12.23.21 A.M. other links

Junyi Yang
  • Tech giant Tencent is reducing its holdings in JD.com, the ecommerce titan of which it owns about 17%, to about 2%. Tencent will distribute more than $16 billion worth of JD shares to Tencent shareholders as a dividend. The move seems intended to head off government antitrust action.
  • China is exporting more and more computer games even as the government tries to cool Chinese youths’ passion for them: According to CCTV, Chinese gaming companies’ revenues from overseas sales have totalled $18.01 billion so far, a 16% increase from 2020.

What else you need to know

  • Meituan-backed self-driving startup Haomo.AI has raised 1billion yuan ($150 million) in a Series A fundraising round from Meituan, Qualcomm Ventures and others. It produces Level 4 autonomous logistics vehicles in cooperation with Meituan, on-demand grocery deliverer Dmall, and Alibaba DAMO Academy.
  • Beijing suspended an information-sharing partnership with Alibaba Cloud Computing, a subsidiary of Alibaba, over accusations it failed to report and address a cybersecurity vulnerability.

The BIGGER Picture

SupChina’s guide to 2021 and forecasts for 2022 is live

Our Red Paper is out today, a wrapup of all the China news you need to remember from 2021. The introduction also includes our predictions for 2022, the year of the Water Tiger.

