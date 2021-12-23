How to do ecommerce in China
This week’s China Corner Office podcast is a chat with Frank Lavin, former U.S. ambassador to Singapore, who is the chairman and founder of Export Now, a company focused on helping international brands enter China.
Frank recently published The Smart Business Guide to China Ecommerce, a highly readable book that has many great points and recommendations about the topic.