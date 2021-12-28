12.28.21 A.M. other links
- New consumption numbers from the National Bureau of Statistics (or see media reports) show that total retail sales of consumer goods in China from January to November amounted to 39.95 trillion yuan ($6.27 trillion), a year-on-year increase of 13.7% Some interesting details:
- COVID restrictions have dealt a blow to the dream of a “Greater Bay Area” across Hong Kong and Shenzhen that would compete with Silicon Valley. Limited border crossings and two-week quarantines have delayed entrepreneurs’ hopes to take advantage of the growing development area.
- Plans are moving forward for a 2nm semiconductor plant that TSMC is proposing in Taichung (臺中, Táizhōng). It would create over 7,000 jobs and bring 800 billion to 1 trillion NTD ($29 billion to $36 billion) in bleeding-edge technology investment to the central Taiwanese city.
What else you need to know
The BIGGER Picture
Rocket scientist put in charge of Xinjiang
Under Chen Quanguo’s leadership, Xinjiang became globally notorious for the mass internment and surveillance of Uyghurs. Now Chen is being replaced by an aerospace engineer who has been running prosperous Guangdong Province.