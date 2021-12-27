12.27.21 A.M. other stories
As Ji’an and Ji’an knock off from work, this is the buzz in the Chinese business press:
- Satellites operated by Elon Musk’s SpaceX nearly smashed into the China Space Station (CSS) twice this year (in July and October), forcing the CSS crew to take evasive action, according to a report filed by China earlier this month to the U.N.’s space agency.
- New York-listed logistics company ZTO Express is testing a driverless delivery vehicle with a top speed of more than 40 miles per hour and a range of 150 miles.
- Traffic jams will no longer exist in Chinese cities within 10 years because of driverless technologies, if predictions by Robin Li (李彦宏 Lǐ Yànhóng), founding CEO of Baidu, are correct.
Today’s top story: After the dramatic Didi delisting earlier this month, other high-profile delistings of U.S.-traded Chinese stocks may be on the way.
—Jeremy Goldkorn, Matthew Silberman, and Chang Che
What else you need to know
- Caixin Global published a deep dive into a widening crackdown on live-streaming celebrities and taxation of high-income individuals that’s underway after the fall of top celebrity-influencer Weiya.
- German automaker Daimler cuts stake in its joint venture with BYD, Denza, after years of laggard sales. It will now own 10%, down from the initial 50-50 agreement.
————————————————
The BIGGER Picture
————————————————
Japan’s government decides not to attend Beijing Olympics
Tokyo announced it will not send a delegation to the 2022 Winter Games, a move likely to draw the ire of Bejing, its largest trading partner. The decision came alongside a U.S.-led boycott of the Games to protest China’s human rights conditions.