Links for Thursday, December 23, 2021
Notable China news from around the world
BUSINESS NEWS FROM SUPCHINA A.M.:
China’s brand-new rare earths giant
What does Beijing want with its new rare earth mega-giant? / SupChina
Beijing has finally approved the creation of a rare earth behemoth born out of three rare earth giants — China Minmetal Corp. (CMC), Ganzhou Rare Earth Group, and China Aluminum Corp. The mega-giant, called China Rare Earth Group, will be run by the country’s state assets watchdog and will control 70% of domestic production.
Tencent pulls out of JD to avoid regulator crackdown
Tech giant Tencent is reducing its holdings in JD.com, the ecommerce titan of which it owns about 17%, to about 2%. Tencent will distribute more than $16 billion worth of JD shares (in Chinese) to Tencent shareholders as a dividend. The move seems intended to head off government antitrust action.
More:
Tencent hands out $16 billion of JD stock in crackdown-led shift / Bloomberg (paywall)
Tencent hands shareholders $16.4 billion windfall in the form of JD.com stake / Reuters
Additional business and technology links:
China orders celebs to admit tax dodging by next week
Unmerry Christmas for China’s live-streaming stars rushing to repay taxes after Viya incident / SCMP (paywall)
Celebrities have until end of next week to admit tax dodging, five Chinese regions say / Caixin (paywall)
Social and video platforms are next on the regulatory chopping block
China targets online platforms in quest to ‘clean up’ internet / Reuters
China hands out shopping vouchers to pry open wallets
China’s flagging consumer spending prompts cities to hand out tens of millions of yuan in shopping vouchers / SCMP (paywall)
China still has a healthy appetite for art
Auctions in China accounted for 36% of global market in 2020, new report finds / Art Newspaper
“The latest China Art & Wealth White Paper found that domestic annual sales dropped by 20% to $6.2bn last year, due to COVID-19 controls, but recovered quickly later in the year.”
ByteDance pushes remote-work app
Lark, ByteDance’s Slack-like app, eyes $1 billion global revenue in five years / TechNode
“Lark, known as Feishu in the Chinese market, is ByteDance’s bet on the enterprise-facing services sector, which has been boosted as remote work apps gain traction globally due to the COVID-19 pandemic.”
Yuan boosts emerging currencies
China’s yuan is propelling emerging currencies like never before / Bloomberg (paywall)
“The currency’s correlation with an MSCI Inc. index of its developing-nation peers rose to record in September on a weekly basis before edging back slightly amid the omicron outbreak, Bloomberg data show.”
Self-driving startup Haomo.AI becomes unicorn
Chinese self-driving startup hits $1 billion valuation / Nikkei Asia (paywall)
Foxconn gets a $30 million tax break in Wisconsin for new manufacturing plants
Taiwan’s Foxconn qualifies for nearly $30 mln tax breaks in Wisconsin / Reuters
China Telecom to continue some U.S. services after revoked authorization
China Telecom plans to continue some U.S. services after FCC revokes authorization / Reuters
SCIENCE, HEALTH, AND ENVIRONMENT:
Xi’an goes into lockdown amid COVID surge
China locks down 13m to contain COVID outbreak ahead of Winter Olympics / FT (paywall)
“Xi’an residents ordered to stay home in one of toughest clampdowns since [the] virus emerged in Wuhan.”
Sinovac booster may not offer much protection against Omicron
Three Sinovac doses fail to protect against Omicron in study / Bloomberg (paywall)
“Two doses and a booster of the COVID-19 vaccine made by China’s Sinovac Biotech Ltd., one of the most widely used in the world, didn’t produce sufficient levels of neutralizing antibodies to protect against the omicron variant, a laboratory study found.”
Half of the world’s grain is hoarded in China
China hoards over half the world’s grain, pushing up global prices / Nikkei Asia (paywall)
China “has managed to stockpile more than half of the globe’s maize and other grains, leading to steep price increases across the planet and dropping more countries into famine.”
China’s bid for drug-making dominance
Pharmacy of the world: China’s quest to be the No. 1 drugmaker / Nikkei Asia (paywall)
“Now a country long known for producing generics and active pharmaceutical ingredients — the raw materials for precursors — has also begun to discover new drugs.”
Read the first part of the Nikkei series from October: China’s global vaccine gambit: Production, politics and propaganda.
Rocket engine milestone feeds China’s big space ambitions
China closes in on deep space ambitions with latest rocket engine test / SCMP (paywall)
“China’s ambitious plans to land people on the moon — and eventually explore deep space — have come a step closer after reaching a milestone in its rocket engine programme.”
POLITICS AND FOREIGN AFFAIRS:
Hong Kong University removes Tiananmen statue, artist threatens to sue
Hong Kong removes statue that memorialized Tiananmen victims / NYT (paywall)
“The decision to take down the ‘Pillar of Shame,’ an enduring symbol of the territory’s pro-democracy movement, was another sign of Beijing’s crackdown.”
Removal of Tiananmen Massacre statue by University of Hong Kong sparks int’l condemnation / HKFP
Artist threatens to sue over ‘brutal’ Hong Kong statue removal / Bloomberg (paywall)
“The Danish creator of a sculpture commemorating the 1989 Tiananmen Square crackdown has threatened to sue the University of Hong Kong over its removal of his artwork.”
Hong Kong has an elderly poverty problem
In the shadow of Hong Kong’s skyscrapers, the poor scavenge for cardboard / FT (paywall)
“Number of elderly people living in poverty has grown to [a] 12-year high during the [COVID-19] pandemic.”
Jilin offers bank loans for babies
Loans for babies: Chinese province’s strategy to beat population blues / Reuters
“Jilin in northeast China is offering married couples bank loans of up to 200,000 yuan ($31,400) if they have kids, joining other provinces in the roll-out of financial incentives to overcome a declining population.”
Did China send an outspoken teacher to a psychiatric hospital?
Fury in China after an outspoken teacher disappears / NYT (paywall)
“Supporters of Li Tiantian believe that local officials may have sent her to a psychiatric hospital, a longstanding way of stifling and discrediting dissent.”
Winter Olympics: Putin slams boycott as Beijing organizers “regret” NHL pullout
Putin says Western diplomatic boycott of Olympics is a mistake / Reuters
“Russian President Vladimir Putin called the diplomatic boycott of the upcoming Beijing Winter Olympics by the United States and its allies a mistake driven by a desire to restrain China’s development.”
China to send security aid to Solomon Islands after anti-China riots
China to send riot gear, police advisory team to Solomon Islands / Bloomberg (paywall)
“China will provide police anti-riot equipment and send an ‘ad-hoc’ police advisory group to the Solomon Islands ‘very soon,’” a Foreign Ministry spokesman told reporters.
SOCIETY AND CULTURE:
Bridging the age gap in digital apps
Chinese elderly slowly adapt to senior-friendly apps / Sixth Tone
“More companies have introduced apps with larger fonts, but experts say developers need to do more to narrow the digital gap.”
Wang Leehom’s fall from grace
Wang Leehom scandal: How the singer and actor went from golden boy to social pariah in an instant / SCMP (paywall)
“Wang has been engulfed in scandal after his estranged wife made accusations of infidelity and other indiscretions publicly.”