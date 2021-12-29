12.29.21 A.M. other links

Hong Kong police shut down another media company

Stand News, a “vocal pro-democracy website in Hong Kong,” was forced to close today “after police raided its office and arrested six current and former editors and board members,” including Cantopop singer Denise Ho (何韻詩 Hé Yùnshī).

