The top ten news stories of 2021, according to Chinese state media
Chinese state media has published various year-end lists this week. Here are some of them, covering everything from satellite photography to — of course — Xi Jinping's favorite slogans.
Various Chinese state media organizations have published their year-end lists of important stories and explainers.
Above is an image from Xinhua’s selection of satellite photographs, below are two of the state news agency’s lists of top news stories:
10 big domestic news items
(Original here, in Chinese)
1. 100th anniversary of the founding of the Communist Party of China
2. The Sixth Plenary Session of the 19th Central Committee of the Communist Party of China
3. COVID-19 epidemic prevention and economic development
4. Developing whole process people’s democracy
5. Peak carbon and carbon neutral targets released
6. Annual grain output sets a new historical record
7. Seventh National Census data released: China is still the world’s most populous country
8. China enters “Space Station Era”
9. Hong Kong LegCo election
10. Huawei’s Chief Financial Officer Mèng Wǎnzhōu 孟晚舟 returns home
10 big international news items
(Original here, in Chinese)
1. China promotes and practices true multilateralism
2. COVID-19 spreads, and the unfair distribution of vaccines and the “politicization of virus traceability” threaten the global anti-epidemic efforts
3. China and Russia announce the extension of the Sino-Russian Treaty of Good-Neighborliness, Friendship and Cooperation
4. U.S. troops hurriedly evacuate from Afghanistan
5. Inflation rates continue to rise in major U.S. and European economies
6. Russia draws a “red line” to Western countries about Ukraine and NATO
7. American democracy in danger after Capitol riots
8. AUKUS “severely impacts the global nuclear non-proliferation system… and Japan’s decision to discharge nuclear contaminated water into the sea triggers global opposition”
9. United Nations COP15 and COP26 conferences are held; strengthening biodiversity protection and working together to address climate change gradually becomes a global consensus
10. The 76th UN General Assembly supports the Beijing Winter Olympics