that could last for years.”
SOCIETY AND CULTURE:
The rise of Hokkien and other local languages in Taiwan
Chinese pressure fuels an unlikely language revival in Taiwan / WSJ (paywall)
“Local tongues gain popularity as more people on the self-ruled island, where Mandarin predominates, disavow their connection with China.”
Chinese actress Lǐ Bīngbīng 李冰冰 sues social media user for “scantily clad” slander
Li Bingbing, Transformers and Resident Evil star, plans to sue after social media videos removed over ‘too revealing’ complaint / SCMP (paywall)
“Chinese actress Lǐ Bīngbīng 李冰冰 and her studio have threatened to sue an internet user for slander after his complaint about her being ‘scantily clad’ prompted video platform Douyin to remove her videos.”
Wang Leehom – Lee Jinglei viral divorce
Lee Jinglei counters Wang Leehom’s ‘gaslighting,’ details ‘mental abuse’ / Taiwan Times
The latest on the very public breakup of Lee Jinglei (Lǐ Jìnglěi李靚蕾) from singer-actor Wang Leehom 王力宏 Wáng Lìhóng
Lee Jinglei’s financial plight strikes a chord with Chinese housewives, triggers discussion on ‘unpaid labour’ / SCMP (paywall)
China’s debt-ridden soccer team
China’s soccer dream has turned into a debt-addled nightmare / Sixth Tone
“Just a few years ago, Chinese Super League teams were outspending Europe’s leading superclubs. Now, they can’t even afford to pay their own players.”
Farmers build gyrocopters out of spare parts
The Chinese farmers taking to the skies in their own aircraft / Sixth Tone
“Xu Bin spent over a decade building his own gyrocopter out of scrap and spare parts. Now, he’s helping people across China do the same thing.”
Cats and flunked-out police dogs
All hail our feline overlords: Cats prove way more popular than dogs in China / SCMP (paywall)
In a recent survey, more than 70 per cent of pet owners said they owned cats, compared to only 40 per cent who said they owned dogs.
Duty and the beast: A K-9 trainer’s failed bid to keep his partner / Sixth Tone
“When 54 police dogs didn’t make the cut, their trainers tried to buy them back at an auction. None succeeded.”