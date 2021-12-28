12.28.21 A.M. other links

Junyi Yang
  • New consumption numbers from the National Bureau of Statistics (or see media reports) show that total retail sales of consumer goods in China from January to November amounted to 39.95 trillion yuan ($6.27 trillion), a year-on-year increase of 13.7% Some interesting details:

      What else you need to know

      • COVID restrictions have dealt a blow to the dream of a “Greater Bay Area” across Hong Kong and Shenzhen that would compete with Silicon Valley. Limited border crossings and two-week quarantines have delayed entrepreneurs’ hopes to take advantage of the growing development area.
      • Plans are moving forward for a 2nm semiconductor plant that TSMC is proposing in Taichung (臺中, Táizhōng). It would create over 7,000 jobs and bring 800 billion to 1 trillion NTD ($29 billion to $36 billion) in bleeding-edge technology investment to the central Taiwanese city.

      ————————————————

The BIGGER Picture

————————————————

Rocket scientist put in charge of Xinjiang

Under Chen Quanguo’s leadership, Xinjiang became globally notorious for the mass internment and surveillance of Uyghurs. Now Chen is being replaced by an aerospace engineer who has been running prosperous Guangdong Province.

Suggested for you

bliss cake china
Business & Technology

Is 2022 the year of the ‘lazy economy’ and ‘internet cakes’?

Matthew Silberman
dji drones
Business & Technology

DJI and the battle over data

Chang Che
sensetime office picture

SenseTime postpones Hong Kong IPO after more U.S. sanctions

Lucas Niewenhuis
ah bei of douban

Douban punished for weak censorship, pulled from app stores

Matthew Silberman
ganfeng lithium mahong factory

Ganfeng Lithium’s global expansion continues

Chang Che
electric vehicles china

Battery prices are rising: Will EVs get pricier?

Matthew Silberman