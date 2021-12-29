Links for Wednesday, December 29, 2021
Notable China news from around the world
BUSINESS AND TECHNOLOGY:
Another controversy over Asian “stereotypes” in advertising
Netizens angry over Mercedes-Benz ad depicting Asian eyes / SupChina
“Mercedes-Benz removed an advertisement on Monday after Chinese internet users expressed anger over the car company’s depiction of Asian eyes in the video.”
Tencent-owned Riot Games pays $100 million in gender discrimination suit
Riot Games to pay $100 million to settle gender discrimination suit / WSJ (paywall)
“Riot Games, the company behind videogames such as League of Legends and Valorant, has agreed to pay $100 million to settle female workers’ allegations of gender discrimination.”
Riot Games agrees to pay $100 million in settlement of class-action gender discrimination lawsuit / Washington Post (paywall)
China’s solar firms hit back at Xinjiang “slander”
China solar industry pushes back against U.S. Xinjiang scrutiny / Bloomberg (paywall)
“China’s solar industry pushed back against increasing U.S. scrutiny of human rights issues in Xinjiang, calling it slander designed to help American companies compete in the fast-growing sector.”
Walmart’s China dilemma is every Western company’s, too / WSJ (paywall)
Japan telecom giant NTT to check suppliers for human rights abuses / Nikkei Asia (paywall)
Meituan joins hands with Kuaishou, delivers food with drones en masse
Kuaishou partners with China delivery giant to take on TikTok twin Douyin / Caixin (paywall)
Kuaishou teams up with Meituan to fend off Douyin challenge / TechNode
“Short video app Kuaishou and food delivery giant Meituan announced a strategic partnership to connect their platforms on Monday.”
How Meituan is redefining food delivery in China with drones / TechCrunch
“Over the past two years, Meituan, one of China’s largest internet companies, has flown 19,000 meals to 8,000 customers across Shenzhen, a city with close to 20 million people.”
Delta says China flights are “fluid” after aborted Shanghai flight
Delta says China service remains ‘fluid’ as plane turns back / Bloomberg (paywall)
U.S., China holding talks on plane cleaning after flight aborted / Bloomberg (paywall)
What do China’s new rules mean for overseas IPOs?
Western banks brace for extra scrutiny for Chinese offshore listings / Reuters
Explainer: How China’s new offshore listing rules will work / Reuters
China’s overseas IPOs / Bloomberg (paywall)
China’s Didi plans Hong Kong ‘listing by introduction,’ picks banks – sources / Reuters
SenseTime’s delayed IPO gets back on track with HK listing
China’s biggest AI startup aims to raise $742 million in Hong Kong IPO / Caixin (paywall)
Chinese AI giant SenseTime’s IPO comes at a bad time / WSJ (paywall)
The return of the flip phone?
Huawei, Honor and Motorola push new foldable phones in China / Bloomberg (paywall)
A $57.7 million apartment
Tycoon Henry Cheng’s wife pays HK$450 million for luxury flat on The Peak, as the super-rich seek safety in bricks and mortar / SCMP (paywall)
Homegrown sportswear brands gunning for Nike’s dominance in China
Fujian Tigers earn their stripes in Nike fight / FT (paywall)
By FT Lex: “Nike was once the most popular and most counterfeited sportswear brand in China. Not any more. Chinese shoppers are now choosing local designers and homemade brands over imports.”
Top quant hedge fund apologizes for huge losses
China’s top quant hedge fund high-flyer apologizes for loss / Bloomberg (paywall)
“The recent drawdown, caused in part by mistimed trades, was the biggest in the firm’s history, Zhejiang High-Flyer Asset Management said in a statement late Tuesday on its Wechat account.”
Thai miners are filling China’s crypto void
China’s crypto crackdown sparks Thai crypto-mining boom / Al Jazeera
“Small investors in Thailand are buying up cryptocurrency-mining rigs as the axe falls on China’s crypto-mines.”
China zones in on tech with mega data centers, mobile payments rules, and auto manufacturing
China outlines vision for four mega data center clusters / Reuters
China’s new rules for mobile payments / Caixin (paywall)
Rising automation power China aims to be a world robot champion by 2025 / SCMP (paywall)
How should countries react to China’s tech buildout?
China pursues tech ‘self-reliance,’ fueling global unease / AP
Europe’s antitrust policy shouldn’t ignore China / TechCrunch
“But while the Digital Markets Act is expected to target a number of U.S. tech companies, if used strategically the DMA — and European antitrust and competition policy writ large — can also be a tool to compete with China.”
Another LNG cargo ship veers from China to Europe
Another winter LNG cargo appears to divert to Europe from China / Bloomberg (paywall)
“Traders may have diverted another cargo of liquefied natural gas to Europe instead of China amid the continent’s energy crunch.”
Shanghai Electric Power drops clean energy project in Xinjiang
Chinese utility abandons model ‘green’ energy plant in Xinjiang / Nikkei Asia (paywall)
Cathay Pacific suffocating under Hong Kong quarantine
Cathay Pacific suffers pilot exodus amid Hong Kong’s ‘permanent quarantine’ / FT (paywall)
Cathay Pacific warns of ‘dramatic’ supply chain disruptions / Nikkei Asia (paywall)
“Cathay Pacific warned that further quarantine restrictions for flight crews entering Hong Kong would cause ‘dramatic disruptions to supply chains,’ after the government mandated a three-day quarantine for returning air cargo crews.”
Industrial robot maker YouiBot raises fresh funds
Softbank-backed industrial robot maker YouiBot raises $47 million / TechNode
JD buys back its shares, Alibaba ponders Weibo stake
JD boosts share buyback as China clampdown weighs on tech / Bloomberg (paywall)
Alibaba exploring options for Weibo stake with state firm / Bloomberg (paywall)
Waymo picks Geely-backed Zeekr for self-driving cabs
Chinese automaker chosen for Waymo’s self-driving car fleet / Caixin (paywall)
Waymo and China’s Zeekr partner to develop driverless taxis / Reuters
Risen Energy plans a big clean energy solar factory in Inner Mongolia
China’s Risen plans $7 billion solar factory run on clean energy / Bloomberg (paywall)
Huarong sells 70% of its consumer finance stake to Bank of Ningbo
China Huarong sells consumer finance stake to Bank of Ningbo / Caixin (paywall)
Ant shutters healthcare platform Xianghubao
China’s largest health-care mutual aid platform to shut down / Caixin (paywall)
Ant Group to close its crowdfunded medical coverage program / WSJ (paywall)
More on the property crisis
Year in review: How Evergrande shook China’s real estate sector to its core / Caixin (paywall)
China land sales remain sluggish even as bidding rules eased / Bloomberg (paywall)
China Evergrande shares rise on vow to boost unit construction / Reuters
SCIENCE, HEALTH, AND ENVIRONMENT:
Xi’an fights to contain mass outbreak as China doubles down on COVID zero
Xi’an authorities struggle to figure out how COVID swept through city / Caixin (paywall)
“Health authorities in China’s northwest city of Xi’an are still struggling to establish a clear train of transmission for the latest cluster of COVID cases that has led to a citywide lockdown of almost 13 million residents and drawn criticism of its pandemic response.”
China recommits to COVID zero amid festering Xi’an outbreak / Bloomberg (paywall)
Chinese city records 175 local infections / AP
From EVs to seafood, China’s lockdown derails industries / Nikkei Asia (paywall)
‘Just want to go home’: China’s Xi’an in COVID lockdown for 7th day / Reuters
A cluster of COVID-19 cases in China prompts a citywide lockdown / Economist (paywall)
China reckons with Omicron’s specter / Foreign Policy (paywall)
A fugitive gives himself up over harsh COVID curbs
China’s COVID rules led fugitive to surrender after three years / Bloomberg (paywall)
“A Chinese man sought by the police for three years turned himself in after being unable to withstand the restrictions on life amid the government’s COVID-19 curbs.”
Beijing’s teen boys are ballooning
Beijing’s teenage boys are getting fatter, prompting calls for more exercise / Caixin (paywall)
“Beijing reported a higher overweight and obesity rate among male middle schoolers last year, with experts calling on families and schools to improve students’ health, and ensure they receive one hour of exercise at school every day.”
China passes first wetland protection law
China’s first wetland protection law aims to save fragile ecosystem / Sixth Tone
China passes long-awaited law on protecting wetlands / Caixin (paywall)
“China has passed its first law that is specifically designed to protect the country’s vast wetlands, prohibiting illegal occupation and activities that harm the ecosystem in a bid to conserve and restore the ‘kidneys of Earth,’ as the country increases efforts to prioritize environmental protection.”
China’s decarbonization drive
Peak carbon in China could come two years earlier than planned / Bloomberg (paywall)
“Carbon emissions in China could peak two years earlier than planned as the economy slows and Beijing prioritizes renewable energy, according to a leading government think tank.”
China vows to cut carbon emissions from aluminum by 5% by 2025 / Bloomberg (paywall)
“China pledged to cut carbon emissions from aluminum smelters and reduce steel capacity under a five-year plan that adds some details on Beijing’s drive to reshape heavy industries.”
POLITICS AND FOREIGN AFFAIRS:
Hong Kong pro-democracy Stand News shuts after police raid, arrests
Hong Kong police raid office of pro-democracy news site, arrest 7 / NYT (paywall)
“Those arrested, including current and former senior staff members of Stand News, were accused of conspiring to publish seditious material. The news site announced it would shut down immediately.”
Hong Kong pro-democracy news site Stand News closes hours after police raid office / FT (paywall)
Hong Kong’s Stand News shuts down after national security police arrest 7, freeze HK$61 million in assets / SCMP (paywall)
Hong Kong pro-democracy Stand News closes after police raids condemned by U.N., Germany / Reuters
Stand News closes, content to be removed following arrests and police raid; Chief Sec. slams ‘evil elements’ / HKFP
Hong Kong’s Stand News shuts down after police raid / Reuters
Jimmy Lai gets another sedition charge, and more on Hong Kong under the NSL
Hong Kong Apple Daily founder and staff face new sedition charge / Reuters
“Hong Kong prosecutors on Tuesday filed a ‘seditious publications’ charge against jailed media tycoon Jimmy Lai who already faces charges under a tough national security law that critics say has stifled freedoms in the Asian financial hub.”
Beijing loyalists stalk Hong Kong civil society leaders / FT (paywall)
“Once a boisterous mix of interest groups, unions and more sober professional bodies, more than 50 [civil] organizations have announced their closure since the national security law’s introduction in June 2020.”
How democracy was dismantled in Hong Kong in 2021 / AP
Space Station vs. SpaceX: Beijing files complaint to UN as Musk gets flack from Chinese netizens
SpaceX satellite narrowly missed Chinese lab before complaint / Bloomberg (paywall)
China says it complained to U.N. about Musk’s SpaceX satellites / Bloomberg (paywall)
Chinese social media users blast Elon Musk over near miss in space / FT (paywall)
Chinese citizens slam Musk online after space station near-misses / Reuters
China urges U.S. to protect its space station from satellites / AP
China lodges complaint after alleged near collision with Elon Musk’s SpaceX satellites / WSJ (paywall)
Why China reacted so strongly to its Tiangong space station’s near-misses with Elon Musk’s satellites / SCMP (paywall)
Is the U.S.’s China Initiative painting with a broad brush?
Fibs about funding aren’t espionage, even when China is involved / Foreign Policy (paywall)
By Emily Weinstein: “The China Initiative has been casting an overly wide net, and this case illustrates the discrepancy between the initiative’s stated goals and its actions.”
A bad year for U.S.-China relations
Mach 5 missiles spur new arms race as U.S. seeks to match China / Bloomberg (paywall)
U.S., China squabble over whether lower-level officials attending Olympics constitutes ‘diplomatic boycott’ / Washington Post (paywall)
“Beijing says it received visa applications from U.S. personnel for the Games, but Washington says sending some support staff is customary.”
U.S.-China relations hit a nadir in 2021 / Foreign Policy (paywall)
“Relations between the world’s two largest economic powers are at historic lows.”
How the Party polished up
The Chinese Communist Party’s big year / Foreign Policy (paywall)
“China’s government wants the country to have one story, and Xi Jinping is at the center of it.”
Even in secret, China’s leaders speak in code / Economist (paywall)
“Chinese bureaucrats have to learn to read between the lines.”
Chinese oil firm escapes gunfire in Iraq
Chinese oil firm in Iraq escapes damage in rocket and gunfire attack / SCMP (paywall)
“Six people have been arrested in Iraq after a Chinese private oil services company escaped damage in a rocket and gunfire attack.”
Chinese national wanted for cyberattack on Japan’s space agency
Japan aerospace cyberattacks show link to Chinese military: police / Nikkei Asia (paywall)
“Japanese police obtained an arrest warrant Tuesday for a Chinese national wanted in connection to a cyberattack on the JAXA space agency, an attack believed to be linked to China’s military.”
China warns Taiwan of “drastic measures” over independence
China warns of “drastic measures” if Taiwan provokes on independence / Reuters
U.S. shows China its hand on strategic value of ‘unsinkable’ Taiwan / FT (paywall)
By FT Global Insight: “Washington’s clear statement of [the] island’s regional security role part of tougher stance towards Beijing.”
Philippines buys two warships, China fines foreign fishermen in disputed waters
Philippines buys two warships as South China Sea tensions fester / Bloomberg (paywall)
“The Philippines signed a deal to purchase two corvettes from Hyundai Heavy Industries Co. Ltd., beefing up its defense capabilities in a region that has become more militarized due competing claims in the South China Sea.”
China threatens hefty fines for foreign fishermen / RFA
SOCIETY AND CULTURE:
Top 2021 internet slang
The best Chinese internet slang, 2021 edition / Sixth Tone
From “lie flat” to “YYDS,” the Chinese version of “GOAT,” Sixth Tone rates the best internet slang to come out of 2021.
China’s celebs pander to Beijing
China’s social media influencers play safe with wholesome content / FT (paywall)
In wake of Wang Leehom scandal, Beijing urges Taiwanese artists to pursue excellence and integrity / SCMP (paywall)
NHL players aren’t happy with the Olympics bar
Bruins’ Marchand slams N.H.L.’s move to skip Beijing Games over COVID / Reuters
N.H.L. players vent frustration over being barred from Olympics / AP
“A handful of NHL players are voicing their frustration over the league’s decision barring them from participating in the Winter Olympics in China in February.”
Ancient China’s obsession for long fingernails explainer
Why long fingernails were all the rage in ancient China? / Sixth Tone
“The symbolism of long nails and nail guards, from Confucius to Empress Cixi.”
Scamming exploits minors when screen time is reduced
Minors tricked into scams promising gaming curfew workarounds / Sixth Tone
Police in central China’s Hunan Province busted online scammers who swindled thousands of minors by setting up a website to help them bypass the government’s playtime curfew.