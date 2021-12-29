12.29.21 A.M. other links
- The city of Xi’an called in JD, Meituan and more than 20 other ecommerce companies to demand they ensure supplies and price stability during a lockdown currently underway after a COVID-19 outbreak.
- Trendy home furnishing chain Qumei is taking more than $50 million from high-flying investment firm Hillhouse Capital.
What else you need to know
- China’s central bank is vowing to build a healthy real estate market, despite all the market uncertainty in the wake of Evergrande’s slow implosion.
- China’s plans to tighten rules on overseas IPOs are becoming clearer.
————————————————
The BIGGER Picture
————————————————
Hong Kong police shut down another media company
Stand News, a “vocal pro-democracy website in Hong Kong,” was forced to close today “after police raided its office and arrested six current and former editors and board members,” including Cantopop singer Denise Ho (何韻詩 Hé Yùnshī).