Editor’s note for Monday, December 27, 2021

A note from the editor of today’s SupChina Access newsletter

Jeremy Goldkorn

My thoughts today:

Here’s a nice long read from the New Yorker: China’s reform generation adapts to life in the middle class. Peter Hessler writes:

My students from the nineteen-nineties grew up in rural poverty. Now they’re in their forties, and their country is unrecognizable.

Our word of the day is Mă Xīngruì 马兴瑞, the new Communist Party secretary (and the top leader) of Xinjiang.

—Jeremy Goldkorn, Editor-in-Chief

Jeremy Goldkorn worked in China for 20 years as an editor and entrepreneur. He is editor-in-chief of SupChina, and co-founder of the Sinica Podcast. Read more

Twitter

Suggested for you

China sports in review 2021
Society & Culture

New stars and big troubles: China’s 2021 in sports

Gerry Harker
Domestic News

Rocket scientist put in charge of Xinjiang

Jeremy Goldkorn

Nationalist online mob goes after Chinese model for having slanted eyes

Jiayun Feng

How to do ecommerce in China

Chris Marquis

Intel apologizes as Biden signs Uyghur Forced Labor Prevention Act into law

Jeremy Goldkorn

Inside the DOJ’s China Initiative with the MIT Technology Review

Kaiser Kuo