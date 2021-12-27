Links for Monday, December 27, 2021
Notable China news from around the world
BUSINESS AND TECHNOLOGY:
China to allow full foreign ownership in passenger car manufacturing
China to remove limits on foreign investment in passenger car manufacturing / CNBC
Tesla became the first foreign auto company to wholly own its factory in China when Tesla Giga Shanghai opened in 2019. Now the sector is wide open to foreign companies.
A cynic might note that there is no future in conventional autos, while the new energy sector in China is already dominated by hypercompetitive local firms and Tesla.
SpaceX vs. Chinese Space Station
China Space Station conducted evasive maneuvers to avoid collisions with Elon Musk’s Starlink satellites / Pekingnology
Satellites operated by Elon Musk’s SpaceX nearly smashed into the Chinese Space Station (CSS) twice this year (in July and October), forcing the CSS crew to take evasive action, according to a report filed by China earlier this month to the UN’s space agency.
SpaceX Starlink satellites twice came too close, China tells U.N. chief / SCMP (paywall)
Foxconn labor trouble in India
Mass protest by Foxconn workers in Tamil Nadu allege company hushed up severe food poisoning / The News Minute (India)
Autonomous couriers
国内首款车规级快递无人车内测，中通计划一两年内覆盖至社区 / The Paper
New York–listed logistics company ZTO Express is testing a driverless delivery vehicle with a top speed of more than 40 miles per hour and a range of 150 miles.
The end of traffic jams?
李彦宏谈智能交通：5年内中国一线城市不再限购限行，10年内解决拥堵 / Sina
Urban congestion will no longer exist in Chinese cities within 10 years because of driverless technologies, if predictions by Robin Li (李彦宏 Lǐ Yànhóng), founding CEO of Baidu, are correct.
China clarifies new rules on foreign IPOs
China fleshes out regulation on domestic firms listed overseas / Caixin (paywall)
“China further clarified the regulations for domestic companies seeking to list overseas when it published a new negative list [in Chinese] for foreign investment Monday.”
China imposes curbs on foreign IPOs from restricted sectors / Bloomberg (paywall)
“China will impose new restrictions on offshore listings by firms in sectors that are off-limits to foreign investment, a move that could plug a loophole long used by the country’s technology industry to raise capital overseas.”
China tightens rules for companies listing abroad after crackdown / FT (paywall)
China’s securities regulator lays out overseas listing rules / WSJ (paywall)
China will tighten rules on overseas IPOs, but won’t ban them entirely / CNN
It’s hard being a Didi employee
Didi blocks employees from selling shares indefinitely / FT (paywall)
“Didi Chuxing has barred current and former employees from selling shares in the company indefinitely, dealing a new blow to staff of the Chinese ride-hailing group that has come under intense regulatory scrutiny after listing in New York.”
Earlier this month from Rest of World: China forced Didi off a U.S. stock exchange. Who’s next?
Walmart follows Intel facing backlash in China over Xinjiang
Walmart sparks public outcry in China over products from Xinjiang / WSJ (paywall)
“The Bentonville, Ark.-based retailer attracted anger on Chinese social media beginning last week after internet users shared comments that purported to show that Walmart had stopped stocking products from Xinjiang in their China-based Walmart and Sam’s Club stores.”
Don’t make plans for the night you arrive if you’re flying to Shanghai
Delta: Flight to Shanghai turned back because of COVID rules / AP
“Delta Air Lines said Monday that new pandemic-related cleaning requirements at a Shanghai airport were behind the turning back of a recent flight from Seattle in midair, a move that had prompted a protest from the Chinese Consulate in San Francisco.”
China advises U.S. air passengers to anticipate changes after Delta flight turned back / Caixin (paywall)
Yes to blockchain, no to crypto
JD.com, Haier, SAIC-GM-Wuling approved for blockchain trials in China / Sixth Tone
“In a notice Wednesday, Chinese regulators gave their blessing to 179 blockchain pilots proposed by companies and government agencies that include JD.com, Haier, and SAIC-GM-Wuling. Each entity listed was given the green light to apply blockchain technology to a specific field in a trial initiative.”
China urged to close loopholes in crypto mining ban / Bloomberg (paywall)
“Chinese authorities must crack down on individuals who are still mining cryptocurrencies and taking advantage of regulatory loopholes, according to the state-run Economic Daily.”
How will brands deal with the Beijing Olympics?
Brands walk fine line with Olympic pitches amid criticism over Beijing / WSJ (paywall)
“Under pressure from politicians and human-rights groups, advertisers look to delicately calibrate campaigns for the Winter Games.”
Keep your wealth under wraps in China
In China, bragging about your wealth can get you censored / NYT (paywall)
“Online posts by users showing off their receipts, over-ordering food or scattering money have been deemed vulgar. Regulators say such content leads young people astray.”
Evergrande races to resume projects as China vows to “stabilize” economy
Evergrande races to restart projects as debt repayments loom / Bloomberg (paywall)
China Evergrande says construction has resumed at vast majority of its projects / WSJ (paywall)
China’s central bank vows greater support for real economy / Bloomberg (paywall)
China to build financial center in western region by 2025, central bank says / Reuters
China’s Xi urges stabilizing agriculture, rural development: TV / Bloomberg (paywall)
China to roll out fiscal policies proactively to stabilize growth next year / Reuters
Samsung’s big chip plants suffer under Xi’an lockdown
Samsung’s memory plants in China face uncertainty as Xi’an lockdown adds pressure to chip supply chain / SCMP (paywall)
“Samsung Electronics’ memory chip complex in Xi’an, one of the largest foreign-funded projects in China, is in the spotlight after the city tightened its lockdown measures on Monday following 150 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday.”
Automakers push for self-reliance with in-house chips
China’s automakers fight supply chain chaos with in-house chips / Nikkei Asia (paywall)
“Under pressure from a global chip shortage and the rivalry between Beijing and Washington, China’s big automakers are taking charge of semiconductor development to build stronger domestic supply chains for the all-important component.”
Cinda takes a near-quarter stake in Ant’s consumer finance unit
China Cinda takes 24% stake in Ant’s consumer credit unit / FT (paywall)
Jack Ma’s Ant boosts consumer-finance unit with $3.5 billion fundraising / WSJ (paywall)
SCIENCE, HEALTH, AND ENVIRONMENT:
China disinfects entire city of Xi’an amid COVID outbreak
China starts to disinfect city of 13 million people after Delta outbreak / Bloomberg (paywall)
“The western Chinese city of Xi’an has begun widespread disinfection measures since late Sunday to counter a jump in Covid infections that forced the lockdown of 13 million residents.”
China’s Xi’an imposes ‘strictest’ controls to halt COVID outbreak / Al Jazeera
Local governments lead China’s grassroots green push
China takes pragmatic approach to meeting carbon emission goals / Caixin (paywall)
China to let local governments find own ways to meet national carbon goals / Caixin (paywall)
“China will start selecting local governments to pilot programs to facilitate investment and financing for climate-related areas, as it encourages them to find their own ways to fight climate change and bankroll the nation’s decarbonization drive.”
China’s renewable energy generation tops 1 trillion kilowatt-hour milestone / Caixin (paywall)
Preparing for Olympics smog
China talks up ‘green’ Olympics but prepares to fight smog / Reuters
“China is using the Winter Olympic Games to drive its efforts to improve the environment, but smog-prone capital Beijing is still preparing for the worst as the opening ceremony looms.”
POLITICS AND FOREIGN AFFAIRS:
Biden signs law to ban goods from Xinjiang over forced labor
Biden signs bipartisan law punishing China over Uyghur abuse / Bloomberg (paywall)
Biden signs bill banning goods from China’s Xinjiang over forced labor / Reuters
New law to combat forced labor in China sparks enforcement debate / Politico
“But industry groups and trade lawyers say the law’s strict compliance standards coupled with problematic Customs and Border Protection enforcement will harm both U.S. business interests and Uyghur Muslims.”
Canada’s Trudeau calls on Western nations for a “united front” against China
Trudeau says China playing Western states against each other / Bloomberg (paywall)
Western states need united front against divisive China – Trudeau / Reuters
Tough choices loom for Olympians and organizers, U.S. requests China visas
As Olympics near, China tightens rules and athletes invent their own / NYT (paywall)
“With the Omicron variant spreading only weeks before the Beijing Games, Olympians and organizers are navigating a stretch run marked by isolation, inoculation and worry.”
U.S. wants China visas for 18 officials to attend Winter Olympics, Beijing confirms / SCMP (paywall)
Japan boosts record defense budget
Japan approves major hike in military spending, with Taiwan in mind / NYT (paywall)
“The budget increase, the biggest in decades, comes as officials warn that tensions over Taiwan could pull Japan into a conflict between the United States and China.”
Japan approves record defense budget amid China threats / Bloomberg (paywall)
Japan simulated ‘foreign’ invasion of Diaoyu Islands in East China Sea with drill involving self-defense forces, coastguard and police / SCMP (paywall)
Japan and China agree to launch defense hotline next year / Nikkei Asia (paywall)
“Japanese Defense Minister Nobuo Kishi said Monday he agreed with his Chinese counterpart Wei Fenghe to start operating a hotline between their officials amid tensions over disputed islets in the East China Sea.”
Debate still growing over China’s “debt traps” in Africa
Uganda finds China’s leverage is in the fine print of its lending / WSJ (paywall)
“A clause in an agreement with the African nation has stirred a flap over whether the country signed away financial control of Entebbe International Airport.”
Earlier this month from the China-Africa Project: Chinese stakeholders in Uganda really want to change the conversation about the Entebbe Airport and China’s critics are piling on over the Entebbe Airport story, even the originator of the “China debt trap” meme.
Saudi Arabia uses Chinese tech to build missiles
Saudis begin making ballistic missiles with Chinese help / WSJ (paywall)
“Saudi Arabia has imported sensitive missile technology from the Chinese military and is manufacturing its own ballistic missiles, according to Saudi advisers and officials familiar with U.S. intelligence, raising new worries of a Middle East arms race.”
Taiwan tensions rise in Nicaragua, Pacific Islands
Taiwan blasts Nicaragua for giving its assets to Beijing after cutting ties / SCMP (paywall)
“Taiwan has condemned Nicaragua for seizing its diplomatic assets and transferring them to Beijing, to which the Central American state this month switched its official recognition.”
China-Taiwan geopolitical rivalry fuels tensions in Pacific Islands / FT (paywall)
“Dilemma over whether to recognise Taipei or Beijing feeds into underlying domestic conflicts.”
Apple Daily’s Taiwan website up for sale
Taiwan’s sister website of former Hong Kong newspaper Apple Daily set for sale / SCMP (paywall)
“Taiwanese news website Apple Online is set to be sold, with its owner being wound up after sister Hong Kong newspaper Apple Daily closed during a crackdown under the city’s new national security law.”
Hong Kong removes two more Tiananmen artworks
Hong Kong art removals cap push to halt Tiananmen memorials / Bloomberg (paywall)
“Hong Kong has removed more works of art memorializing the 1989 Tiananmen Square crackdown overnight, as the city completes a purge of high-profile commemorations of a traumatic event long erased from the public record on mainland China.”
Two more Tiananmen monuments removed from Hong Kong universities / Reuters
Sculptor of dismantled Tiananmen statue says damage symbolic of Hong Kong struggle / SCMP (paywall)
Peking University builds new Party research centers
Peking University gets extra dose of Xi ideology with new centers / Nikkei Asia (paywall)
“Peking University, one of China’s most prestigious schools, has established ‘research centers’ on [General Secretary] Xi Jinping’s eponymous ideology as the ruling Communist Party’s leadership clamps down on a potential source of dissent ahead of next fall’s twice-a-decade party congress.”
China tightens Vietnam border over COVID concerns
China tightens border with Vietnam, stokes trade worries / Nikkei Asia (paywall)
“China has tightened its land border with Vietnam amid worries over the Omicron variant of COVID-19, dealing a blow to trade from the Southeast Asian country as it battles to get its economy back on track in the face of the pandemic.”
China bolsters women’s rights with new laws
Lawmakers propose changes to revisions on women’s rights law / Sixth Tone
“The amended draft law spells out several issues ranging from sexism in the workplace to what constitutes sexual harassment.”
Last week on SupChina: China contemplates better laws to promote gender equality, but remains hostile to ‘radical’ feminist campaigns.
SOCIETY AND CULTURE:
Obituaries for historian Jonathan D. Spence
Jonathan D. Spence, popular China scholar, dead at age 85 / Washington Post (paywall)
“Jonathan D. Spence, a British-born historian who became a longtime Yale University professor and prominent sinologist and attracted a wide following with his 1990 best-seller ‘The Search for Modern China,’ has died at age 85.”
Jonathan D. Spence, popular China scholar, dead at age 85 / AP
“The recipient of a MacArthur fellowship, a Los Angeles Times book prize and numerous other honors, Spence wrote more than a dozen books on China, along with reviews, essays and lectures.”
Chinese Gen X anthropologist looks at Gen Z
Anthropologist Xiang Biao on China’s involuted generation / Sixth Tone
Xiàng Biāo 项飙, one of contemporary China’s most influential anthropologists, comments on “the ‘involution’ faced by young people or shifting patterns of life in the digital era.”
Divorce scandal: Wang Leehom (王力宏 Wáng Lìhóng)
Fallen idol: Why a U.S.-born pop star’s divorce drama is the talk of China / NBC
“Wang Leehom is taking a break from performing after he offered a public apology in a scandal that has highlighted the fragile status of both celebrities and women in China.”
Christmas decorations around China
Christmas in China: Santa, snowman, spruce trees, and more / Sixth Tone
“Christmas is the most popular Western holiday in China, and the country has largely embraced the commercial aspects — not religious connotations.”