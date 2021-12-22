What is the future of Taiwan and Japan Inc.?
For decades, Taiwanese and Japanese firms were some of China’s most successful overseas investors and businesses. But now, as cross-strait relations deteriorate and politics have taken center stage in China, those companies are looking elsewhere.
- In November, the mainland conglomerate Far Eastern Group was fined $14 million for environmental violations, but Chinese officials later linked the fine to the group’s donations to Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen’s political party. Far Eastern operates subsidiaries in textiles and cement manufacturing.
- Taiwanese investments into mainland China decreased 14% this year, according to statistics released by the Taiwan Economic Ministry on Monday. However, China’s FDI into Taiwan increased 23% compared to last year. The Ministry cited “changes in the business environment” and “U.S.-China trade conflict and the ongoing technology war” as factors in the decrease.
- Since 2019, the Taiwanese government has promised over $54 billion to encourage firms to invest back home. Some, such as chipmaker TSMC, are developing closer ties with Japan and the United States.
The context: Despite what Party historians now say, Taiwanese firms played a pivotal role in China’s economic rise. As the political scientist Shelly Rigger writes, Taiwanese SMEs were some of the first to take advantage of China’s cheap labor and business environment, and helped transform China into “the world’s factory.”
- Japan is also of similar mind. Though Taiwan and Japan are not aiming for decoupling, they are seeking to diversify supply chains and holdings.
- In February, Japan began to reward manufacturers who diversified supply chains throughout Asia, announcing a $2.1 billion plan to help fund projects that involve its ASEAN neighbors.
- In August, Japan’s SoftBank paused its China investments to wait out China’s big tech crackdown. The tech and investment giant holds about a quarter of its $154 billion investment portfolio in China as a major shareholder in such titans Alibaba and Didi.
The takeaway: The shift in investment flows and supply lines signals the role that non-economic factors are beginning to play in the business calculations of Taiwanese and Japanese business leaders. But while many of the state-backed initiatives affect small- and medium-sized businesses, they only scratch the surface of major Taiwanese and Japanese manufacturers such as Foxconn and Toyota, which maintain extensive operations in China.