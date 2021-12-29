Editor’s note for Wednesday, December 29, 2021

A note from the editor of today’s SupChina Access newsletter

Jeremy Goldkorn

My thoughts today:

In our Red Paper published last week, I predicted that the “Hong Kong government will begin erecting a version of the Great Firewall to censor the internet.

I spent many many hours thinking about that: I had originally written that the Hong Kong government would shut down a significant media operation, citing the National Security Law. The Great Firewall is certainly coming.

So today, it was not a surprise to learn that the Hong Kong government and police have shut down independent media organization Stand News 立場新聞, and arrested “six current and former editors and board members,” including Cantopop singer Denise Ho (何韻詩 Hé Yùnshī).

Our word of the day is ​​Stand News (立場新聞 lìchǎng xīnwén or lap6 coeng4 san1 man4 in Cantonese).

Jeremy Goldkorn worked in China for 20 years as an editor and entrepreneur. He is editor-in-chief of SupChina, and co-founder of the Sinica Podcast.

Twitter

